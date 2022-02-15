Lakewood Hardware & Paint is Hardly by the Numbers

The January-February 2022 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the sixth in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read last week's here.
Donn Tyler began working at Lakewood Hardware & Paint in the mid-1960s, when his father, Bruce, owned the store — so he learned the nuts and bolts of running the business early.
Now 70, Tyler continues to love operating a store that traces its roots to before his birth.
“I’m still passionate about it and enjoy it,” Tyler said during a break from working the floor, where he makes it a point to be visible and always helpful to customers, the latter also a focus of his 23 employees. “It’s a fun field, and it changes all the time, so there’s always something to learn. I always feel if you don’t pick up some little tidbit every day, you’re missing out on life.”
The store has been part of Lakewood’s life for 74 years. In 1948, Russell Fry opened Lakewood Hardware & Paint on Gravelly Lake Drive, then sold it to Tyler’s father and a partner in the mid-1950s. They moved the store to a larger building on Bridgeport Way and 105th Street in about 1964. In 1978, Tyler’s father died, Tyler bought his share in the business, and a partner bought out the partner of Tyler’s father. Tyler and his partner moved the store to its current location on Lakewood Drive Southwest. Tyler bought out his partner in 1991 and remains sole owner today.
“We have evolved with our customer base,” he said. “I believe we’re truly a customer-driven company. A lot of our inventory has been driven by our customer needs, not necessarily what the warehouses have in stock.”
About 60 percent of the store’s business is from property managers, with the balance split between the public, commercial and industrial clients, and contractors. The store also offers product delivery to key business clients, with two full-time drivers on the road for routine or emergency delivery, and sometimes up to four drivers.
That’s just one part of the store’s customer service ethos. It starts with the employees Tyler hires. Candidates are often interviewed by more than one person or interviewed twice to ensure they fit the store’s culture. Product knowledge and experience are important, but personality is No. 1.
“What we’re really looking for is good people skills,” he said. “Attitude is paramount.”
If an employee doesn’t have the answer for a customer, he or she will find someone who does, with the end goal of always helping the customer, Tyler said.
“Part of the reason for our success also is that they have the authority, the wherewithal to take care of things on their own,” he said. “Without your employees, you’re really nothing.”
Added Tyler, “I am indebted to all the past and present employees that have shown dedication and service to getting us to where we are today.”
Tyler’s also grateful for his customers. To thank them, the store holds an annual customer appreciation breakfast in the spring and barbecue in the fall, including live music. COVID halted those events the last two years, but Tyler plans to restart them when he can assure crew and customer safety.
As its name indicates, paint is a big part of the store’s business. For several years, it was the No. 1 independent paint dealer in the Do it Best cooperative, of which Lakewood is a member/owner. Do it Best gives the store access to vast products and attractive pricing, Tyler said. Among those products, Stihl power tools have become especially popular with customers, and Tyler has two technicians dedicated to equipment service and repair.
Behind the scenes, Tyler credits his wife, Ronnee, who assists him in an advisory capacity, helping with everyday decisions, and “providing me balance between work and personal life.”