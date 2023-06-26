Lead + Follow: Bruce Kendall

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Bruce Kendall, president and CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County.
Kendall has led the EDB for nearly 25 years — a tenure that’s coincided with a period of major city growth. A fitness fan, Kendall has taken many long-distance cycling trips, including one a few years ago from University Place to Yellowstone National Park, with his wife, Sara. Here’s more of what the EDB leader enjoys, as well as his thoughts on business.
What makes you laugh?
My family. They are genuinely entertaining, and we have lots of laughs. Beyond them, anything by Chris Rock or Jerry Seinfeld gets me every time.
What issues matter most in 2023?
In our world: continuing the ongoing work to ensure that our economy is open and welcoming to historically disadvantaged communities, especially BIPOC-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses.
What are your thoughts on remote working?
We have a liberal hybrid policy, and I am typically in the downtown office four days per week because it’s where all my toys are kept.
What is the best advice given from a mentor?
Herb Simon is one of my favorite mentors, and he advises, “Leaders need to work on the business, not in the business.”
What is the best way to motivate your staff?
Empower, empower, empower.
What are the apps you use most?
QR Reader, Alaska Air, ESPN, Insight Timer, Pita Pit
What do you still use that is analog?
Wristwatch with Roman numerals that my wife gave me as a wedding gift 35 years ago
What in your wardrobe do you wear most often?
Running shoes
What is your exercise routine, and how often?
The goal is strength and flexibility workouts three times per week at Full Circle Athletics in Tacoma, running workouts three times per week, one rest day per week.
If you could learn one skill, what would it be?
Abstract painting
Whom do you admire most?
My parents, my grandparents, and my wife (in no particular order.)
What are you afraid of?
Skydiving
What have you done recently for the first time?
Watched a Gordon Ramsay video and then attempted to make the dish — lamb loin chops. Tasted darn good.
What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?
Breathing exercises
Do you have personal rituals?
Foam rolling, working out, meditation
How do you find calm?
Exercise, reading, meditation
What is the most recent thing you have added to your collection?
Jump rope
What does success look like to you?
Prosperity for everyone in Tacoma-Pierce County who pursues it
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
Last summer, my wife, Sara, and I drove across the country visiting national parks and then hung out with family on a beach.
What is your favorite hotel?
Willard Hotel, Washington, D.C.
What is the last piece of advice you gave to somebody?
Never burn bridges (shared this with someone earlier today).
How would you describe your look?
Inside I look like a 25-year-old. Outside I am just about 62.
What sort of music makes you happy?
Cool jazz makes me mellow happy. ’70s rock makes me dance happy.
Describe your leadership style.
Hire smart people, give them loads of responsibility, and avoid micromanaging.
What book are you reading right now?
I am in the middle of three books, among them "A Place of Greater Safety" by Hilary Mantel.