Falcon Coast Forge Paves Its Own Path

In a world where mass production has reigned, skillful craftsmanship endures as a valuable and sought-after service.
In the South Sound, craftspeople who approach their art with thoughtfulness, detail, and skill are easy to come by. We talked to three such makers — the next two of whom you'll meet in the coming weeks — who tap into their creative gifts with dedication and passion, to the benefit and joy of the entire community.
It isn’t immediately obvious while taking a stroll through Tacoma’s vibrant North End neighborhood that, amid this group of homes, a talented blacksmith is forging away custom designs.
Chris Staudinger has been doing just that from his converted garage since 2020.
“It’s surprisingly accessible,” Staudinger told South Sound Business of blacksmithing in his shop full of handmade knives, hammers, and tongs.
Around the time the COVID lockdown began in 2020, Staudinger and his wife Tawny’s tour company, Pretty Gritty Tours — a name that nods to Tacoma’s Grit City moniker — took a major hit. Since the couple was prevented from offering in-person local tours, the couple had to pivot to a virtual approach.
Going digital-only added extra time in the day for Staudinger, and it ended up allowing him to invest more in blacksmithing, a craft he’d always been particularly interested in but never pursued on a large scale.
“Creating these rich historical tours and everything, I love that,” he said of the couple’s tour company. “But there’s nothing physical to show for it. (I thought) it would be nice to have a physical skill, or a trade skill, or something. From there, I just got attracted to the idea of being able to fix something. It’s so easy to buy whatever you want. But when there’s something of inherent value, like a family tool, a knife that has significance, or if you want something unique, there’s no real way to do that unless you have somebody make it.”
What started as a hobby soon transformed into a business, Falcon Coast Forge, named after the Peregrine falcons in Tacoma. With the help of YouTube, Staudinger started making his own tools and restoring secondhand finds.
Before he knew it, requests were coming in for custom knives, barbecue sets, and more. Some pieces particularly stand out to him now, such as a commissioned sign for the Western State Memorial Cemetery.
“I always used to think that it was something I would need a certain amount of school, education, and timing for,” Staudinger said. “But just through the education of ‘doing,’ I’ve gotten this far.”
To create his work, Staudinger uses a “trifecta” of tools. But to get started, all you really need is a hammer, an anvil, and a heat source, he said. For Staudinger, the most rewarding part of forging is the instantaneous gratification it produces.
“I’ve tried a lot of different things in my life, but with blacksmithing, you can immediately see if you’re doing it right or wrong,” he said. “I like being able to fix problems for people and to restore things that they’ve lost.”
As for the future of Falcon Coast Forge, Staudinger doesn’t “want to scale too big.” But he hopes to teach intro classes from his shop and possibly collaborate with other creative craftspeople.