A Long Talk with Clint Stein

After the parent companies of Columbia and Umpqua banks completed their merger Feb. 28, Clint Stein has been running an enterprise with almost three times as many employees as the population of his northeastern Oregon hometown of Enterprise.
The company has about 5,600 employees. The last census count for Enterprise was 2,052.
“I call it small-town accountability because there’s no anonymity in a small town — and so that’s kind of helped in terms of how we think about our commitment to all of our stakeholders, how we run the company, and honor the commitments that we make to each of those stakeholder groups,” Stein said, listing those stakeholders as employees, customers, communities, and shareholders.
Stein, 51, is president and CEO of Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System Inc., now the parent company of subsidiary Umpqua Bank, based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. He’s also CEO of Umpqua Bank. All Columbia Bank branches converted to Umpqua Bank.
After the merger, Umpqua Bank had $54 billion in assets at the end of the first quarter, making it the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest, among the top five publicly traded banks headquartered in the West, and in the top 30 nationally among publicly traded banks headquartered in the United States.
Before the merger, Stein had been president and CEO of Columbia Banking System and its subsidiary, Columbia Bank, since 2020. It was a role the bank had been preparing him for since July 2013, when then-CEO Melanie Dressel asked whether he’d be interested in succeeding her.
“There were no guarantees, but it was a long, well-thought-out plan, succession plan, but it’s not like we talked about it outside of conversations with Melanie and myself, and Melanie and the board,” Stein said during a late April interview.
He had joined Columbia in 2007 as chief accounting officer, then became chief financial officer in 2012. After Dressel, Columbia’s CEO since 2003, died suddenly in 2017 at age 64, he became chief operating officer after then-COO Hadley Robbins replaced Dressel. After Robbins retired, Stein became CEO on Jan. 1, 2020.
Less than two years later, the merger was announced, in October 2021, and took almost one and a half years to complete.
It was a merger of equals, where neither bank had to merge, each had decades in business, and each came at it from different positions of strength, Stein said from Columbia Banking System’s headquarters in downtown Tacoma. While Columbia technically acquired Umpqua, with the deal valued at $3.8 billion at its closing, everything about the transaction was one of equals.
Columbia was the legal acquirer, and Umpqua was the accounting acquirer; usually, the two are the same.
“While it’s not typical that it’s a split, it’s another indication of we truly did approach this through a different lens than it wasn’t just window dressing by one party or the other — that it was a true merger,” Stein said.
The best of each organization has been blended into the new combination, with a mix of executives from each company in management. For example, Stein is CEO of Umpqua Bank, but there are two presidents of the bank, Christopher Merrywell and Torran Nixon, from Columbia and Umpqua, respectively. Nixon has two executives overseeing separate commercial lines of business who report to him, one a longtime Columbia employee and the other from the Umpqua organization.
The board is evenly split between the two companies. Cort O’Haver, former president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corp., became executive chairman of Columbia Banking System, and Columbia’s former board chairman, Craig Eerkes, became the lead independent director.
“We’re proud of the legacy that each company has, for Columbia, for 30 years, and then for Umpqua, 70 years, but going forward we’re going to do what’s right for the company that we are today, and we’re not going to be constrained by, ‘Well, this is the way we’ve always done it,’” Stein said.
After the merger, Umpqua Bank now has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Utah. There are no retail branches in Arizona, Colorado, or Utah yet. Previously, Columbia had operated in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California, and had begun business lending in Arizona and Utah just before the merger.
South Sound Business met up with Stein to talk about the merger, what’s ahead for the bank, the company’s future in Tacoma, and his thoughts on the economy.
Stein earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from the University of Idaho and did post-graduate studies at the Graduate School of Bank Financial Management and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. After college, he worked for an accounting firm in Enterprise, doing tax work during tax season, and business consulting and municipal nonprofit audits the rest of the year, getting broad accounting exposure.
