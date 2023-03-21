Jerry Korum's Drive to Sell, Succeed, and Support

Jerry Korum spent almost 60 years in the car business in Puyallup, achieving significant success while learning and developing valuable lessons in business and life — including overcoming an addictive pothole that threatened to derail him.
Korum’s career is filled with interesting stories, including once taking a horse as trade-in for a 1965 Dodge Monaco, but it’s the alphabet of knowledge he gained along the way — a kind of road map for living — that might be his real legacy.
Korum shares those stories and lessons in a forthcoming book: "Drive: Living a Life with Purpose, From A to Z." Each of the 26 letters represents a word or phrase — from A for “Attitude” to L for “Listening” to Z for “Zest” — with corresponding examples of how the principles they represent applied to him and can help others. The book, authored in his own voice, offers an unvarnished look at his life, family, and career, including troubles caused by alcoholism, and the fortitude and faith that steered him on a new course and saved his life.
He credits a mid-1980s intersection of two journeys for saving his business, marriage, and health. One was meeting the late Pastor Fulton Buntain of Life Center in Tacoma, who befriended and counseled him and launched his faith journey. The other was entering the alcohol-recovery program at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California, and quitting drinking.
“I sure wouldn’t have been here today” without those, Korum, 80, said during a conversation with South Sound Business from his waterfront condominium off Tacoma’s Ruston Way. “I would have been like my father, had a stroke, or dead — I know that.”
Korum sold his remaining interest in Korum Automotive Group to his son-in-law, John Hall, and daughter, Sophia Korum Hall, in September 2021, closing the door on a career that began as a salesman in 1963 at Korum Motors, a Dodge dealership owned by his father, Mel.
All in the Family
Korum immediately knew he was meant to sell. He sold two vehicles his first day on the job, and in 1968, he became the nation’s youngest Ford dealer at age 26. He lauded his father’s sales skills and mentorship, but Jerry’s innate ability to connect with customers, build relationships, and truly listen — what he calls his secret to success — drove him to even greater heights.
Korum eventually partnered with his dad, after which the two bought or started other dealerships, including venturing into RV sales. Korum later bought out his father and went on to run the Korum Automotive Group, which included numerous brands over the years, but today comprises Ford, Lincoln, and Hyundai dealerships. The business road he traveled is impressive, as is his family’s record of philanthropy. That includes contributing $1 million toward construction and additional support of the Mel Korum Family YMCA in Puyallup named in honor of his father. The Korums also established the Korum for Kids Foundation in 1999, which gives about $1 million annually to organizations helping children, families, and communities, mostly in Pierce County and South King County Korum’s book, tentatively targeted for release around his 81st birthday in August, is dedicated to his late wife of 52 years, Germaine, who died in 2020 from lung cancer. Korum credited her for teaching him the principles, for being “a quiet force” when he was weighing business deals. He attributes much of his success to her. They had two daughters, Sophia and Sonja.
Their family also suffered tragic loss in 2017, when Sophia’s daughter, Cali Noel Hall, died at age 20 after battling drug addictions and associated behavioral health issues. The loss of his granddaughter still hits Korum hard.
“I still can’t believe she’s gone,” Korum said in January. “She was funny, she was bright, shiny, beautiful, a girl that had it all — and it went away.”
Writing It All Down
Hans Zeiger, a former state legislator who also served on the Pierce County Council and now runs the national nonprofit Jack Miller Center to advance civic education, encouraged Korum to compile his stories and wisdom in a book, and helped him with the writing process over the last four years. Documentary Media will publish it.
The book provides a glimpse into Jerry and Mel Korum’s many deals, dealings, and occasional disagreements, and acknowledges the employees and advisers who helped them along the way.
“It’s a very honest book, and I can see how somebody could pick it up and they may have some struggles or some disappointments in their life and see some hope or some encouragement based on hearing how he got through things,” said Zeiger, who shared a draft manuscript with South Sound Business.
He described Korum as generous, and an amazing guy, incredible salesman, and dynamic community leader.
Zeiger is impressed with Korum’s depth of relationships with people and notes how Korum has long been a fan of Dale Carnegie and a Carnegie quote referenced under K, for “Kindness.” It reads, “Three-fourths of the people you will ever meet are hungering and thirsting for sympathy. Give it to them, and they will love you.”
