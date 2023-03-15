This monthʼs edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Alika M. Antone, owner and lead therapist at A2 Physical Therapy in Tacoma.
Antone received his doctorate in physical therapy at University of Puget Sound and is a sports lover through and through. The former UPS baseball player still coaches the sport and helps train young athletes in other endeavors, too. He also has written a childrenʼs book, Quiet Mind for Kids, to help give kids tips for success.
Twenty years ago, I never knew
running a small business would be so hard.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
Saved by the Bell
If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?
Age 12 — absolutely no responsibilities and we had the best summer with the kids in the neighborhood.
What was your last Netflix or Prime binge?
My wife made me watch Bridgerton.
Whatʼs your favorite vacation spot?
Kauai or The Post Hotel in Leavenworth
If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?
Greece
What is your email etiquette?
Short, not fuzzy
What car are you most attached to?
My Chevy Avalanche
Whatʼs worth paying for?
Free time, baseball games
Whatʼs your favorite neighborhood?
Browns Point
Whatʼs your most treasured possession?
Michael Jordan second-year card and my Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck card
What are you afraid of?
Politicians
What causes are important to you?
Our environment and kids
Music of choice?
Country
What excites you most about our future?
Children
What is your mantra?
Be happy.
What is your leadership style?
Servant leadership
What, apart from time, would make the biggest difference to your life?
Having a professional cook and a meal planner
What apps do you use the most?
Google Business, Instagram, and Pokémon Go
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Coffee, CrossFit, and look at chart notes
What in your wardrobe do you wear the most?
Nike running pants
What do you crave at the end of your day?
Sleep
What song is currently in your head?
“Dynamite” by Taio Cruz
What do you collect?
Sports memorabilia
What does success look like?
An abundance of health and positive relationships, free time, and continuing education
If you could learn a new skill, what would it be?
Construction
Where do you get your inspiration?
My family
What advice would you give your younger self?
Put more work into sports and school. Put all your money into Amazon.
I am energized by
music and coffee.
In 10 years, I hope to
travel with my wife, Jen.