Doing Business in ... Gig Harbor

Gig Harbor is an ideal destination for those in search of a picturesque small city steeped in history and home to a host of activities from boating, to dining, to shopping. And with remote work becoming the new normal in today’s environment, a growing number of new families are making Gig Harbor the place they live, work, and play — a transition that bodes well for local businesses.
“During COVID, some of the transitions that we saw were a lot of people moving to the area who could work remotely,” said Miriam Battson, president and CEO of the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce. “Some of them are coming from other states and found Gig Harbor to be that beautiful spot where they could get a lovely house and have quality of life that they may have been looking for in other areas that also offered a lot of outdoor activity. It became higher on their list.
“People have moved here not only from out of state but also other parts of the Puget Sound. So, it’s been an interesting change over the past couple of years to see that transition,” Battson continued.
The city’s recent growth likely can be attributed to the influx of newly built homes, according to Battson. “As a result of more residents in the area, some of the local businesses have increased, and they’ve seen increasing volume. What I love about Gig Harbor is how supportive they are for small business.”
While the city did face some hardships due to the pandemic, and some businesses were forced to close and others chose to sell, the community’s strength and desire to help local businesses survive became increasingly clear. As highlighted in the chamber’s annual relocation guide for Gig Harbor, a survey of members found that the slowdown in business due to COVID was less than 25 percent, a number well below the national mark for small businesses.
Local restaurants, for instance, were quick to innovate and transition to a new way of takeout dining. And some businesses, like Peninsula Paint, which experienced more demand for paint and home improvement supplies, had to hire extra staff, according to the relocation guide.
However, the area was experiencing population growth even before the pandemic. Between 2011 and 2016, the city’s population grew from 7,200 to 9,065, representing a 4.7 percent average annual growth rate — more than four times higher than the Pierce County average of 1.1 percent, according to the chamber. The growth trend continued and, as of 2020, the population within Gig Harbor’s city limits reached 11,290.
This boon, however, has burdened local schools, especially those at the elementary level. The good news: To help ease elementary overcrowding and address other infrastructure needs, the Peninsula School District community in February 2019 passed a $198.55 million bond to build two new elementary schools and replace and expand two existing elementary schools.
Further illustrating the area’s growth is the development of Latitude 47 Commerce Center, a 38-acre industrial and business park in Gig Harbor. The location, which encompasses 320,000 square feet in five buildings, might appeal to businesses seeking a distribution pipeline to the Key and Olympic Peninsulas, and Western Washington.
Latitude 47 has several new businesses, including Heritage Distilling as one anchor tenant and other new businesses are coming, Battson said. The business park, which has space available, is designed for warehousing/manufacturing, which could translate to additional jobs, she said.
Then, of course, there’s the host of outdoor activities Gig Harbor has to offer. It comes as no surprise that its picturesque coastline is a popular playground for many residents and visitors alike, whether it be paddleboarding, boating, kayaking, or waterskiing.
There also are myriad running, walking, hiking, and biking trails for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy. They include the paved 6.2-mile Cushman Powerline Trail and secluded forest trails amid more than 3,000 acres of public parkland.
No matter the season, Gig Harbor has a lot to offer residents and visitors, including farmers markets, art shows, and the popular Maritime Gig Festival, to name a few, the chamber noted. While the pandemic halted many of the activities, the chamber anticipates they resume soon.
“In 2022, we’re looking at having all of those favorite events return,” Battson said. “Eventwise, people are a lot more optimistic.”