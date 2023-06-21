Fresh, Hot Eats at Al's Hot Chicken

At age 17, Burhan Saleh had a feeling that he was meant to be in the business and marketing industry. On his journey toward building a career and company, he stumbled across Al’s Hot Chicken in Los Angeles.
“There was something about the food — it was fried chicken, but what I liked was that it tasted so fresh and delicious,” Saleh said.
Saleh was a frequent customer at Al’s; eventually, he went on to work part-time on its marketing team. Previously, Saleh had started his own marketing company, which handled branding and customer engagement for several businesses across the country. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he migrated back to Tacoma to be near his family.
“When I was at home with my family, I decided what I really miss is hot chicken,” Saleh said. “I already knew the owner, (so I) called him to ask if we could bring the restaurant (up) to Washington.”
The timing was fortuitous for Saleh. The chain, which has five locations in California, was in the initial stages of planning how it could gain a foothold in the Pacific Northwest. With the help of Al’s Hot Chicken owner, Almasri Abdal, and with his background in marketing, Saleh went all in on Al’s Hot Chicken.
In fall 2022, Al’s Hot Chicken opened in University Place, bolstered by its online presence. In the virtual space, potential customers were able to interact with the team, talk about the menu, and ask questions.
On opening day, hundreds of people camped outside the restaurant in anticipation. “We had lines wrapped around the restaurant, run around Dairy Queen, and they would go all the way down the street,” Saleh recalled. “It was very, very busy.”
The restaurant grew from 40 employees at its opening to around 100 as word of the food spread across the South Sound, and Al’s saw an explosion of popularity.
Though technically a fast-food eatery, Al’s sources the freshest chicken, and each dish is made to order. “Our chicken is halal, which essentially means that chickens are raised with no antibiotics, and they are cage-free,” Saleh said. “That way, it’s harvested in a very humane way, and it helps make the chicken higher quality.”
The eatery also has been bolstered by a rare option for customers to choose their own spice level. Ranging on a scale from one to six — a six is 2,200,000 million on the Scoville heat unit scale, which measures how much capsaicin is present.
“We typically see customers ordering spice level three, and moving it down to one,” Saleh said. “We also have a secret menu option, which has no spice at all; two and three are the most popular.”
Al’s Hot Chicken continues to stay connected with customers through social media, and Saleh plans to increase the eatery’s online presence through challenges and billboards.
“We plan to increase our customer base by introducing spice challenges, where we’d time the customers on how many ‘level six’ tenders they can eat without any help,” Saleh said.
Saleh also said he hopes to expand his Al’s Hot Chicken franchise empire in Washington and beyond.
“We currently plan to expand in the Pacific Northwest — Washington, Idaho, and Oregon,” Saleh said. “In the meantime, we really want to see what kind of impact Al’s Hot Chicken can make in Washington.”