He pivoted into banking in 1998, becoming CFO for a tiny bank, called Community Bank, headquartered in Joseph, Oregon, not far from Enterprise. He was there about seven and a half years before moving to Portland as CFO of then-Albina Community Bank, expecting to work about five years there with the goal of eventually becoming a community bank CEO. He felt like he needed experience in a couple different institutions to round out his experience and perspective.
Stein was at Albina for eight months when Columbia came knocking, recruiting him as chief accounting officer.
“I realized that I didn’t have public company experience, and I could get that at Columbia … and so I thought, ‘OK. Well, I’ll pivot, and I’ll have my goal as public company CFO,’ and so that’s kind of what I was working toward,” Stein said.
He got that, but the bank had bigger plans for him. Now he finds himself running a large regional bank and charting its future.
During our conversation with him, Stein talked about that future and other topics. Stein is married to Julie, his wife of 29 years, who also graduated from Enterprise High School. Coincidentally, there’s an Umpqua Bank branch in Enterprise, which years ago was a Pioneer Bank branch and the place where Stein opened his first account as a youth and where Julie once worked. They have two boys: Rhett, who’s graduating college this fall and planning to go to graduate school, and Brendan, who just graduated high school and is headed off to college in the fall. The Steins live between Auburn and Black Diamond.
Where do you see the bank going with this new geography, with the strength of these two brands combined?
We’re essentially from the Canadian border to the Mexican border and, … since the merger announcement, entered Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. So we’ve got a lot of opportunity to grow there. But even here in the Northwest, there’s tremendous opportunity. We’re the largest by market share of the nonnational banks, but the national banks still have the majority of the market share, so even if we weren’t in those other states, I would still be very, very optimistic about our ability to grow and serve the communities throughout the three Northwest states, and that’s where the critical mass of our franchise is, is Oregon and Washington, where both banks were individually headquartered.
What this enables us to do … it really favorably impacts the rural communities, because where we were in the same small towns battling for the same limited employee base, the same limited customer base — there’s only so much business to go around, and when you’re competing against another regional community bank that has broad-based capabilities, eventually somebody just waves the flag and leaves, or you dilute each other down and you both end up leaving. Now we’ve got the scale in those markets that we can be there long term, we’re committed to them. (The bank, however, had to divest 10 branches as part of the merger.) … Other than that, I think (the merger) tremendously enhances our ability to serve those communities.
But the other thing that it does — and this is something even premerger, when I started at Columbia, we were essentially South Sound-centric, a little bit in King County, and we had I think five locations on the Oregon coast, 35, 36 branches total. … The bank had … essentially a couple billion in assets, (was a) South Sound-centric bank; across the entire company, I think we had maybe 350 employees. (Today, the Puget Sound region has about 1,200 employees) … and in the South Sound, because it’s where we’re headquartered, we have our operations center in Lakewood; we have three floors here in this building. As we’ve grown, we’ve added administrative jobs that are great family wage-paying jobs. So as we’ve grown outside of this area, this area has benefited as well because we continue to add jobs in this market to support the broader franchise.
So the headquarters of Columbia Banking System isn’t going anywhere? It’s staying in Tacoma, and it’s not going to be in Lake Oswego, where Umpqua Bank is based, or somewhere else?
It’s staying in Tacoma. We made that commitment when we announced the merger in October of ’21. But there are a couple of caveats: employee safety — and the city and the county have been very responsive to our concerns on that. (He cites instances where people on the street have acted aggressively toward employees walking to the office, and news reports of shootings throughout parts of the city.) … Those things are part of being in a metro area. I understand that, but it is something that we monitor very, very closely. (The other caveat is the city’s general business climate.)
It sounds as if your intention is to stay in Tacoma as long as you can guarantee employees’ safety?
Yes.
And the business climate is strong and not antibusiness; it’s supportive?
(Yes.)
And do you feel those conditions are being met now?
