Frisko Freeze is a Nostalgic Tacoma Landmark

The January-February 2022 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the third in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read last week's here.
Driving through Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood, it’s hard to miss the bright red-and-white neon sign that reads Frisko Freeze. The giant lighted arrow points customers to the retro-style burger joint that has been serving Tacomans for more than 70 years. The nostalgic landmark is a place where generations old and new share memories over a classic burger.
For general manager Ian Beritich, memories of Frisko Freeze date back to when he was 5 years old. Beritich recalls visiting the burger joint with his father for the first time.
“I was really excited as a kid coming here. I love the food. I grew up with this place … I was born at the hospital right here,” he said, referring to the MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital next door to Frisko Freeze. “I love this place. I always wanted to work here.”
The iconic burger joint was opened July 27, 1950, by Perry Smith and was inherited by his daughter, Penny Jensen, after his passing in 1990. According to newspaper archives, the name’s inspiration came from Seattle Rainiers broadcaster Leo Lassen, who was calling the baseball game between Seattle and “Frisco.” Perry liked the name and changed up the spelling. Before it was serving up classic burgers and fries, Frisko Freeze sold only sodas and milkshakes. When it introduced burgers to the menu, Beritich said the place took off.
Frisko Freeze is one of Tacoma’s historic landmarks, representative of the cultural and social heritage of Tacoma during the 1950s. According to city archives, the simple commercial building and its neon sign represent an early example of “Googie” architecture, a type of futurist building style representing the space age. The building embodies the post-World War II building boom and the emergence of the midcentury American culture in Tacoma.
“It’s iconic. We are a landmark in Tacoma,” Beritich said. “We’re kind of like a rite of passage of (a) Tacoma night, to eat at Frisko Freeze when you’re young. That’s how we’ve kept going over the years. It’s because of the generations and generations of people that come here to eat.”
As for the future, Beritich said he has no doubt that it will be “real busy.” He hopes to continue to run it for decades to come. With a family of his own, Beritich said his 5-year-old daughter wants a milkshake anytime she comes down to visit. And when she’s old enough, she too, can work at Frisko Freeze.