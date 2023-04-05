How the Journey2Jobs Pilot is Connecting Unhoused Community Members with Career Opportunities

Effectively addressing homelessness, it goes without saying, requires more than just additional housing.
According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, efforts must also come with broader health care access, reduced criminal-justice involvement, strengthened crisis-response systems, more education connections, more interagency and cross-sector partnerships, and improved career pathways.
One effort in Olympia to address the latter is the Journey2Jobs pilot program, which is built on a partnership between Thurston County; the City of Olympia; the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council (PacMtn); and Tacoma-based Valeo Vocation, which specializes primarily in helping Pierce County residents experiencing homelessness find work. Slated to run for the rest of 2023, the pilot looks to link people experiencing homelessness in the city with training, employment, and career development opportunities to help achieve long-term success.
“It’s really about getting (participants) into those work experiences,” Jeannie House, PacMtn’s director of Essential Workforce, told South Sound Business in late February. “They’re getting some money, they’re getting their confidence back up, and we’re planting a seed.”
According to Valeo Vocation CEO Sherri Jensen, the J2J model is based on the organization’s founding transitional employment pathway model, which is a three-phased approach combining subsidized wages with paid internships and skill development. During the initial part of the program, participants are connected with job opportunities and eventually are able to explore pathways leading to longer-term work.
For many, Jensen said, J2J might be the first time they've been given the space to substantially consider a career.
“Oftentimes folks — when they come to us at point of intake — there’s a significant point of vulnerability,” Jensen said. “99.9% of the time, when we have that first meeting and we ask, ‘What is it that you want to do in your career?’ we’re met with, ‘I don’t know,’ because folks aren’t given the opportunity to think about what they want to do when they’re in survival mode. That first meeting is really about empowering that opportunity to think about, ‘What do I like to do? What do I enjoy (doing)?’”
As of press time, Jensen said the J2J program has enrolled some 150 people — something she characterized as “pretty tremendous” following some anxiety about how far a reach the pilot might have.
“That was one of the early questions: Will we be able to get the word out? How many people will come to us?” she said, adding that the number of participants getting into paid internships and then getting hired full-time has been “pretty overwhelming as well.”
“People obtaining permanent employment is my favorite part of the program,” Jensen added.
Local organizations such as Community Youth Services, Catholic Community Services, the Low Incoming Housing Institute, the Salvation Army, Olympia Downtown Alliance (ODA), and others are among those who have partnered with Valeo Vocation on the pilot.
Todd Cutts, ODA executive director, called the program’s efforts “inspirational” and also exemplary of a mutually beneficial scenario.
“We’re helping to give job skills and build a résumé and some work experience for bringing individuals back into the workforce and, at the same time, helping support a clean and safe downtown that we’re all about,” Cutts said.
By nature, though, the J2J pilot can only do so much for a participant. Jensen highlighted, for example, the extreme difficulty of finding affordable housing in Thurston County, and how it can cause a major setback when participants are otherwise on a pathway toward professional success.
“When I say affordable, I really mean attainable — like single-room occupancies that are lower rent, community spaces, high-density housing units,” she said. “It’s really difficult to have a program that’s based in helping people find permanent employment and housing when the housing portion is so difficult.”
Jensen said Olympia officials were “very emphatic and insistent” that the pilot would be a one-time-funded project. But depending on the success of the program and its potential impact, finding permanence for the J2J pilot with assistance from the City also isn’t entirely off the table.
“We do off er (at Valeo) alternative staffing services, and we’re trying to create permanence with our business model,” Jensen said. “The hope for us to be successful is that, eventually, we can find alternate funding to keep the subsidized employment part of it funded beyond 2023.”
To effectively find solutions for homelessness, Jensen said it’s imperative that resources meet the needs of every subpopulation experiencing it — something J2J prioritizes.
So often, House added, money is simply thrown at a complex issue like homelessness — something that can put productive solutions out of reach in part because of a lack of true human investment.
“If you don’t have the right people doing the job, it’s difficult,” House said. “We are lucky to have the right people.