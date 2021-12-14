Home of the iconic Old Brewhouse and noted for the Tumwater Falls, Tumwater is a city that continues to attract both residents and businesses alike. When taking a closer look at this diversified community, it’s easy to understand why.
Originally called “New Market,” Tumwater was developed around the power-generating falls of the Deschutes River, which greatly influenced the community’s early growth and development. In fact, in the late 1800s, German brewmaster Leopold Schmidt chose a site at the foot of Tumwater Falls for his new brewery due, in large part, to its nearby access to saltwater shipping and the electrical power produced by the falls. The town would later become aptly known as “Tumwater” (a Chinook word for “waterfall”) and was officially incorporated in 1869.
Today, Schmidt’s Old Brewhouse serves as a reminder of the city’s significance as Puget Sound’s first American settlement for its more than 20,000 residents — and a mix of industrial, manufacturing, and commercial businesses — that now call the city home.
Michael Cade, executive director of the Thurston Economic Development Council, said he tends to think of Tumwater in three buckets: craft brewing and distilling, industrial, and warehousing.
To anyone who is familiar with Tumwater, it is no secret that the city has been hard at work reclaiming its storied past in hopes of becoming a modern-day mecca for craft brewing and distilling.
As previously reported by South Sound Business, one of the most significant initiatives is the preservation of the Old Brewhouse, which was constructed in 1906 and owned by Schmidt. It was donated to the city in 2016 to be preserved and restored.
“It’s nice that the city is doing that and it’s an iconic piece of architecture in our community that will always be there, so it’s good to see,” Cade said.
Then there’s the Craft District project located in sight of the Olympia Brewery. The site includes space for South Puget Sound Community College’s Brewing & Distilling program, as well as Heritage Distilling Co., which officially opened its doors in June.
The SPSCC degree program is the nation’s first associate degree program in craft brewing, distilling, and cider making. Students work in world-class facilities with local brewers, distillers, and cider makers to learn what it takes to be part of the craft beverage community.
As noted by SPSCC, the inaugural cohort graduated in June 2020 and alumni are already making their mark in the industry. Several recent graduates are planning businesses, including three distilleries and one brewery.
But the efforts do not stop there.
“We’ve partnered with the Olympia Tumwater Foundation and they are working on a grand plan to come up with a visitor center and education and history center that builds on the history of the indigenous people, the community, the brewing, and the Schmidt family,” said City Administrator John Doan. He also noted that the City hopes to attract maltsters — people who make malts — and other enterprising entrepreneurs.
In terms of Tumwater’s industrial areas, one of the more notable sites is Mottman Industrial Park.
“It is one of the older industrial parks in our community. … There are companies that do very well and have been there and they employ a significant number of Thurston County residents,” Cade said noting the presence of the Pepsi bottling plant. “They continue to be a major presence in the employment market, as well as the Northwest. … They do produce most of the Pepsi products in the Northwest and that comes out of Tumwater.”
Another component of Tumwater’s economy is the Warehouse District near the Olympia Airport. More than just warehouse and distribution, the area is home to such businesses as Triceratops Brewing Co., 8 Arms Bakery, beauty brand Alaffia, and Ila’s Fine Foods, to name a few.
Looking ahead, Cade said, “As the economy continues to expand in the South Sound market, I would certainly look at the airport properties, owned and developed essentially by the Port (of Olympia), certainly as a location for … light manufacturing, assembly, and distribution. That will continue to be attractive given that the infrastructure is there, it is zoned for it, and it’s adjacent to the freeway.”
Continued Cade, “The other thing to think about is the retail components of Thurston County. We are fairly linear around I-5 and as the population continues to grow, the retail capacity and retail opportunities will continue to manifest.”
In short, Doan said, the future vision is to continue to “develop a well-rounded community.”