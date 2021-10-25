Puyallup emerged among hops, berries, and the daffodils of the local bulb farmers and today is a city with an expanding population, growing employment base, and attractive shopping district.
“Puyallup was primarily an agriculture community and for many decades was an agriculture community. It is also a place that people associate with the state fair. The Washington State Fairgrounds is obviously here, and it is a big part of the community identity,” said Eric Johnson, public affairs officer for the City of Puyallup. “But I think one thing that we have seen in the past few years is that Puyallup is changing. It is growing as a community.”
Given the valley’s rich, alluvial soil, the livelihood for many local residents during the early years was primarily agriculture, including hops. In fact, Puyallup’s founder and first mayor, Ezra Meeker, formed his own hop brokerage business and became known as the “Hop King of the World,” as noted by the Puyallup Main Street Association. By 1884, more than 100 farmers were growing the crop.
However, in 1892, the hops frenzy came to an abrupt end when hop lice invaded the valley’s fields and wiped out the industry.
Following the demise of the hops industry, berries, which had been introduced to the valley in the late 1870s, emerged as the primary cash crop, later followed by daffodils. In 1934, Puyallup valley bulb farmers sponsored their first Daffodil Parade to promote their crop, according to historylink.org.
Today, the city still acknowledges its deep agricultural roots with the annual Daffodil Festival; Washington State Fair, which is the largest single attraction held annually in the state; and Farmers Market, which is one of the largest markets in the South Sound region. But there’s no doubt that change is underway.
One significant indication change is the construction of the Puyallup Sounder station parking and access project, which includes a 500-space garage, new surface parking with approximately 165 spaces, and sidewalk and bicycle enhancements, according to Sound Transit. The project is scheduled to open next year.
“This new garage will add needed parking for Puyallup Sounder station riders, and improved bike and pedestrian access as well,” stated Sound Transit Board Chair Kent Keel in a press release. “Prior to COVID-19, our Puyallup Sounder station was one of the busiest in our system, and as our economy recovers, ridership will rebound. This project will go a long way to enabling more people to take advantage of congestion-free commutes.”
Additional projects that reflect the city’s growth include the rehabilitation of Milwaukee Bridge, also known as Veterans Bridge. The bridge has experienced wear and tear over the last five-plus decades and, while deemed still safe, is in need of rehabilitation to assure its continued operation. Construction currently is underway, and the bridge, which spans the Puyallup River at Milwaukee Avenue Northeast and Northeast Fifth Street, is expected to reopen in February.
According to the City, it sought funding for the project from the Federal Highway Administration and was awarded an 80 percent cost share grant up to $11.5 million.
“I think being able to leverage those grant dollars is a great example of where the City has tax dollars at work, if you will, and being able to leverage funds from other sources so that way we’re efficiently using those funds to work on very major infrastructure projects that folks will soon be able to utilize again,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, Puyallup’s historic downtown is home to a host of locally owned, one-of-a-kind businesses that contribute to its small-town charm.
“I would say that definitely the City’s vision for downtown is taking shape, with many of our restaurant and retail options adding a lot of energy to the downtown. I think we’re really lucky that we have a highly profitable downtown. Everything is within a five-minute walk of everything else in downtown Puyallup,” said Meredith Neal, Puyallup’s economic development manager.
In an effort to support the growth of its small businesses, the City has developed several initiatives, including, but not limited to, its food truck and parklets pilot programs.
The food truck pilot program allows food truck vendors to sell from private properties, along certain streets, and in other areas as designated.
“Our food truck pilot program, which really supports all different sorts of mobile food vendors, is something that we’ve been working on and have seen a lot of growth during COVID as we’ve seen people losing their day jobs and trying out other things,” Neal said.
Under the parklets pilot program, seven downtown Puyallup restaurants set up curbside seating in front of their businesses to help them serve more customers during pandemic-related restrictions. The parklets are located in a parking space and function as an extension to an existing restaurant’s seating area.
“I was really concerned as COVID started that we were going to lose a lot of our small businesses, or that they were going to be so economically damaged that they might not be able to make it, and it has been pretty amazing. They’ve been super-resilient. They’ve all been really creative in finding new ways to do things,” said Neal, who noted that the City has also launched several “shop local” campaigns.
The efforts are paying off, as restaurants and retail are returning to and exceeding prepandemic sales, according to the City. Neal noted that the downtown area also is seeing greater activity in multifamily housing projects, which will help bring more energy and vibrancy and further drive economic growth.