I do. But … if something changes and, two years from now, somebody pulls out this article and you come back and you say, ‘You lied to me,’ I’ll be like, no, no; I was very honest about it. This is our home; we care about this community. Our employees are deeply invested in the community. We could have put the headquarters anywhere when we were doing the merger, and it was important to us that we stay right here in Tacoma, so we do have a very strong commitment. But if our employees don’t feel safe or aren’t safe coming to and from the office, or we start seeing that … it’s not business-friendly, then those would cause us to reconsider. But outside of that, I can’t really think of anything that would cause us to leave.
What’s the No. 1 thing you’d like to see fixed in Tacoma?
I’ll show you. (Stein walks to a ninth-floor window overlooking the building’s property next to Interstate 705 and points to debris from homeless camps in the thin median between the bank and highway, where he’s also seen burn-barrel fires and people walking on the highway and ramp shoulders.) … It’s just a matter of time before somebody’s life gets changed because somebody’s staggering out … on a dark, rainy night where they shouldn’t be. It’s a complex problem; I don’t know the solution. But that, to me, I think if they solved that, and then the other thing would be if they develop the Super Block over here (he moves to the side of the building facing downtown, noting the nearly 2-acre vacant Super Block comprising two city blocks between South 13th and 14th streets from Pacific Avenue to A Street) and get more office space. They’re doing some really neat things with the Tacoma Financial Center … (and) I think that there’ll be some really good options to bring more jobs in.
But if you think about when Russell (Investments) was here, the vibrancy of the downtown, DaVita left, State Farm came in, they left, Russell left — and that’s part of why we wanted to show our commitment to Tacoma. … We already have an advantage, it’s affordability … and a reasonable commute. So then … if you can have that quality of the downtown core where it’s more vibrant, you don’t have the homeless issue, and you’ve got ample Class A office space, and you can bring in more businesses … I think that just has a ripple effect throughout the whole region.
Do you feel a sense of responsibility in the sense the bank can help make some of these projects happen as a lender, maybe a Class A office project on the Super Block or a housing project (as long as the bank’s comfortable that the city’s on the right path with public safety and the business environment)?
We are, to the extent that we can play a role, and being one of the top 30 banks in the country, I think we can and we do today play an outsized role in the overall economic health and development of Tacoma and the Puget Sound region as a whole. I guess … my caveats about the business environment and employee safety, wouldn’t necessarily be constraints for us evaluating participation in these other projects. .... That’s really more of a: Do we believe in the sponsor of the project, and have a relationship with them? And their ability to execute. … Anybody that would be investing those types of dollars would want probably those very same things (good safety and business climate), or else they’re not going to get the return on that.
You’re estimating $135 million in annualized cost savings from the merger by the end of the third quarter. Sometimes when people hear “merger” and “savings,” they think those are jobs being lost or cut. Can you address that?
There is some of that; I mean, that’s unavoidable. Part of that … has been to this point and will continue to be absorbed through attrition, so not actually laying somebody off, or separating them from the company. There is some of that that occurred, some around people in either company before that were at or around retirement age. And so this was an opportunity for them to retire. A couple had to stick around longer than they wanted to because they were waiting for the merger to close. … There’s I think about 25% (of cost savings) that are related to vendors and IT contracts and those things, and then facilities because there are some branches … where we can consolidate into one building, so that drives part of the savings. And then I want to say it’s about 40% or 44% of the savings are people-related, but actual layoffs … that’s been minimized to the fullest extent.
Mostly attrition?
Mostly attrition and retirements.
Why did you stick with the Umpqua name (for the combined bank)?
It gets back to that filter, that lens that we looked through. … Columbia Banking System, we knew that was going to be the parent company, we chose to stay headquartered in Tacoma, I’m remaining as CEO, if it’s then Columbia Bank for the subsidiary bank, it starts to feel less like a merger. … Both companies had great brand recognition, and then in the newer markets, they didn’t really have it; it’s irrelevant. But in our core markets, both companies had great brand recognition. It was really about me putting it through the filter of, “How does it feel if you stack up those things, and it starts to look like it was an acquisition and not a merger?” I just felt like that was contrary to what we were trying to accomplish.
