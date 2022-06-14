This month’s edition of Lead + Follow̶ — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features David and Rachel George, owners of Fastest Labs of Tacoma.
The couple met at Mount Tahoma High School, and David went into the Army, retiring in 2019 after serving for 26 years. In the military, David said he witnessed the devastation substance abuse had on veterans and their families. Meanwhile, Rachel had friends and other military spouses who had struggled. When David retired, the Georges relocated back to the Pacific Northwest, and decided to open a related business: Fastest Labs of Tacoma.
Today, Fastest Labs provides quick and accurate drug tests to help employers test employees for safety reasons, and also for individuals and families to help support loved ones fighting addiction. Fastest Labs provides immediate and comprehensive legal and personal drug-, alcohol-, and DNA-testing services.
Answers Provided by David George
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
MacGyver and Thundercats
If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?
28; it seems like that was when I was living my fullest life, traveling, and seeing the world. Old enough not to be considered too young and young enough not to be seen as too old.
What was your last series binge?
1883 on Paramount+
What is your favorite website?
I probably spend a lot more time on loopnet.com than I should, with absolutely no need for it.
How would you describe your look?
Pretty casual, in shorts and flip flops any chance I get.
What’s your favorite vacation spot?
I have traveled all over the world and am always looking for places I have never been before. If it has history and an interesting story to tell, I want to go.
Whom do you admire most?
One of my oldest friends and mentors from the Army, Thomas B. Hamilton III. And of course, my wife, Rachel, truly one of the best people I know.
If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be? Summertime in New Zealand is always nice.
What car are you most attached to?
Not my current car, but I miss my manual Toyota Tacoma, double cab, short bed. It will probably be my next car.
Do you still write letters?
My first thought is to say yes, but I honestly can’t remember the last time I wrote a letter, so, no …
What is your wine or drink of choice?
Baileys on the rocks.
What’s your favorite neighborhood?
South Korea, Seoul, Gyeonggi-do, Seongnam-si, Bundang-gu. Amazing place to live and explore.
What’s your favorite children’s book?
The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien
What causes are important to you?
Veteran homelessness and mental health issues
What is your music of choice?
“Alternative” — a huge genre that covers multiple decades
What is your mantra?
Don’t stress over things you can’t control.
What have you done recently for the first time?
I took a glassblowing class at Tacoma Glassblowing Studio.
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Embarrassingly, hit snooze … Once I am up, I am up and ready to go, but it takes me a few snoozes to get there.
What song is currently in your head?
“Intergalactic”
What is the most impressive dish you cook?
It is a tossup between my gourmet grilled cheese and gourmet Top Ramen.
If you could learn a new skill, what would it be?
It would be fun to learn to build a small house/cabin from the ground up.
What advice are you glad you ignored?
To be successful, you need be cut-throat and always put yourself first. Wrong! You can absolutely be successful while simultaneously bringing others with you along the way.
When self-doubt creeps in … I evaluate the situation and determine what the source of the doubt is, if possible, counter with facts and prepare how I can to limit those doubts. And, of course, I always go back to, “Don’t stress over things you can’t control.”