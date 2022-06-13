Doing Business in ... Downtown Tacoma

Building on the successes of the past and striving to be the business core of the South Sound region, Tacoma’s revitalized downtown is on the rise and rife with growth and investment opportunities.
“People (are finding) more reasons to come into the downtown, and they are very pleasantly surprised,” said Elly Walkowiak, assistant director of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department. “Now, they are starting to see Tacoma as more of a contributor to the regional economy and not just an isolated urban area that they really don’t have any knowledge about or really don’t find any interface with.”
Home to a growing number of bars and restaurants, shopping, museums, and other destinations, Tacoma’s downtown has undergone significant change in recent years. And the transformation is far from over.
One of the more significant projects underway is the Tacoma Town Center. The $300 million multistory, mixed-use development aims to breathe new life into downtown. The project will provide more specialty retail, entertainment, restaurants, shared office space, and multifamily housing.
The Tacoma Town Center is located between South 21st and 23rd streets and Jefferson Avenue and Tacoma Avenue South. The Tacoma City Council recently green-lighted an amendment allowing Galena Equity Partners to assume a majority interest from North America Asset Management Group.
“North America Asset Management completed the first building, which sits at the corner of 23rd and Jefferson. They are almost fully leased, so that’s been very exciting to see that the market response has been great for that,” Walkowiak said.
She also noted that Galena Equity Partners will soon begin construction on the next two buildings, which also will be multifamily development projects. Following that, on the far west project boundary along Tacoma Avenue, two additional multifamily projects will be built.
“There is a such a dearth of affordable housing in the area, and so we were very delighted to negotiate with Galena to get 98 units of affordable housing out of that project where before we had all market rates. So, it really is a benefit to the community here,” Walkowiak said.
The final phase of the project will be one or two office towers on the corner of 21st and Jefferson, likely beginning construction in three or four years, according to Walkowiak.
“The driver of the project really is to create this center point where it is serving not only housing needs but jobs and providing opportunities for others — I’m thinking more along the lines of entrepreneurship to create other jobs and spin off new ideas and such. So, it’s an exciting project for that area,” she said.
Walkowiak also highlighted the rise in institutional investment within the office sector by entities both inside and outside of the region.
“This is very, very interesting. We’ve always had institutional investment in the industrial sector … but now we’re now starting to see it in the office sector,” she said.
For example, a limited liability corporation associated with Cleveland-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management recently acquired Columbia Bank Center for $58 million.
Institutional investors are not the only ones seeing promise in Tacoma’s downtown office market. So are developers. Kirkland-based MJR Development, for instance, recently bought the Tacoma Financial Center in the heart of downtown Tacoma for $41.3 million.
“The cost of living in Pierce County is far more affordable than Seattle/Bellevue, and this has caused a surge in housing to be built in Pierce County, with many projects surrounding downtown,” MJR President Mike Raskin said in a recent press release. “Large Seattle- and Bellevue-based employers have pinged Tacoma as a market where they would like to open a satellite office for their employees that live in Pierce County.”
These are just a few examples of some recent projects, which Walkowiak believes are telling signs of future growth and a healthy local economy.
“You’re always looking for signs in the environment. What is it telling you? What does it mean? … To see (institutional investment) also happening in a different sector other than the industrial is a really telling sign. A very positive sign,” Walkowiak said.
In other news, Olympia-based Heritage Bank, which operates a network of branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, recently acquired a three-story building, located at 3615 Pacific Ave., to serve as its Southern Operations Center. BCRA worked closely with Heritage to transform the abandoned medical building into vibrant office space.
“We were able to bring multiple stories and departments together into a cohesive experience, while offering individuality through common floor patterning and unique colors by floor,” BCRA said of the design. “Heritage Bank’s corporate culture was celebrated through an elevated lunchroom experience and digital monitors on each floor that highlight cultural content. Various breakout zones were also created to allow teams to collaborate in screen-free areas of respite.”
And one would be remiss not to note the continued focus on historic renovation. A case in point is the restoration and revitalization of Old City Hall as a mixed-use commercial space including apartments. The opening of phase 1 is slated for May 2023.
“(Tacoma) is a development-friendly city, and you do have a responsive government here, which does make a difference,” Walkowiak said.