Korum says in the book: “I have thought about that regularly for the last 40 years. I have learned to approach everybody as if their heart is breaking, because it probably is.”
"Never Bored"
Evie Lynn, who has known Korum for decades as a customer, said, “Jerry is a sincere person who is caring, capable, and creative. He cares about the well-being of others, oftentimes before himself. I believe these wonderful personal qualities have guided him to be a success in business as well.”
Lynn, also widowed, and Korum began a relationship about 14 months ago and speak highly of each other, noting their similarities in beliefs, life, and business. Each has a home in the South Sound and a wintertime home in Southern California’s desert. Korum said of Lynn, “The alignment there is just unbelievable.”
Korum, who gifted himself a limited edition 2022 Ford GT after he retired, looks forward to enjoying that sporty ride, traveling, and keeping busy with his various Pierce County real estate investments. Past holdings include Old City Hall in Tacoma in the 1990s.
But he said his biggest real estate deal was acquiring 27 Puyallup properties over 20 acres spanning the four corners at North Meridian Avenue and River Road for his Korum dealerships. Marking the achievement, celebrating the new Hyundai dealership there, and the Korum family’s philanthropy, then-Mayor Kathy Turner proclaimed Sept. 7, 2005, “Korum Korners Day.” The proclamation read, in part, “that success without contribution is insignificant, and Jerry’s success is obvious, and his commitment to the community is apparent and appreciated.”
Korum’s properties today include offices; mini-storage units; strip malls, including Jerome Center in Puyallup (Jerome is his birth name); and a lending business that provides bridge loans for others’ property development, primarily commercial. They represent his M, for “Money,” principle: to have a financial plan. Korum invested and diversified.
“I got plenty to do; I’m never bored,” he said. Asked whether he consults with Hall at his former dealership, Korum answered, “Not at all. He’s smarter than I am, by far.”
From the seeds Mel Korum planted in 1956 with his Dodge-Plymouth dealership, all of the new-car dealerships today in Puyallup, except for Dodge-Chrysler- Jeep and Mazda, are owned by descendants or relatives of Mel and Jerry Korum.
South Sound Business sat down with Korum in mid-January to discuss his book, the inspiration for it, lessons learned through his life and career, and his plans after selling cars. Suffice to say, he’s not idling.
How did your A-to-Z list come about?
I used to tell the salespeople that this business is as simple as ABC. Attitude: You come to work with an attitude of gratitude and just an attitude (of) you can, you will, you must, and that kind of thing.
And then the B is Believe … believe in me as your boss or owner, or dealer … believe in the product you’re selling … believe in our future down here that we’re gonna be around.
And then the C, I always thought … in sales, you gotta be Creative. And you’ll see through my book the creativity that I think that I demonstrated … like going to people’s houses and business when I sold cars. … I didn’t ever hear of anybody doing that, but I found after the first month, that’s what would work for me the very best — going right to their homes. I’d show somebody a Dodge 330 sedan … and then I’d go to the house that night, and I’d say, “I’m so sorry, forgive me, but I should have showed you a 440. For a 440, you get seat belts, you get super foam seats, you get carpeted floor mats, and backup lights. And it’s only another $7 a month.”
And so that was creative, and little things like that seemed to really work for me. (Korum also would deliver cars to people. While he was showing cars at the Puyallup Fair, a Boise executive asked whether he had a specific Dodge model and color with certain features. Korum said his mother was driving one with fewer than 1,000 miles on it. The executive bought it sight unseen. Korum later drove it to Yakima, where he met the executive for the handoff before taking the bus home, according to the book.)
You talked about the ABCs at the dealership, but how did that become A to Z?
I thought there’s … other ones that I use all the time. The D: Don’t do business alone. Money, have a purpose for it (investing it, for example). … At the same time, I was teaching a class at Pierce College (the PierceWorks program to help displaced and unemployed workers) for 23 years, and so I would talk to them about the ABCs and (realized) … there’s more than ABC; there’s D and E, and F, and so forth. (His classroom lessons incorporated various letters and lessons of the A to Z that he had developed over the decades, but not all. About 10 years ago, he compiled the full list, copies of which are printed on 8½-by-11 cards. He estimates he’s handed out 5,000 or 6,000 cards to classrooms, friends, strangers, anyone who’s interested.)
