Diono is in It for the Long Haul

Most parents know the horror that awaits them when cleaning out children’s car seats. Little ones put those safety restraints through every test imaginable: leaky diapers, upside-down sippy cups, old French fries, and crumbs galore. And unexpected bouts of car sickness? We won’t even go there.
Though most car seat covers are removable and easily thrown into the wash, time still inevitably wears them out. And sometimes parents’ tastes change, or they buy a new car, or their toddler suddenly thinks, “Yellow is yucky.” Wouldn’t it be so much easier if the seat manufacturer sent users brand-new seat covers every year in almost any color a child happens to prefer at the moment?
Cue Sumner-based Diono’s Lifetime Journey Care subscription plan. The industry-first service caters to growing families and emphasizes comprehensive services with an ethos of “10 years, one car seat.” This means that families get a colorful new car seat cover each year.
The care plan is offered with Diono’s all-inone convertible car seats: Radian 3R, Radian 3RXT, and Radian 3QXT, most of which are designed to grow with the child from infancy until they’re ready for a seatbelt.
The Lifetime Journey Care program isn’t just about cool new car seat covers; it’s actually a 10-year warranty program paid monthly or annually that ensures kids stay safe as they grow.
“(The warranty) is guaranteed for the life of the product,” said Tim Maule, Diono CEO. “So, if something goes wrong with that, we’ll simply sort it out. And frankly, if that means we give you a new seat, we give you a new seat. But we’re that confident about the quality of our products that we’re able to offer things like that.”
Also included in the program are virtual one-on-one fittings with a certified child passenger safety technician live from Diono’s Sumner headquarters. Maule said this component was born from research Diono commissioned through OnePoll. The data revealed that most parents said they double- or triple-checked their kids’ seat before hitting the road, but 74 percent said they didn’t feel confident they had installed the car seat properly.
In addition to personal virtual appointments, Diono’s safety experts work with the marketing team to make TikTok and YouTube videos that are both entertaining and informative.
“We’ve done recently huge numbers of little 30-second videos and TikToks with Scott (our safety technician), who will say, ‘Where’s my chest clip?’ ‘How do I fit this in?’ ‘What’s the pinch test?’ And it’s these fun little 30-second things that help people understand the product a little bit better,” Maule said.
This subscription isn’t the only thing Diono is doing to disrupt the children’s car seat market. The brand boasts that its seats can fit three across in most cars on the road today, and it routinely offers a promotion for a free third seat after the purchase of two other Diono seats. Maule said this can be a serious benefit to families with smaller cars and multiple children.
“It is all about making sure that someone with a growing family can afford to have a growing family,” Maule said.
Though the company has myriad other seats to choose from — including a lighter model with straps that can be worn like a backpack for air travel — Maule said that the Lifetime Journey Care on the Radian is key for child safety and parent convenience.
“When we say, ‘10 years, one car seat,’ we mean it,” he said. “We want parents and caregivers to know that when they need us, we’ll be there. We’re in this together for the entire journey, and we’re prepared for any bumps there may be along the way.”