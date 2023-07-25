This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Rusty George, principal at Rusty George Creative.
Founded in 1997, Rusty George Creative is a marketing firm specializing in helping companies in the building industry. George and his team are dedicated to helping clients “get louder” in their business communities by building strong branding, engaging websites and digital experiences, and smart marketing strategies. In 2008, George was named Washington state’s Small Business Person of the Year by the Small Business Administration.
In his free time, George enjoys spending time on his family farm with his wife, two sons, and a gaggle of animals. He also serves the community as Cubmaster for the local Cub Scout pack.
Are you feeling fit or overwhelmed?
Fittingly overwhelmed
How often do you exercise?
I walk my dog, Johnny, every morning, rain or shine.
What city were you born in?
Fresno, California
What makes you laugh?
My kids practicing to be YouTube stars
What issues matter most in 2023-'24?
Making downtown Tacoma safe, attractive, and trending upward again
Do you make investments into other startups?
If you count my Jeep
What is the best advice you’ve been given from a mentor?
When I was 16, my hairdresser Candice told me never to scrub but pat my hair dry with a towel when I get out of the shower. I still have a relatively full head of hair, and I give credit to her.
What was the worst advice you were given from a mentor?
Borrowing money is essential to growing your business.
What is the best way to motivate your staff?
Hitting a local museum to take in the latest art exhibits
What apps do you use most?
My kids make fun of me, but I depend too much on the magnifying glass app.
What do you still use that is analog?
I ditched my Apple watch for my trusty old one within a month.
What do you wear most often?
Jeans have been the standard since COVID.
Who is your guru?
David C. Baker
What is the most recent thing you regret not buying?
The Kalakala — we could have done so much with it.
What is your exercise routine?
Wheelbarrowing vast amounts of horse manure on our farm
If you could learn one skill, what would it be?
I never took a typing class, and I hunt and peck to this day.
Whom do you admire most?
My beautiful wife
What are you afraid of?
I hope the war in Ukraine gets resolved before it escalates to a bad place.
What have you done recently for the first time?
Became Cubmaster for our local Cub Scouts
What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?
Ask myself how I became so lucky
Do you have personal rituals?
I get up at 4 a.m. and work on one productive thing until 6 a.m. every day.
How do you find calm?
Sitting on our front lawn watching the sunset over our pasture
What is the most recent thing you have added to your collection?
A new Mexican Oaxaca figurine to my collection I started 30 years ago
What does success look like to you?
Having my two sons turn into quality men. That’s a work in progress.
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
When I spent two weeks in a fishing village called Troncones, Mexico
What is your favorite hotel?
The Venetian in Las Vegas
What is the last piece of advice you gave to somebody?
Marketing doesn’t cost money if it works.
How would you describe your look?
Approaching photogenic
What sort of music makes you happy?
AC/DC all day long
How did you overcome your biggest challenge?
Perseverance