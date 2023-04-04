This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features John Manolides, CEO and founding member of Tacoma-based Commencement Bank. A University of Washington graduate, Manolides began his banking career as an adjuster for Puget Sound National Bank and worked as a collector, loan buyer, branch manager, and finally as a commercial lender following Key-Bank’s acquisition of Puget Sound National. In 1997, he accepted a commercial lending position with Columbia Bank, where he stayed for the next nine years. Manolides was Commencement Bank’s president and COO from 2018 through 2019 and served as executive vice president and chief credit officer since its inception in 2006. His community activities have included being a board member at The Better Business Bureau and Safe Streets, and a supporter of numerous local charities.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
"Batman"
If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?
I think 42 is a good age. You’re old enough to have some real-world experience and young enough to not feel old. It’s also how old I was when my youngest son was born, so that makes it a special age as well.
What was your last Netflix or Prime binge?
"Sons of Anarchy"
Whom do you admire most?
My father. He passed away almost 20 years ago, but I still think of him nearly every day. He was a great man who taught me many life lessons.
What vehicle are you most attached to?
It’s a 2015 Harley-Davidson, and his name is Boomer. I commute on Boomer every day that it’s not raining.
What is your wine or drink of choice?
An Old Fashioned with a good cigar at the end of a long day is probably my favorite libation; otherwise I’m happy with a cold Coors Light.
What’s your favorite children’s book?
As a child, I remember reading "Green Eggs and Ham" over and over again, so I’ll go with that.
What causes are important to you?
Anything to do with children, education, or community. I’ve been involved with many nonprofits over the years, but the one I’ve served with the longest is Safe Streets. They do great things in our local community, and the people who work there are fantastic.
Music of choice?
That would either be hard rock or classic rock.
What is your mantra?
Have fun. No matter what you’re doing, you can always try to make it fun.
What have you done recently for the first time?
I had always wanted to attend a rodeo but had never gotten around to it. I just went to my first one, and it was great.
What, apart from time, would make the biggest difference to your life?
Slowing down to see the little special things in the world and focusing more on the present rather than the past or the future.
What is the most impressive dish you cook?
It’s not fancy, but I recently cooked prime rib on a pitchfork. You deep fry it outside, and not only is it a unique way of preparing it, but it is also delicious.
What do you collect?
I love buying different tools, and I’ve been known to spend a Saturday morning or two browsing the tool isles at Lowe’s, Home Depot, or Harbor Freight Tools.
If you could learn a new skill, what would it be?
Flying an airplane.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Take more risk, and be more adventurous. Time moves fast; don’t be afraid to get out there and live life to the max.
When self-doubt creeps in, I...
accept the doubt for what it is, which is nervous energy, and I remind myself that I’ve paid my dues and have earned what I’ve accomplished. We are always learning as we progress through life in both the good and the bad times. Lastly, I am mindful to be kind to myself.
In 10 years, I hope to...
have ridden all 50 states on a motorcycle.