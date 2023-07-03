Korsmo Construction Has Never Lost Its Can-Do Attitude

The July-August 2023 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the first in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders.
Construction is not easy. But that has never stopped Korsmo Construction from showing up, working hard, and getting the job done. It’s the deeply ingrained resilience that has helped fuel the success of this family-owned business for the past 75 years.
“There’s always been a ‘can-do’ attitude, and everything that we’ve set out to do, we set out to accomplish,” said John Korsmo, Jr., owner of the Tacoma-based business.
In 1948, Korsmo’s father and one of his uncles started what was at that time known as Korsmo Bros.
“My dad and my uncle were in the Army, and when they got out, they started working locally here as carpenters. … My grandfather encouraged them to go into business, which is what they did, and they brought in their other brothers, and they started a company,” Korsmo said.
Over the next few decades, the five Korsmo brothers, and their families all worked in the business. In the 1970s, however, an economic downturn forced a downsize. Of the five brothers, only Korsmo’s father remained on and continued to run the business. After that adjustment, the company thereafter became Korsmo Construction.
As part of a family-run business growing up, Korsmo was exposed to the construction industry at a young age. As a teenager, Korsmo, along with his sisters and his cousins, would pitch in as needed, helping with site cleanup, landscaping, or operating some of the heavy equipment. “Being on the job, we were watching the projects get built, and it just became part of our DNA, in terms of watching a project come together and getting built, and it felt good,” Korsmo said.
Throughout Korsmo’s high school and college years, he continued to help as needed. After getting a business degree from Pacific Lutheran University, though, he decided to pursue a career in the banking industry. It didn’t take long, however, to realize banking wasn’t his calling. “Then, I went into sales, where I was selling construction equipment. That was just a natural, because I knew construction, and I knew contractors. … It was a nice entry-level job for me, and it wasn’t soon after that that my dad said, ‘I think it’s maybe time for you to take a look at coming into the business,’” said Korsmo, who officially joined the company in 1985 as a project manager. By 1988, Korsmo ascended to president and owner.
Today, the commercial building contractor employs roughly 100 people, including Korsmo’s son, Beau, and his nephew, Evan Haines. The company works in the public and private sectors, with a focus on markets including education, medical facilities, and tribal nations. (As far as the latter goes, the company has worked with 19 of the 29 federally recognized tribes in Washington.)
More recent projects include the new Downing Elementary School for Tacoma Public Schools, which opened in September 2022. Downing Elementary was built adjacent to the existing Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound facility, which was renovated as part of the project.
Other projects include Mustard Seed Village, which opened in November 2022 and marks the Key Peninsula’s first assisted living campus, and the new Civil Center for Behavioral Health at Maple Lane, which opened in January 2023 in Rochester.
“Part of our success is that we continue to grow. We’re not looking to be the largest contractor, in terms of revenue, but we like to grow, and we talk about growing personally and professionally,” Korsmo said. “As a company, we feel it is our responsibility to grow our people personally, and then to continue our relationship in the community and growing professionally.”