Hi Joy Bowl is in a League of Its Own

The January-February 2022 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the fifth in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read last week's here.
The Myers family is in a league of its own when it comes to operating the only bowling alley in Port Orchard, where three generations of family members have run Hi Joy Bowl since 1970, spanning 52 years of strikes, spares, gutter balls, 7-10 splits, leagues, parties, friendly competition, and good times.
They’ve survived a fire that destroyed the bowling alley in January 1982, rallying to rebuild and reopen eight months later; weathered a Great Recession; and now a global pandemic.
Hi Joy Bowl, which has been remodeled, expanded, and modernized over the years, has 32 lanes, a full-service restaurant, lounge, game room, and meeting space. It employs 55 people.
Hi Joy is co-owned and managed by siblings Tom Myers III, Tim Myers, and Kylie (Myers) Hicks, plus their uncle, Jim Monahan. The four bought Hi Joy in 2015 from Don and Mickie Hoem. Mickie Hoem is the siblings’ aunt and sister of their father, Tom Myers Jr., who owns All Star Lanes & Casino in Silverdale with his wife and their mother, Laurie.
All Star was opened in 1985 by Tom Myers Jr.’s parents, Pat and Tom Myers Sr., who bought Hi Joy 15 years earlier. All Star, 17 miles north of Hi Joy, is a larger facility, with 40 lanes, a casino with poker room and other Las Vegas-style table games, full-service diner, a bar and bistro, and drive-through espresso stand. It has 155 employees.
When the Hoems retired from Hi Joy in 2015, they approached Tom Jr. about buying it. He asked his children, raised around the family business at All Star and where Jim Monahan also worked, whether they were interested. In their early 20s at the time, the siblings were already working for the family business at All Star and helping run it with Monahan, the longtime general manager.
“We were young, and I don’t know if we knew what we were getting ourselves into, but we just said yes, and it’s been great,” said Hicks, now 28.
Tom III, Tim, Kylie, and Jim manage both bowling facilities, but own only Hi Joy.
They work well together because their personalities mesh and they respect what each person contributes, Hicks said.
“We’ve just always gotten along, and I think that just having respect for what everyone’s doing and going through … I think our parents just raised us to work hard,” she said. “And so there’s never really an issue with everyone kind of holding up their end of things and being able to pass the baton when we need to.”
Hicks said her grandparents, Tom Sr. and Pat, established the standard long ago for how to run the business, which family members and employees continue to maintain.
“We kind of had the curriculum set out for us, and we knew what we needed to do, and I think that just makes it easier,” she said. “Everyone went in with the same expectations and what our parts were going to be.”
The standard includes things such as acknowledging people within 30 seconds of them sitting down in the restaurant. “To this day, that’s still something that’s very important to us, even if you’re very busy and you can’t get right to them, it’s just saying, ‘Hey, I’ll be right with you; I see that you’re here; thanks for coming in,’” she said.
Also important: a clean facility and good customer service.
“People come in to have a good time, and there’s really no reason why they shouldn’t leave here happy,” Hicks said.