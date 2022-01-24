In Evan Brubaker’s family, the “entrepreneurial spirit” appears to be a heritable trait. From his great-great-grandfather’s Columbia River fisheries business to his father’s work restoring historic downtown Tacoma buildings, Brubaker has taken his place as a fourth-generation Tacoma entrepreneur.
He’s delivering the software tool to help businesses in Tacoma and beyond connect and optimize their omnichannel retail operations as the CEO of Accumula.
A 20-year stint as a record producer offered Brubaker a different kind of entrepreneurial experience and a glimpse into the importance of maintaining autonomy in a small business. In 2011, when his friend asked him to put his computer science degree to work by helping him set up a custom point-of-sale (POS) system for his new store, he jumped at the opportunity. That first solution led to more opportunities building POS systems for small businesses.
Four years later, Brubaker’s endeavor grew to a team of six employees and 500 customers — and those customers were asking for more tailored and integrated solutions.
“My customers would come to me and say, ‘The software is great; can you connect it to these other things?’” Brubaker said. “So we started looking at how we could partner with major players in the industry, like Shopify, Lightspeed, and Adobe.”
After Brubaker met his cofounder Eric Peterson in January 2015, Accumula was born. Today, the company has 1,000 customers across 22 countries and partners with some of the biggest names in the retail space, including Marine Layer, MeUndies, and Schutz.
The Accumula CEO stresses that a good retail-management system should seamlessly integrate with solutions businesses are already using, not disrupt them.
“In retail, where there’s a lot of turnover, changing all of your software can cause a business to fall apart, especially in the context of the past year,” he said.
In contrast to marketing itself as a one-stop shop, Accumula allows customers to keep the existing systems that work for them, but connects each system for seamless communication across all areas of the business, from POS, to customer relationship management, to inventory and shipping.
“We have this concept of distributed truth,” Brubaker said. “We’re making these systems function as one platform, because at the end of the day it’s one business.”
To Brubaker, Tacoma’s smaller, tight-knit community offers the perfect space for the company to focus on building and growing Accumula, free of distractions.
“We’re in the process of building the second version of our platform, which will set a new standard in the industry,” he said. “Tacoma has worked really well for us because it allowed us to just focus on building the best product possible.”
