Energized Employees

Employers have a lot to consider these days as they balance employees’ work-from-home demands with company culture and needs, how best to retain workers, recession fears and the effects on business and hiring, rising labor costs, and addressing pay transparency and equity under a new state law effective this month.
In the process, culture has emerged as a key focus for employers and employees alike. Kevin B. Dull, who launched his people strategy and HR consulting company, KBD Consulting, last January after six and a half years as senior vice president-chief human potential officer for Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System and its 20,000 employees, said employers need to deliberately position their brand based on the culture they want to create and sustain.
“I think a lot of times employers tell people what their culture is, but they don’t have enough humility around getting feedback from employees about, ‘This is what we promised you; did we live up to that promise? And if we didn’t, how can we improve it?’” said Dull, who’s based in Gig Harbor.
In his consulting business, Dull likes to work with organizations that seek to deliberately develop their culture and realize it’s an ongoing exercise. He helps organizations with their people strategy and also helps review HR functions, where gaps might be, and how to improve those functions.
A separate company he launched midyear with two partners, MgrWorkbench.ai, is a productivity and engagement company. The HR-tech company taps artificial intelligence for a slate of tools helping employers more easily and quickly produce performance reviews, professional development goals, and thank-you notes, and conduct quarterly check-ins. He and his partners are developing 30 more engagement tools to add to the workbench.
“We’re helping managers to be productive, to engage employees, with the result of being able to retain employees for your organization,” Dull said.
Suzan Sturholm, owner and president of All Things HR LLC in Lynnwood, whose 21-person staff provides HR management services for small to midsize companies across all industries, primarily in Greater Seattle but also statewide, said retention is everything right now.
“I’ve never seen a time where the focus on workplace culture has been so prevalent, so important,” said Sturholm, who’s worked in the field since 1987. “It’s creating these ‘best places to work,’ where everyone feels accepted, and respected, and welcomed, and they feel like they have an opportunity for growth, that they feel that they’re being paid appropriately, that they got the benefits that they need. It’s huge; (the) magnifying glass is definitely on all the employers.”
Sturholm is a big believer in best places to work and said companies should identify what that looks like for them and try to achieve it. Employees have sizable power in today’s market, which underscores the importance of employers’ doing what they can for retention, she said. Many employees are burned out from carrying extra shifts during the pandemic or seemingly never disconnecting from work while working from home, she said.
“They’re tried; they’re really assessing their lives and what’s important to them, and a good employer needs to be part of that discussion,” Sturholm said. “And they need to make it OK for people to have this discussion,” and not a taboo subject. Employers have to say, “ ‘We understand. … How can we make the work-life balance challenge better for you and for your families?’"
Outside Messages, Inside Thoughts
Dull noted broader narratives around inflation and recession, even some political narratives, and urged employers to contemplate what those narratives are and how they impact employee perspectives about whether or not they work for an employer that cares about them. Even if layoffs are happening in other industries or companies, they can create unease among staff, who also may know people affected.
“I would encourage employers to be proactive in engaging with their employees about those big macroeconomic narratives and sharing with them as much information as they can to create a safety/security work environment to the extent that they can,” he said. “How do we create an environment that demonstrates that we care about you and your future, and the stability of your work role with our company?”
He also encouraged an environment that allows employees to ask about the economic viability of a company, something executives typically don’t like to tackle.
Employers can’t necessarily promise no job cuts, but they can’t ignore external forces affecting employees’ perceptions and sense of unease, he said. Employers, too, are feeling the stress of macro issues, trying to understand what layoff s at large tech companies like Meta, Amazon, Twitter, and others might mean for the broader market and where the economy’s headed, Sturholm said.
“A lot of organizations are just trying to figure out, ‘What are we planning for? What’s coming? We don’t know what’s coming? Are we laying people off , or do we continue to put the push on hiring employees?’” she said, noting in November that the latest unemployment data belied a pending recession, with September’s rate at 3.7 percent in Washington.
After Sturholm’s interview for this story, October data was released showing the state’s unemployment rate ticked up to 3.8 percent.
A news release from the state’s Employment Security Department said Washington gained an estimated 5,400 jobs, seasonally adjusted, in October, with job growth highest in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, education and health services, government, transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Collectively, these industries gained 10,800 jobs. Job loss was highest in the information industry, down 5,900 jobs. “October’s rise in payroll employment is positive news, even as employment growth begins to moderate,” ESD’s state economist, Paul Turek, said in the release. “The demand for workers has been resilient.”
Work from Home Sticking
Sturholm thinks more companies are seeing a need to have in-house training and development sessions, but she doesn’t see the days of 9-to-5 office work Monday through Friday returning across the board. Some employees aren’t even happy with hybrid schedules of two or three days in the office, she noted. “That’s where company culture has to prevail and their boss has to prevail as somebody they want to work for,” Sturholm said, noting employees will want to know they have promotion and growth opportunities, and like the culture.
