The January-February 2022 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the second in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read the first one here.
It was 1936 when North Dakota jeweler J.G. Johnson was in Seattle attending a convention and heard that a small town named Puyallup needed a jeweler and watch repairer.
Seeking new opportunities amid the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, Johnson wasted no time. Within a matter of months, he had relocated his family and opened the doors of his first local store in downtown Puyallup. Eighty-five years later, Johnson Jewelers continues to serve the local community and carries on a legacy that can be traced back to 1898, when the family patriarch first opened Johnson Jewelers in North Dakota.
In 1958, Johnson turned the store over to his son, Walt Johnson, who continued the family tradition. He ran the business until 1980, and then handed the reins over to his son, Robert Johnson, and Robert’s wife, Mary — marking the third generation to manage the family business.
Over the years, the store has moved to several locations throughout downtown Puyallup, including Valley Plaza in the 1970s, a strip mall on East Main that once housed the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
Today, the store is nestled on South Meridian — near the railroad tracks and not far from where it was originally located — and is managed by Robert and Mary’s daughter, Amy Johnson. She makes the fourth generation of Johnsons who have devoted themselves to the craft of creating, designing, repairing, and selling of jewelry and watches.
Looking back, Amy Johnson fondly recalls spending much of her childhood in the Valley Plaza location, a place she remembers as quite “magical,” with four generations concurrently under one roof.
“I recall my great-grandmother; she would come in almost every day,” Amy said. “I think she, in her mind, was supervising. She was very regal, and she always wore a purple suit — never pants; it was always a skirt suit — and she would always greet people. So, she would be in the store, and my grandmother and my grandfather would be in the store. … It was a magical place to be a child, actually. Very safe.”
As a child, Amy and her sister, Jodi Johnson, would often spend countless hours in an upstairs storage area, sifting through boxes and playing with old watch parts and gears. “I always thought that I was going to put a watch together. That was my playtime, thinking I could piece together these little parts. … I loved it at that age,” she said.
Fast forward to today, and Amy Johnson attributes much of the company’s long-standing success to its love of the community and loyal patrons.
“A genuine love of the community and being proud of being part of people’s lives. It is not selling a commodity; it’s having a relationship with somebody throughout many years. You celebrate such happy moments with them. Celebrating milestones (like) getting engaged, getting married, having a child, celebrating anniversaries,” said Amy Johnson, who looks forward to carrying on the legacy for years to come. “That’s always been our focus, I think, is being part of the happy times.”