Lead + Follow: Jake Nyman

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Jake Nyman, president and CEO of Olive Group in Tacoma.
Nyman began his marketing career in Los Angeles working for Paramount Pictures, Salem Media Group, MySpace, and others, and has a marketing background that spans many industries, including retail, tourism, B2B, government, and transportation and logistics.
Nyman also is the past president of the Transportation Club of Tacoma, and current board member of the Business and Logistics Program at Tacoma Community College and the Veterans Incubator for Business and Entrepreneurship at the University of Washington. He also manages a growing residential and commercial real estate portfolio.
Nyman lives in a historic home in Tacoma with his wife and three children.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
What is your favorite website?
Whatʼs your favorite vacation spot?
Santorini, Greece
Whom do you admire most?
My grandfather, Bruce Miller, for his business acumen and care for others.
If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?
Rome, Italy, exploring the streets and enjoying the food
What is your email etiquette?
Always say thank you, sign your name, and make sure people can access your phone number.
Whatʼs worth paying for?
Great food
What is your wine or drink of choice?
An old fashioned
Whatʼs your most treasured possession?
Photos of my kids
Whatʼs your favorite childrenʼs book?
Blue Hat, Green Hat by Sandra Boynton
What are you afraid of?
Spiders … thanks, Mom
What causes are important to you?
Anything to do with helping kids.
What is your music of choice?
Hip-hop
What excites you most of our future?
Seeing the accomplishments of my kids
What is your mantra?
Be kind, because kindness matters.
What is your leadership style?
Just communicate regularly, and we’ll be good.
What are your must-haves on a road trip?
Something salty and something with caffeine.
What have you done recently for the first time?
Worked with an architect
What, apart from time, would make the biggest difference in your life?
An expert mentor who had my best intentions at heart
What apps do you use the most?
Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, Spotify, Instagram
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Shower and brush my teeth
What in your wardrobe do you wear the most?
A nice pair of leather shoes
What do you crave at the end of your day?
Seeing my family and a warm dinner
What does success look like to you?
Doing what you love and getting paid for it
If you could learn a new skill what would it be?
Speaking another language
What advice would you give your younger self?
Invest in Amazon.
What book would you recommend to everyone?
Mere Christianity by C.S. Lewis
I am energized by
other people doing great things.
When self-doubt creeps in,
I remember that the only thing that really matters is the health and well-being of the people I love.
In 10 years, I hope to be
traveling more and sending my kids to college.