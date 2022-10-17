Lead + Follow: Grant Twyman

This monthʼs edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Grant Twyman, director of equity and community engagement at Clover Park School District in Lakewood.
Twyman works collaboratively to remove barriers and implement systems to ensure each student has agency, opportunity, access, representation, and voice. The current U.S. Army officer also is the chief operating officer of Next Consulting, where he leads the training program for the Pierce County Business Accelerator designed to support 200 small-business owners across the county.
He also serves on the board of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and the Lakewood Multicultural Coalition. Twyman lives in Puyallup with his wife, Amy (pictured), and their two children.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
In Coronado in April 2021
Whatʼs your favorite vacation spot?
A hotel overlooking the ocean
Whatʼs worth paying for?
Traveling
What is your wine or drink of choice?
The People’s Margarita with Teremana tequila
What is your music of choice?
Early 2000s hip-hop and R&B
What excites you most about the future?
My wife and I raising kids to impact this world
What is your mantra?
“Difficult takes a day; impossible takes a week.”
What is your leadership style?
The best of us lead with humility, by example, and through a selfless influence.
What are your must-haves on a road trip?
Freedom to suspend your diet to enjoy fries, a burger, and Dr Pepper
What in your wardrobe do you wear the most?
Joggers every evening and every weekend
What song is currently in your head?
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto
What book would you recommend to everyone?
The Go-Getter: A Story That Tells You How to Be One by Peter B. Kyne
I am energized by
spending at least 30 minutes a day in the gym.
When self-doubt creeps in,
I admit it to my wife, who reminds me of my worth.
In 10 years, I hope to be
healthy, happy, enjoy my wife and kids, own a few more rentals, and take more time to unplug.