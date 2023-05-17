Downing Pottery Wants to Celebrate Your Home

The pottery Sarah Downing Woodson devotes herself to came into her life at such an opportune moment that it can’t help but seem, now, like an eager-to-help universe doing some winking and nudging.
It was 1999, and Woodson, then a tech worker, had been a casualty of the dot-com bubble burst. As Woodson awaited a new job to hitch herself to, a friend invited her to take a pottery class at South Seattle College.
“And I just started hanging out at the pottery studio while I was looking for work, just spending more and more and more time there,” Woodson told South Sound Business recently. “Somewhere along the way, it shifted and became my primary focus.”
After buying her own equipment around 2005, Woodson founded Downing Pottery, which crafts its distinctive pieces from a basement in Tacoma.
“I’m not sure that I ever thought I would arrive there — the idea that you could have this be a business that legitimately pays for your life expenses seems really unrealistic,” Woodson said. “Twenty years ago, it just felt like a pipe dream … I said yes to everything until I whittled it down and found my lane.”
Guided by a motivation to both “celebrate home” and embody longterm functionality, Woodson’s ever-growing body of work — which encompasses mugs, utensil holders, bowls, and more — is immediately recognizable for its clean lines and muted daubs of color. Skylines assiduously drawn onto mug exteriors are her trademark. (Local cities such as Tacoma and Bremerton are among the South Sound cities to have seen their likenesses filtered through Woodson’s eye, though since her clientele goes beyond the immediate community, Phoenix, Tokyo, and Buffalo vistas are also among the more than 200 places that have gotten the Woodson touch.)
“I want to celebrate those places that are home to us, whatever that means to you,” Woodson said.
Woodson, who opens her online shop every Friday at 9 a.m. and sells a week’s worth of pieces at a time, said that since the onset of the pandemic, she’s seen a “massive” surge in popularity. It was fortuitous timing: Just before the pandemic, Woodson said, she was already about 70% online and making a purposeful shift away from the festivals that had helped her business while she honed her craft.
“For me, it was an easy pivot when everything shut down,” she said.
That easy pivot, though, came with a hard-to-keep-up-with workload. Woodson admitted to taking too many orders out of the gate (they were coming in hotter than ever) in part because she figured sales, up by somewhere around a whopping 300%, eventually would “fall off a cliff.” But over time, with sales continuing at a steady pace, Woodson said she had to figure out a way to keep orders and production in a kind of harmony she hadn’t had to consider before the pandemic. She has a theory for why she saw such a big jump: “I think the customer response that I was getting from people during the pandemic was, like, ‘I decided to buy this new piece for my kitchen because I’m suddenly there all the time now.’”
Many customers, though, derive even more meaning from Woodson’s work than simply a way to foster coziness. One example came around 2018. Woodson decided to pay tribute to Tahlequah, the killer whale that carried around a calf that had died soon after childbirth for some 16 days across 1,000 miles. Proceeds from her “orca cups” went to the Center for Whale Research. What Woodson didn’t expect was the number of people who bought the mug for a loved one who had experienced the loss of a child, or people who themselves had experienced that loss firsthand and wanted to have an item commemorating their late child’s life.
“You can make a thing with my intention, but the way that it’s received, and the way someone puts their own narrative on it, is something I can’t even predict,” Woodson said. “Everyone has a story that they connect. They can be really powerful, and so far beyond me.”
That kind of customer feedback continues feeding Woodson’s passion for her work. She does sometimes miss regularly seeing clients face to face, as was the case in the days when she regularly sold her wares at festivals and events. And working alone at home can be isolating. But she’s found, in the last two or so years, a community of fellow potters in Tacoma she’s clicked with — evocative of the cohort she grew close to (and with whom she keeps in touch) back in her early pottery-school days. And the online-only move also has brought about probably even more substantive connection with customers, given how many write letters expounding on why a piece meant a lot to them in detail.
“That keeps me going,” she said.