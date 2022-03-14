Doing Business in...Lacey

The city of Lacey has experienced significant change over the decades, and that transition continues to this day as it strives to be a city where residents can live, work, learn, and create.
Lacey was incorporated in 1966, but its rich history runs deep. Originally named “Woodland,” in recognition of pioneer settler Isaac Wood, Lacey has seen American settlement since the 1840s and, by the 1890s, was a thriving farming and logging community that was home to a train station, hotel, post office, and a nationally renowned horse-racing facility, as noted on the City’s website.
With the opening of its post office in the early 1890s, the city was rebranded as “Lacey” — rumored to have been in recognition of local justice of the peace Oliver Chester “O.C.” Lacey. The city’s transformation would gain momentum in the coming years.
In 1895, Saint Martin’s University opened its doors there, becoming the first four-year college in Thurston County and the birthplace of one of the oldest radio stations in Washington state, the City noted.
By the mid-1920s, Lacey was known as a resort community, with more than 19 resorts along the shores of its five lakes. And by the mid-1960s, Lacey’s population had grown to more than 8,000 residents. Today, population exceeds 50,000, and the pace of change continues to be strong.
“We’ve seen a lot of tremendous growth, and it is planned growth for the community, because this is all in lockstep with the … plans that were developed back in the early ’90s — creating that initial community vision and then it continued on as we continued to update and reset that vision,” said Rick Walk, Lacey’s director of community and economic development.
One area of development is the city’s midtown district, which was dealt a blow when the Great Recession hit in 2008 and many state offices were forced to downsize due to budget constraints.
“We ended up having about 300,000 square feet of empty office space in our core area. Private development firms saw the opportunity and the vision of the city of Lacey and acquired those properties, remodeled them, cleaned them up, and marketed them. Now, they are 100-percent occupied with a mix of private and state employers,” Walk said. “So, we’re starting to see one of the longterm strategies that Lacey has always had — trying to diversify our employment to include more private-sector jobs to complement the state employment influences we have.”
Walk said that area continues to evolve and to become more of the mixed-use urban district that the City desires. There also are the City’s partnerships with Saint Martin’s University, which is working to grow its campus and engage more with the outer community. Evidence of this effort includes the 2019 opening of the Lacey MakerSpace, which was developed by the Thurston Economic Development Council with the City of Lacey and the university.
“We’re merging higher education, education resources, and technology with the private sector and community members to create an entrepreneurial incubator in partnership with Saint Martin’s University, as well as the Thurston EDC,” Walk said. “… That’s all part of this strategy to figure out how we can create a place where people can live, work, create, and learn in their own community and stay in this community and continue to contribute to the local community culture.”
The northeast corner of Lacey also is experiencing growth — more specifically, the emergence and growth of the logistics and warehouse market. “What that means is that it brings a lot of jobs and brings a lot of development activity … but it also gives us an opportunity to start looking at how we develop workforce training opportunities for our citizens,” Walk said.
While such workforce training programs are in the early planning stages, Walk said the city is looking to partner with those in the community, such as the Lacey MakerSpace and Saint Martin’s University, to help develop training programs to expand the labor pool to support the distribution and manufacturing market.
Meanwhile, the city’s residential population continues to grow. To help meet the demand, there’s the development of the new 6th Avenue Apartments, which is currently underway and slated to be completed in August.
“That is going to be a four-story project with 151 residential units, with ground-floor restaurant and tap room space. That’s our first residential project that’s occurred in the district since the 2008 recession, so we’re very excited about that and how that can also demonstrate that there is a good market in the area for residential,” Walk said.
Walk noted that the City also is working with the property owner in hopes of developing additional mixed-used residential projects in the district.
“Lacey is becoming that emerging community that provides opportunity for everybody with an entrepreneurial spirit,” Walk said.