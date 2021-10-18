Online fundraising is among the few internet-era innovations that unequivocally makes a positive difference in its users’ lives. But while the accessible straightforwardness of crowdsourcing platforms like, say, GoFundMe or Patreon — two examples in a wide-ranging field — is generally positive and useful, that straightforwardness also engenders limitations to the kinds of giving supporters can provide. With GoFundMe, you can donate money to people in need but not much else. Same goes for Patreon, which has become increasingly popular in recent years as a way to directly pay creators.
Enter Tacoma’s crowdsourcing tool Give InKind, founded in 2016 by Laura Malcolm. It functions as a kind of response to the shortcomings imposed by many crowdsourcing resources because it goes far beyond mere fundraising. A user who sets up a Give InKind account can clearly spell out what they need — whether it’s food, child care, or gift cards — and has the infrastructure behind them to ensure supporters can directly provide these items.
A user also can compile a wish list of wants and link to other fundraising venues (such as GoFundMe) if a donor wants to go the typical donation route. The goal is to help make online giving more meaningful and direct while also speeding up immediate relief.
A need for a resource like Give InKind became apparent to Malcolm, who serves as the organization’s CEO, almost a decade ago. In 2013, she and her husband, James, lost their child to an unexplained stillbirth when she was eight and a half months pregnant. Family and friends wanted to show their support, but because many of those loved ones were spread across the country — from the Northwest (Malcolm is from Tacoma but was living in Los Angeles) to the East Coast — it was difficult for them to provide the practical help that Malcolm said would have been given had loved ones been at their side.
“We really just sat there, knowing that there had to be a better way for people to be able to communicate what’s most needed during these times, and for friends and family to be able to figure out how to actually help in meaningful ways,” Malcolm said.
Malcolm, with her tech background, and her husband, a designer, came up with the Give InKind idea after becoming acutely aware that places like GoFundMe and Meal Train, while helpful, could be restrictive. She additionally spent time with families affected by pediatric oncology to probe where online-giving tools had been falling flat.
“There really wasn’t a comprehensive support platform that helps people going through these overwhelming times put all that information in one place,” Malcolm said. “And so that’s how we came out with Give InKind.”
Give InKind has 10 employees, and also has partnered with health care providers like MultiCare (in a bid to connect patients with resources in case they need it) and, recently, received additional funding from the Narrows Capital, the Tacoma Venture Fund, and the Female Founders Alliance, whose second annual “Ready Set Raise” accelerator program Malcolm participated in a few years ago to help with development.
Give InKind also recently started participating in the Blackbaud Social Good Startup Program, a tool geared toward software companies wanting to help solve community programs and connect with local groups. Malcolm said this new partnership will assist in expanding Give InKind’s reach across varied organizations.
Give InKind proved a valuable resource for people in need after the onset of the COVID pandemic. In the last year, its user base has tripled; Malcolm said that about 10,000 Give InKind pages have been created, and 1 million benefactors have come to the site in that time frame. And, per a recent GeekWire story, revenues have mushroomed tenfold, with funding across Give InKind’s lifetime accruing to $2.9 million as of July 2021.
With five years of growth behind the company, Malcolm said she would like in the next five years to see the platform become a new default response for people looking for support.
“Any time we have someone we know that’s going through a challenge, I think GoFundMe sort of took that place 10 years ago and said, ‘Here, we have an easy way for you to support someone online,’” Malcolm said. “But financial support is just a piece of it. I would really love to change the way that we think about asking for help.”