For me, I mean … Umpqua … we know how to pronounce it … and actually it’s unique enough. (He mentions name confusion that can occur with common bank names, noting he occasionally received emails from customers of Columbia Bank in New Jersey.) … But there’s only one Umpqua. There are different brands, companies that use it (he cites Umpqua Dairy Products ice cream, for example), but in terms of banking, it’s a unique name. What we’ve always said, and this was something that we’ve said for years: It’s not the name on the outside; it’s the people inside. And if those people don’t change, the customers really are indifferent. There’s a little emotional aspect to it right now, but long-term, it’s really the people; it’s not so much the sign.
Your original goal was to be a CEO of a community bank. Well, now two large community banks have formed as one. Do you still consider this new bank a community bank?
I do.
Do you?
If I was competing against us, I’d say there’s no way in hell they’re a community bank; they’re too big. But I don’t think it’s about assets. It’s about how you go to market, how you engage with your communities, and the involvement that you have. What we’ve talked about is, we’re a community bank at scale and, as we continue to grow, it’ll be harder and harder to maintain that, but that’s what we’ll fight for every single day — and that’s what our entire leadership team is committed to. So I’d say absolutely we’re a community bank.
Outside of the Puget Sound and Northwest, where do you see your presence growing a lot, the big opportunities?
The eight states that we’re in today — if we fast forward a decade, I don’t see a need for us to be in any other states other than the ones we’re already in, and I think there’s ample opportunity to continue to grow here in the Northwest, but also build out those newer markets to last us well beyond the balance of my career. If you think about Phoenix, the Phoenix MSA is larger than San Francisco now, and so that’s obviously one where there’s a lot of (commerce flowing between the markets). … A lot of our customers have business activities in Arizona. It’s a growth market; it’s getting more diversified. So that’s certainly … one where we’ll be focused.
The Southern California market, we’ve got great coverage in Northern California between the presence that Columbia established with the Merchants Bank of Commerce acquisition (in 2021), and then Umpqua’s been in California for 20-plus years, I believe — so feel pretty good about that. But from the Grapevine south through San Diego, we have offices there … it’s such a big market that we will continue to invest in that market as well. And then you think about Salt Lake … lots of opportunities there. And then Denver as well. … In terms of the speed with which we build those markets out — a lot of it depends on the people. It’s all about getting the right people and then building the market just one relationship at a time.
Have you felt any fallout from the recent bank failures?
Yes and no. What I’ll say is that customers read the headlines. … By and large, banking is boring. And that’s what we strive for is, consistency quarter after quarter, year after year. And how both Columbia and Umpqua individually were built and how we’ll continue to operate, manage the company is diversification and granularity. The Silicon Valley (Bank) and even First Republic (Bank), they had a very specialized business model, and when that stopped working, it became catastrophic. We don’t have that dynamic on our balance sheet or in our financials, or even with the post-merger, just banking in general. … We’re in a great position. … We had a lot of conversations with customers about, “Here’s kind of how we’re different.” … Once you have that conversation with them, they feel much, much better.
I personally have done … maybe 25 or 30 of conversations like that with some of our customers. They just want to know … and so then once you talk them through it — one of them was just a couple weeks ago, a very sizable business and personal wealth client, and we had the conversation and they said, “OK, we’re going to move some more money to you.” We have a great story to tell, and so we’re not shy about telling it. And that’s also an opportunity just to connect with our customers and things. So that’s why, yes, it’s led to some additional conversations; but no, there hasn’t been any fallout.
How do you feel overall about the economy?
… I still think that there’s going to be a mild recession; I don’t think it’ll be too painful, but I think it’ll be necessary because we’re so far overdue. I don’t consider 2020 a recession because of all the stimulus. …