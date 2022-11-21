CoopaSims Knows How to Deliver the Goods

When goods need to move quickly from port to warehouse, warehouse to store, business to business, or business to resident, Tacoma-based CoopaSims Transportation & Logistics dispatches one of its three vans and four drivers to get the job done.
CoopaSims co-founder Markiss Cooper now wants to build on that foundation by developing a technology platform not unlike on-demand ride-sharing but for freight. His vision: A broker or shipper places an online request for moving freight, and independent contractors with vans and box trucks complete the shipment, all while providing real-time visibility for shippers to track the shipment from pickup to delivery.
“We’re still a startup small business, but … it’s been a big push for us developing our own software,” Cooper said. “We use a third-party software right now, but we’re trying to raise funds to actually develop our own software that we can license. … That’s where we’re at now is, really developing that technology piece and that on-demand delivery platform to be on every distribution company’s roster to offer our services to.”
CoopaSims, which combines Cooper’s last name with his wife’s maiden name, Simmons, hopes to advance his technology and broader business through the company’s acceptance into the Washington Technology Industry Association’s eighth Founder Cohort Program, which started in September. CoopaSims is among 34 startups selected for the program that helps seed-stage startups grow and scale over the course of six months by following a roadmap designed to guide them through their next milestones as they navigate increasing revenue, securing investment, and growing the team.
“We’re building out that technology infrastructure to where essentially we’re just dispatching work to independent contractors,” Cooper said, noting drivers don’t need commercial driver’s licenses to move freight with their personal pickup trucks, vans, or box trucks. “Obviously, that requires funding, so we’re still boots on the ground, moving freight, generating revenue to pour into this technology to just be a full-on software SaaS (software as a service) solution.”
The company offers last-mile delivery focused on South Sound, but also delivers throughout Washington state as far east as Spokane, and into Oregon, where it ships to and from a warehouse in Portland, he said. Much of the cargo is time-sensitive and needs to be expedited.
Cooper also is an at-large board member of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County and a member of EDB’s Trade-Logistics Cluster Acceleration Team. The team’s strategic plan includes three initiatives: one, to increase the understanding of the trade-logistics sector and its value in the Pierce County community and within the sector itself; two, to employ a collective voice with policymakers for a strong trade-logistics sector and community; and three, increase the understanding and relevancy of the career opportunities in the trade-logistics sector across the region.
Cooper sees his company playing a role in the mission while also offering work for others.
“The barrier to entry is really minimal,” Cooper said. “You can literally start with your personal vehicle moving parcels for businesses. … The ability to employ and empower is like the ultimate goal, let people own back their time, take control of their work-life balance. … That kind of goes back to my community engagement and my community ties — just to empower people.”
Cooper’s earlier career roles centered on youth mentorship in addition to sports coaching and leadership development. He provided youth services to large organizations that included Metro Parks Tacoma, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties, and The Boys & Girls Clubs of the South Puget Sound. He also was one of the founding peer support counselors at Soar Academy, Tacoma’s first public charter school.
As he was preparing to move on from Soar, he experimented with gig work on the side, using his pickup through several companies offering hauling services. After leaving Soar, he worked full-time as a gig worker for about a year while studying the transportation and logistics sector. He traded his pickup for a box truck, which a family member had used in a shredding business and no longer needed.
Cooper and his wife, Ashley, incorporated iHaul LLC in 2018, and he went to work hauling furniture for stores needing delivery to customers, and other transportation jobs. Now, iHaul does business as CoopaSims Transportation & Logistics, and Cooper has shifted to vans only. In addition to Cooper and his wife, employees include a cousin and longtime friend.
With guidance from the WTIA cohort and his connections throughout South Sound, Cooper hopes to continue evolving CoopaSims. Eventually, he wants to free himself from driving and owning delivery vehicles to focus on the technology platform connecting warehouse and distribution services domestically, even globally.
Cooper will tap the passion and perseverance that have shaped him since his days growing up with a single mother and once being homeless for two years.
“It’s all about divine timing,” he said. “Nothing really happens when we want it to; it happens at the right time, and I’m just a firm believer in faith and just anything is possible. I just want to be a beacon of hope, a beacon of light (for) the people who have gone through some things, as I’m sure we all have.”
This story was produced in conjunction with the EDB of Tacoma-Pierce County to highlight the growing tech industry in Tacoma and the rest of Pierce County. To find out more, visit here.