Damien Mills recently graduated from Western Governors University (WGU) in Tacoma, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education. Mills spoke at his virtual commencement late last month and shared with his peers the story of his journey toward becoming a para-educator.
Mills was born on a military base in Georgia, where he spent the following years moving from base to base with his family. Although Mills believes moving helped teach him how to adapt to new situations and be better equipped to develop new relationships, it left holes in his early education.
In third grade, Mills and his family moved to Washington, where it became apparent that he was learning at a slower pace than his peers. Looking back, Mills realized these were some of the first signs of his learning disabilities he would learn to grapple with later in life.
Mills flourished socially, with friends on the football team and hopes for a scholarship to continue his education. But during his senior year he sustained injuries that took those opportunities off the table.
Still determined, Mills worked at getting his associate degree in videography and production — areas of expertise that promised a great hiring market. Unfortunately, the 2008 recession changed things, that promising job market curdling into something bleak.
Shifting his focus away from the visual, Mills found a job as a one-on-one emotional behavior para-educator at a local middle school. He decided to take a leap toward education. After spending a few years as a behavioral specialist, Mills knew he wanted to help the young people in his community.
He re-entered the classroom at another virtual university but found himself struggling to juggle a full-time job, a young family, and learning in his classes with his disability. With the support of his wife, he pushed forward and found WGU.
At WGU, Mills said he found supportive mentors that encouraged him to continue his education. After failing the certification test seven times, Mills passed with flying colors on his eighth try and became the first member of his family to receive a bachelor’s degree.
Mills has now worked seven years as a middle school special education teacher with a focus in behavior for Puget Sound Educational Service District. He relates to his students through his experience with his own difficulties learning and consistently works to find strategies to implement equity in his classrooms.
Watch Mills' commencement speech here.