Dull said the power has shifted for all types of workers, but especially those in the knowledge industry. Remote work removes geographical boundaries for workers and makes job-switching easier. Also, employers’ threshold for determining how loyal employees might be, based on years of service at prior jobs, has lowered.
There are some challenges, though, depending on employers’ openness to virtual work or how much to allow. Depending on the company, that will likely drive employers’ labor market opportunities, he said. The labor market will be smaller for companies requiring full-time on-site work. “These knowledge workers have so much more bargaining power,” Dull said. “If an employee wants virtual work and you don’t offer it, they skip right past your job announcement.”
Dull added, “Every employer has an active case study right now on what fits their organization, and what fits the labor market — and those two things sometimes don’t align.”
Employers requiring onsite work full-time need to think how they’re differentiating themselves in a way that creates a competitive advantage to recruit those type of workers, he said.
Among hourly workers, where turnover has been significant across many industries, he also sees opportunities for employers to help their cause.
Using various psychometric tools on the market, employers who identify employees with passion, persistence, and optimism are more likely to get those workers to stay longer, Dull said. For example, employers can ask new employees for a three-month commitment, he said, noting verbal commitments stick more often than not. Employers then can use that period to focus on engaging with the employees and recruiting them to stay longer.
Sturholm often sees hourly workers focused only on pay, often switching jobs for another 50 cents or $1 per hour without considering factors such as longer commutes or other time and cost factors. Company culture and other benefits, however, can possibly entice people to stay, even for slightly less money per hour.
Washington’s minimum wage in 2023 is increasing 8.66 percent to $15.74 for employees 16 and older, Sturholm noted.
Additionally, Washington’s minimum threshold for salaried, exempt workers is increasing: to $57,293.60 for companies with one to 50 employees, and to $65,478.40 for companies with 51 or more employees, she said.
“That’s a big deal, too,” and another challenge for small employers, she said. Smaller employers competing with larger ones for employees common to each employer — for example, a receptionist — have to decide if they will pay higher wages or more benefits, Sturholm said.
Employee benefits are getting more expensive. Benefits brokers she’s spoken with have cited premium increases of 18 percent to 25 percent in 2023.
“That’s a hard hit, and how much of that burden do you ask the employee to pick up?” she said, adding that employees also are increasingly seeking supplemental benefits like pet insurance. Some also are seeking types of sabbaticals, which more companies are considering to help combat burnout, she said.
Pay Transparency in Job Listings
Starting Jan. 1 in Washington, companies with 15 or more employees need to list wage scales or salary ranges in job postings.
According to the state Department of Labor & Industries, required information includes a wage/salary range and a general description of all benefits and other compensation, part of a bill amending the state’s Equal Pay and Opportunities Act. (Details on the law can be found here.)
The requirement applies to external and internal postings for salary and wage positions for specific jobs being hired for, according to a labor and employment attorney with Archbright, who reviewed the new law in a Nov. 14 podcast posted on Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s website. (That podcast, titled, “Washington’s new pay transparency law,” can be accessed here.)
“It all spins out of what I call truth in hiring theory,” Dull said of employers needing to be as transparent as possible when hiring, with the law changing the salary component of that discussion significantly. “The public policy goal here is to make certain that men and women are paid equally.”
That’s important, he said, and employers will need to consider how they’re paying everyone who was hired before the new law. They’re going to want to analyze whether they’re paying their people within that range for similar posted jobs. Because the labor market has been so competitive for knowledge workers, employers have tended to elevate pay for external workers in order to land them, Dull said.
Employers will want to audit their compensation for equity and may have to adjust internal wages up. Employers will want to do the audit to avoid a potential pay-equity lawsuit, he said.
“There used to be a rule in the workplace, a culture in the workplace, where people didn’t talk about pay,” he said. “I think with this law coming into place, there’s going to be more conversation between colleagues about pay and benefits.”
He added, “If you happen to bring in someone … at the top end of the pay range, but you have a seasoned employee that is in the middle of the pay range, you really need to be able to justify why there’s pay differences. And in the employee’s mind, your current employee is going to say, ‘Well, why are you doing this to me?’ It’s going to become very personal and it’s going to disengage your current workforce.”
Sturholm said she’s seen some companies in some industries having to increase pay ranges an average of about 10 percent to 11 percent as part of internal pay adjustments to ensure compensation is competitive with the market.
“A company has to be looking at that information and they have to decide what their compensation philosophy is, what do they need to pay employees to keep them, first and foremost, and to be able to hire them; because, again, as of today, it’s still an employee market,” she said.