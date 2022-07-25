Lead + Follow: Bryan Reynolds

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Bryan Reynolds, CEO and co-founder at Anthem Coffee & Tea.
Reynolds and family launched Anthem Coffee & Tea in 2011 with two locations, and today there are several locations sprinkled throughout the South Sound. Reynolds also serves as a business coach and speaker. Reynolds and his wife, Alicia, have three children.
Twenty years ago, I never knew
finding balance and boundaries for work and life would be so hard.
If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?
23 years old. I felt invincible, still do, but I’m definitely not!
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
The first half of February I spent traveling and enjoying family time, unplugged, not a care in the world about business. Before that, it was pre-pandemic.
How would you describe your look?
I look/dress/ feel like a hipster foodie golf enthusiast coffee connoisseur who you’ll always find wearing a hat.
What’s your favorite vacation spot?
Anthem, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix. It’s the perfect place for my family and me.
Whom do you admire most?
My mom and dad: their marriage and love for one another and everyone around them. Their work ethic. Their never-quit attitude and perseverance.
If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?
Back in Anthem, Arizona. As I write this, I’m on an airplane leaving there, and one single tear is flowing down from my left eye.
What is your email etiquette?
Super chill, real, and personable
What car you are most attached to?
My 2020 white Tesla Model 3. I am so thankful and blessed to be able to finally get one.
What’s worth paying for?
Family experiences and memory-making.
Do you still write letters?
Only love letters and notes to my wife
What’s your favorite neighborhood?
Hands down, Tehaleh in Bonney Lake
What are you afraid of?
Spiders, mice, and snakes
What is your music of choice?
Smooth jazz and 1990s hip-hop
What is your mantra?
“Live loud, love louder”
What is your leadership style?
I’m an ENFJ: a protagonist — charismatic, optimistic, idealistic, and inspiring.
What are your must-haves on a road trip?
Dill pickle Spitz sunflower seeds
What have you done recently for the first time?
Watched a NASCAR race in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was my first NASCAR experience ever.
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Coffee
What in your wardrobe do you wear the most?
Hats
What do you crave at the end of your day?
Quality time with my family over dinner, a walk, or a show that we’re all interested in
What is the most impressive dish you cook?
Pork carnitas street tacos with apple, onion, cilantro, and three drops of Tapatio. Savory, sweet, and a hint of spice.
What does success look like?
Little wins, stacked up over time, in the areas of my life that matter most
What advice would you give your younger self?
Create healthy habits of diet and exercise early on, and stick to it as a lifestyle. Your health is your wealth.
What book would you recommend to everyone?
EntreLeadership by Dave Ramsey
When self-doubt creeps in,
I remind myself of who God says that I am, and I reflect on positive feedback that I’ve received over the years from customers and clients that I’ve kept in a file called “Kind Words & Kudos.” This helps me overcome and press on.
In 10 years, I hope to
join the Senior PGA Tour. For real. It’s a dream.