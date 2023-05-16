Lead + Follow: Wendy Simmons

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Wendy Simmons, founding principal at Middle of Six, a Tacoma- based marketing consulting firm.
Simmons built her career in the South Sound, first as a graphic design student at Pacific Lutheran University and then in marketing departments at Pierce Transit and Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. After a decade working in-house for general contractors, she took a leap and launched her own firm, which specializes in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry. In 2022, Simmons was recognized as Marketer of the Year by the Society of Marketers of Professional Services, and her podcast, “The Shortlist,” won a national award from the same organization.
When she’s not dreaming up the next big idea for Middle of Six, she gets back to her design roots through painting, interior design, travel, game nights, and other low-tech diversions.
What the heck is the Middle of Six?
Funny name for a company, right? But it always starts a conversation, and in my business, that is gold!
If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?
35. I distinctly remember hitting my mid- 30s and realizing it was a magical time. Your body and brain work well, and you have enough money and experience to do interesting things.
What was your last Netflix or Prime binge?
I fall asleep in the first 20 minutes of any show, so there’s no bingeing for me.
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
Italy in 2018. It takes a major time difference to get me to unplug.
What’s your favorite vacation spot?
Southeast Asia. The food is too good!
What is your email etiquette?
Respond within 24 hours
What’s worth paying for?
Good outdoor gear
What is your wine or drink of choice?
The Nespresso brings me a little bit of Italy every day.
What are you afraid of?
Dark water
Music of choice?
Vibey music that’s easy to work to, like Khruangbin
What excites you most about the future?
I’ve been running my business for six years, and I’m excited to see how the company will evolve. Even now, I look back and can’t believe I made jobs for nine people!That feels meaningful and real.
What is your mantra?
Hustle & Heart
What’s your most treasured possession?
My Miniature Schnauzer, Poppy. ❤
What is your leadership style?
I’m a player/coach. I’m in the game, right beside my team.
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Check LinkedIn
What in your wardrobe do you wear most?
Fancy on the top, cozy on the bottom.
What is the most impressive dish you cook?
Thai curry from scratch
What does success look like?
Working hard to help our clients win work — AEC is super competitive — balanced with time away from my computer and enjoying the outdoors. I need both.
In 10 years, I hope to be...
living in Europe part-time.