Are there three or four of those letters, or lessons, that you think are most important?
Attitude would be a huge one. Believe would be a huge one. Faith would be a big one. (He includes faith as part of Believe and says in the book, “Faith saved my life, and it can save yours, too. I would not be the man I am today without it.”) I think that I (Invitation) is one. … Invitations are huge. Every time I’ve had an invitation or given an invitation … different opportunities show up. … I love the J one; I’m a Jesus guy. … Often, people ask me about my faith … and I’m happy to tell ’em. (He talks about Pastor Buntain, “who put his arm around me in 1985, and he walked with me through years of teaching, and mentoring, and coaching.”)
Buntain must have suspected you were struggling with things. Alcohol was a problem at the time.
Everything was a problem. Marriage, alcohol, business — seemed like nothing was working for me at the time … and that’s why I went down to that river. (Korum went to the Puyallup River to sort out his life.) … I was going to sit there for two months if I had to and just try to figure out how I need to turn (the) ship around, otherwise I was gonna be dead, divorced, or broke. (In the book, he recounts, “Right there by the river, I came up with five principles that I wanted to be defined by — faith, health, family, business, and community — and I knew that faith needed to come first.”)
Do you think alcohol was the root of the problems for the other two (business and marriage)?
Probably, yeah. Alcohol was a big thing for me. My father was an alcoholic. … I had high cholesterol, was tremendously overweight … nothing felt right for me. When I found Betty Ford and when I found Fulton Buntain, (I) started developing that new life as far as what could be … and I’ve been a goal-setter all my life, and I haven’t had a drink now for almost 36 years. People always want to say, “Well, how’d you do it?” (He follows the Alcoholics Anonymous 12-step program and removes from his pocket a cross and an AA chip marking 35 years of sobriety, items he carries daily). … What kept me, I think, on the right track were these two things.
What do you hope the book accomplishes?
I’m hoping that primarily people that are down and out, that they can look at that book and say, “Hey, there’s hope here, there’s life here, there’s learning here, that I can do that same thing by goal-setting, by praying, maybe, by connections, by identifying really what I want to do.”
You were born to be a car guy.
Was born to be a car guy, car salesman. My happiest time in the car business was selling cars.
Why are kids so near and dear to your heart? Is it because of your late granddaughter, Cali, or because of your daughter, Sonja, who had spatial dyslexia when she was young?
She (Sonja) had spatial difficulties. (The Korums moved her to various schools to get her better help.) … We found help for her all the way along the line because we could afford it, primarily. … What we realized is a lot of people had children that had those same difficulties, and so we thought … that would be one way we could help our community. The car business has been so great to us … and I always was looking for some kind of vehicle where we could do something in our community to give back. (Community was among the five core goals Korum developed during his river meditation.) … So I came up with an idea for a fund, and then it became Korum for Kids Fund, and then a few years later, I transformed it into a foundation, Korum for Kids Foundation. (Sophia runs the foundation. Its website notes causes it supports include youth mental health, adding, “We partner with our local and national organizations promoting suicide awareness and prevention, an epidemic claiming far too many. We continue to work in memory of Cali Noel Hall that not one more should die of an overdose, and partner with local and national organizations that promote and endorse drug prevention and awareness for a crisis taking (AGAIN) far too many.”)
You also named the Puyallup YMCA after your father.
I did. I was always looking for something to give back to the community to honor my father, who got me in the car business. … The more I got involved in that YMCA, the more I thought that kind of fits him — it’s in Puyallup, it’s significant, it could be lasting. It would be such a nice tribute to him. So I went to the leadership of the YMCA and asked if I could be the one to put the largest donation together to do that for my father. He got to see it while he was alive, and so that was a big deal for him to look at it. (The YMCA opened in 2000; Mel Korum died in 2003.)
How do you want this region to remember Jerry Korum?
I think that the five things I identified in 1985 at the river. That means so much to me today. That, I think, is the guide for life … faith, health, family, my work life, community. … I question myself all day long … what am I doing to fulfill my promise to those five things? I’ve mentored a lot of people in faith, a lot of people in business; I talk to a lot of people now in health … I enjoy spending an hour or four hours with young people (talking about A to Z). … But how do you wanna leave? I think the foundation is a big one. I’d like to think that I live my values, that he lived his values and lived ’em well.