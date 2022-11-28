For Heritage Bank, It's All About Being Ingrained in the Community

This is the third and final company in a series of stories in our November 2022 Philanthropy Issue exploring the ways South Sound companies give back. Read the last one, about Lincoln Creek Lumber, here.
Heritage Bank has been dedicated to its customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities it serves for 95 years. Since 1927, Heritage has focused on building long-term personal relationships, and it takes pride in its team members who are involved in diverse civic projects that serve and improve the communities where they live and work.
When it comes to corporate philanthropy, Shaun Carson, senior vice president and director of marketing at Heritage, said it’s all about being ingrained in the community.
“Our purpose is really to empower local businesses to grow. A part of that local business community is our nonprofit partners,” Carson said. “We feel that supporting the business community or nonprofits makes for a viable community and really helps our neighbors and friends prosper and thrive.”
Heritage is committed to improving its communities by driving impact in business and economic development, education and youth development, environmental stewardship, health and human services, and social equity.
Its commitment is seen through sponsorships and donations, corporate matches, and employee donations and volunteerism. In 2021, Heritage gave more than $1.2 million to 487 organizations, including Tacoma Housing Authority, Homestead Community Land Trust, Thurston County Food Bank, South Puget Sound Community College, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, and the United Way. Heritage employees donated 1,295 hours to 75 organizations to complete 550 acts of service within their local communities.
One corporate program the Heritage employees enjoy is Match Madness, where the bank matches each employee’s donation dollar-for-dollar to the community organization of their choice, up to $100 each year. Last year, for three weeks in March and November, employees donated to their favorite organization or to ones that might have been impacted by the pandemic. The bank matched $42,766 in employee donations.
“(Giving back) solidifies you as a community partner, a community bank,” Carson said. “We also have expertise in the nonprofit banking world, so it allows us to be a partner, be on boards, and lend our financial expertise to nonprofits. … We have that full relationship. It’s not just about the bank. It ties back into the community.”
Larger grants include a partnership with Homestead Community Land Trust to provide more affordable housing options within communities. Homestead is a nonprofit that has been serving the Puget Sound area for 29 years by building new homes or rehabbing existing ones and selling them for subsidized prices to what would be deemed affordable for modest income households. Heritage committed $50,000 over the next two years to support Homestead’s mission. Other large grants include the Lacey Food Bank, Pierce College Foundation, Shelton Family YMCA, and more.
The American Bankers Association recognized Heritage’s commitment to improving communities by giving it the 2021 ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award for partnering with Plymouth Housing to build Kristin Benson Place in Seattle. Heritage financed a $15.1 million construction loan and provided an equity investment of more than $21 million to help build the apartments.
“We’re continuously evaluating our programs and the impact they’re having in the community. (We’re) working and listening to our partners in the community to understand where the needs are,” Carson said.