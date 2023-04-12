Instead of taking a look at a specific city for this month’s "Spotlight On" column, South Sound Business is examining Thurston County as a larger whole. In so doing, we reached out to Thurston County Commission board member Carolina Mejia.
What makes your county a great place to do business?
Thurston County is a wonderful place to do business, but I am a little biased. I love our natural landscape, the restaurants on the water, and the agricultural industry in our backyard. The Thurston Economic Development Council has been a huge benefit to our community, as they have helped create new small businesses through grants, training, and research, and helped grow existing businesses through classes, networking, investors, and technical assistance.
What is the most exciting thing on the horizon for your county in regard to the business community?
I am most excited for the Regional Agricultural Business and Innovation Park, coming soon to Tenino. This project will establish a business park to focus on value-added food-related manufacturing, processing, storage, and packaging. The park will also establish a business center, which will focus on providing agriculture-related and rural development business services throughout the region. The park itself will become an agritourism destination and will be promoted in a cohesive way with other north Lewis and south Thurston County attractions, as well as part of the Thurston County Bountiful Byway.
What is something about Thurston County businesses that fills you with pride?
I am so proud of the partnership between Thurston County businesses and government agencies like Experience Olympia & Beyond. During the pandemic, these relationships were strained as we all struggled to find a new normal. Through the work of Thurston Strong, with partnership from multiple jurisdictions in Thurston County, we were able to help distribute federal dollars to keep our small businesses afloat. I am proud of this work because so many of our treasured small businesses relied on those grants to keep their doors open, and they are still open today.