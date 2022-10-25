Cut the Commute

Remote working has gone from a rarity to a general practice among many companies in the United States and around the world. More than ever, working professionals no longer deal with exhausting commutes — and many are seemingly more productive when working from home.
But not all remote workers are doing their work entirely from home; many have turned to coworking spaces, coffee shops, parks, and libraries. Some even travel the world while maintaining their career goals.
Bainbridge Island resident Skylar Olsen has nearby access to Winslow, Poulsbo, and Seattle — all important locations for the chief economist at Zillow. During her work week, Olsen usually commutes to Zillow’s Seattle office one day, Poulsbo’s Vibe Coworks on another, and works from home the remaining days. For her, having different work modes helps keep her work “fresh.”
“If you had talked to me maybe a year into the pandemic, as an economist, I would have said that people do not change (their work habits) in response to shocks like this,” Olsen said. “The fact that we’ve been doing this experiment for going on two years, there’s been a lot of investments in lowering the cost of remote work and increasing the efficiency of collaboration done remotely. I think those things make remote work much stickier. I think moving into the future, the longer this goes on, the more confident I am that we will continue to have remote work as a part of an option.”
Olsen originally turned to coworking after leaving Zillow in 2020 — where she worked for eight years and returned to in June 2022 for her present role — and founded Reimagine Economics, a consultancy business. Having a space like Vibe gave Olsen the opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs and experts who had gone down the same road and gave her the opportunity to socialize outside the home during a time of increased isolation.
Back at Zillow, Olsen said the company has given its employees the option to work from home permanently. Recently, the company has tried to draw people back to the office by redesigning its corporate headquarters space in downtown Seattle. According to Olsen, though, “it’s a pretty darn empty space.”
Being a remote worker also has refined Olsen’s work-life balance. Instead of commuting to Seattle Monday through Friday — a 105-minute trip each way — Olsen is now able to stay on the island and use that time to take part in local events.
“We get to be (better) community members … now, you have all sorts of working parents who (can) participate in community events because we’re coworking or at home,” Olsen noted.
A Home Away from Home
In the early days of coworking — the first official working space opened in 2005, to give you a sense of its cultural newness — many believed it was nothing more than a movement or trend that would fade away. But years later, coworking has proved a full-blown industry changing the way people use office space.
Though the early pandemic temporarily stifled their growth, the number of these flexible workspaces is nonetheless anticipated to double between 2021-24, according to a Global Coworking Growth Study published by CoworkingResources. With many corporate companies now embracing hybrid models, this means nearly 5 million workers will no longer call a regular office — or their home — their primary workplace.
As one of the largest shared workspace and coworking community in the West Sound region, Vibe is geared toward professionals in situations like Olsen’s. Its space aims to shorten commute times for close-by professionals who want to find an escape from their home offices.
Founded by Poulsbo native Alanna Imbach and her husband, Marcel, Vibe hosts three conference rooms of varying sizes, private phone booths, dozens of worktables, a kitchen area, a designated quiet space, a balcony, and a lounge area. Also housed in the city’s two-story Centennial building are tenants Crabtree Kitchen + Bar, High Spirits, and ChocMo Chocolatier and Café.
“You have so many people that live and love here, but don’t find jobs that they like here and end up commuting to Seattle all the time,” Alanna said. “(This) became an opportunity to (ask), ‘Hey, why don’t we create places where you can live and work in the same place or have options available to you?’”
Results from a March 2020 survey taken by Vibe members revealed that 33 percent of respondents identified as remote workers; 30 percent saved two or more hours per day in commuting time by working at Vibe; 57 percent used Vibe as an occasional alternative to their home or company office; 70 percent felt more productive; and 82 percent saw their professional networks expand after becoming a member.
With more coworking spaces in Kitsap County, Olsen posited the regional economic impact of the increase.
“You don’t have people commuting downtown and bringing lunchtime dollars over to Seattle — we leave them here,” she said. “That helps keep Kitsap robust to have that diversity. It’s not just a bedroom community anymore, but it’s a place where people are staying for work during the day. (That’s) probably overarchingly good for Kitsap’s economy.”
Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
Having a flexible and manageable schedule is important for a busy mom like Ashley Greenwood. The mom of two runs an online baby boutique, Hello Dahl Baby, and is a remote worker for Seattle Learning Center and The Pod.
Like many workers during Covid-19, Greenwood was sent home during the peak of the pandemic in 2020 when Seattle Learning Center closed its doors. During this unforeseen season, Greenwood stepped away from her role as director and took on an administrative work-from-home position from the school instead, moved from Seattle back to Tacoma, opened her baby boutique, and was expecting baby number two. Life became a little busier for Greenwood, but that is when she met Kayla Shroader, founder of The Pod Works space.
“I heard of this magical co-working space and that was something that I realized I was missing with remote work,” Greenwood said. “I loved being home with my babies and being able to work. It was the best of both worlds, but I was missing the community aspect. It was such a blessing at that time.”
Designed with working parents in mind, The Pod Family of Businesses encompasses The Pod Works, a kid-friendly coworking and event space; Tacoma Children’s School; and The Co-Lab, a childcare and coworking space for all. The Pod seeks to bring community-inclusive solutions to co-working, childcare, and event space rentals, thus encouraging members to create a healthy balance between work and family life.
Schroader opened The Pod Works space in 2017, making it the region’s first kid-friendly coworking space. She later met her business partner Natasha Howell, who was launching Tacoma Children’s School. Together the duo collaboratively converted a historic Proctor home into The Co-Lab in 2020.
“We’re just like a family unit,” Schroader said. “Your pod, you’re in it together. You have to find a way of balancing all these things. There are benefits of having families coming together, doing life together, and these family units all working together and helping each other. That’s just never going to go out of style.”
As The Pod’s services and spaces have grown, so have participating families. Schroader said it’s encouraging to see families start their own businesses and have other families willing to help, collaborate, or fill a need.
Not knowing how things were going to work out with a new baby, two remote jobs, and growing a business, Greenwood said the coworking community stepped in at the right time. Greenwood now had a community of working parents and got plugged into the small business community where she met her “business besties.”
“It’s hard as a business owner, especially (remotely), to find that community and to find people to lean on and to ask questions. So, having people that I can rely on and trust, standing in my corner is something I will forever be grateful for,” Greenwood said. “I definitely give all the credit to The Pod for helping me make those connections and fostering relationships.”
You've Got Options
Many employers are beginning to see more employees who no longer wish to return to the office full-time. In fact, a Prudential survey of more than 2,000 full-time workers showed that more than 68 percent now prefer a hybrid workplace model.
Kris Slayton is one of those workers. The single mom of four works at Heavenly Acres Adult Family Home in Graham, where she manages client needs and inventory for the center. As a remote worker, Slayton can work from anywhere — and she prefers it that way.
“My type of job being remote gives me a good quality of life,” Slayton said. “I appreciate my company, and they appreciate me. I think it’s a healthy relationship for us both. If more companies were more flexible with remote options, they would really thrive more than they think they would.”
For Slayton, that quality of life looks like spending time with her children. The flexibility of her work environment means that she can defer a shift until later in the evening or work in the park while her kids play. During the summer season, Slayton often heads to a close-by Puyallup park to accomplish her tasks while her children goof around the splash pad.
Other remote workers have found their local library to be a great, reliable workspace.
Although libraries can’t quantify the precise amount of remote working going on at their locations, the Pierce County Library System told South Sound Business that its libraries have observed an increase in folks who appear to be working remotely.
In Thurston County, Timberland Regional Library Public Experiences Coordinator Chris Chrzan similarly noted that the system has seen a notable increase in digital item checkouts since 2020 and that it will continue to offer access to a suite of online resources including remote printing and free fax services.
There’s no one-size-fits-all working environment. And with remote/hybrid work becoming the norm, finding a preferred space is now easier than it’s ever been.