Doing Business in ... Centralia and Chehalis

Centralia and Chehalis are nestled along Interstate 5, roughly halfway between Seattle and Portland. But these neighboring cities are much more than pit stops for motorists. Drawn to the convenient location and small-town feel, a growing number of businesses and families are calling the area home.
“A lot of companies are starting to look at Centralia based on its proximity. When you are just 80 miles from Seattle and Portland, all of a sudden, you are kind of ‘the hub.’” That’s what Centralia is known as, “the hub,” said Emil Pierson, community development director for the City.
Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson noted similar growth in her city. “We have some really big projects that are going to bring people and sales tax revenues that are definitely needed to go back into services for our community, and then make Chehalis a destination,” she said.
As with most cities, the journey hasn’t always been easy. The area has seen its share of hardships from the economic depression known as the Panic of 1893 to devastating fires of the same period to the decline in logging, to name a few. However, out of adversity come strength and opportunity.
Founded as a railroad town, Centralia long ago earned its nickname “Hub City” due to the network of rails, rivers, and roads that crisscrossed the city. In the mid-1950s, however, I-5 came along and bypassed downtown Centralia, shifting development to the freeway corridor. In the 1980s, downtown Centralia reinvented itself as a historical district and found new life as a shopping destination with the opening of the Centralia Outlet Center.
The center opened in 1988 with London Fog as the original tenant. The mall marked the fi rst outlet center in the Northwest, and one of the fi rst west of the Mississippi River.
Meanwhile, the city’s downtown district has been — and continues to be — the cornerstone of community life in Centralia. Today, visitors and guests can enjoy its mix of locally owned shops and galleries.
“Over the last couple of years, people started realizing there’s all of this empty space on the second and third levels of (these downtown) buildings — let’s go in, buy it, turn those into apartments upstairs. And since we don’t require additional parking with that … we’ve seen a huge push. And, as they come in, they’ve bought these buildings; they’ve remodeled them, and all of the sudden, they’re making funds,” Pierson said.
Pierson also noted that the Port of Centralia “has done a fantastic job of bringing companies in here,” as has the Northwest Sports Hub. Both are helping to fuel economic growth.
The Port of Centralia was established in 1986. Since its inception, it has grown to comprise two master-planned industrial campuses and one mixed-use development.
More recently, the Northwest Sports Hub opened its doors in 2014 and features a collection of athletic fields and facilities, including a 73,000-square-foot indoor sports center. Since its opening, the complex has hosted events for organizations such as USSSA Softball, USA Wrestling, the All Northwest Football Passing Academy, and more. In 2016, it even hosted the world’s largest pickleball tournament.
Not far down the interstate, neighboring Chehalis also is seeing economic growth from its newly renovated Chehalis Sports Complex, a state-of-the-art ball field complex featuring artificial turf infields and natural grass outfields.
“We have a really booming hotel business right now because we have so many sports teams coming to play at our recently renovated Sports Complex, as well as the great partnership with the City of Centralia,” Anderson said. “It’s an exciting challenge to have when you don’t have enough hotel rooms for all of the people who want to come here for the weekends to play.”
Further fueling economic growth within the area is the ongoing development of Chehalis’ auto row, which will soon see the addition of a Honda dealership.
“I think seeing Chehalis as a center for automobile sales is really positive, particularly as these industries move toward electric,” Anderson said. “And we also have electric vehicle charging stations in our city. We are excited about seeing the growth there.”
Anderson also pointed to Chehalis’ historic downtown shopping area, which continued to see growth even amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We see a desire for people to come and invest their resources into building a brand in historic downtown Chehalis,” Anderson said. “We had two businesses that are particularly notable that opened during COVID,” Runway Boutique and Shona’s Food Co. More recently, Gracie’s on Market and Milk + Honey Boutique joined the business mix. “So there is tremendous energy in our downtown,” particularly in the specialty segment.
Businesses interested in opening shop in Centralia and Chehalis are welcome, noted Pierson and Anderson, and can benefit from the nimbleness and efficiency that come with smaller cities.
“One of the big things for the City (of Centralia) is our processing time,” Pierson said of the City’s business-friendly services. “It may take you six months to a year to get a project approved up north, where we can do it in literally weeks. It is not uncommon for us to have a project approved within four to six weeks.”
Anderson also noted her city’s openness to new enterprises. “The City of Chehalis really prides itself on being business-friendly. We welcome people to our community to come and thrive.”