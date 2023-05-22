Citizen Power Plants

Patrick Phelps of Lacey wants to make it as easy for consumers to make money selling energy to their utility as it is to buy it. In fact, that electric vehicle parked in your garage could generate about $2,000 or more per year by its owner selling juice back into the grid when the utility needs electricity to meet broader demand.
Get enough people on the energy exchange software platform developed by Phelps’ startup, WhyGrene Inc., and utilities can avoid turning on or building expensive fossil-fuel powered generation plants when wind and solar output wanes and demand rises, Phelps said. Instead, they can pull electricity stored on home or commercial battery packs attached to solar arrays or inside EVs, saving utilities money while making money for battery owners, who become “prosumers,” or producer-consumers.
Homes and businesses can opt to connect their batteries through WhyGrene’s energy exchange platform to create a virtual power plant, or VPP. The platform then controls when the batteries buy power from, or sell it back to, the utility.
The exchange uses hybrid cloud and blockchain technology to account for the transactions.
WhyGrene’s revenue model calls for a small commission off the transaction. The technology also verifies the power purchased through the exchange originated from a renewable energy source.
It’s part of Phelps’ vision to decarbonize, decentralize, and digitize the energy grid — and it’s getting attention from utilities like Tacoma Power, which is WhyGrene’s first paying customer. WhyGrene is doing some sophisticated energy modeling and simulations for the utility. It also has caught the eye of Southern Company, the parent of Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia Power — which WhyGrene worked with last year during a four-month stint with the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech accelerator — and which WhyGrene is in talks with on projects.
WhyGrene also is talking with an unnamed automotive company that could launch a pilot later this year with a group of its customers to operate off the platform, Phelps said.
“It’s really like the stock market exchange to buy and sell energy, but now we’ve made it fast and easy to buy and sell energy of all different types” said Phelps, founder and CEO of WhyGrene, who has a team of seven, plus several expert advisers helping him. If you spell energy backwards it’s (Wh)y-grene, noted Phelps of the company name. Phelps grew up in Lacey and still lives there. He got a degree in physics from Western Washington University, with a minor in math and astronomy in 2015, began conceptualizing WhyGrene in 2016, and launched it in 2017. He tutored grade, middle, high school, and undergraduate college students in STEM for Wyzant through college and into 2017.
WhyGrene is part of the Tacoma Maritime Innovation Incubator located at Tacoma’s Center for Urban Waters, where it has an office. Washington Maritime Blue, which runs the incubator, introduced WhyGrene to Tacoma Power. WhyGrene also has an office at the University of Washington’s Clean Energy Testbeds near the main campus, where it has successfully modeled its technology.
WhyGrene’s software platform can smart-charge an EV when energy supply is high, say midday when solar power is flooding a utility’s grid and prices are low, potentially lowering an EV’s annual charging cost to about $50 a year, Phelps said. The EV would then smart-discharge into the grid in the evening, for example, when people are home and consuming more power and when solar isn’t being generated, potentially earning the EV’s owner $2,000 or more per year as a member of a VPP. It could save utilities from firing up their fossil-fuel plants at night when demand is high if they could pull energy already stored on people’s home and EV batteries, Phelps said.
It’s all about optimizing available, unused energy stored on batteries, which are proliferating with the rise in EV sales and consumer and commercial solar. Combine that with more solar and wind power getting built and utilized by utilities striving to decarbonize their power supply, Phelps saw opportunity.
“We know the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow,” Phelps said. Fortunately, more EV batteries are now available and underutilized when EVs are parked. By smart-changing midday when solar power is flooding the grid and prices are cheaper, and by storing home solar energy on a battery rather than net-metering it back into the grid midday when utilities don’t need it, utilities can tap those batteries when needed during high energy demand.
“Let’s use all the extra solar energy that was stored in the battery (first, then) when the battery runs out, that’s when you turn on the generators with all of the oil and gas,” he said. “I don’t want to come off as super anti-oil and gas. … I’m not pro (oil and gas), but I do view it as a good backup resource. We might as well capture all the energy that is available when the sun’s up and the wind’s blowing, and save the oil and gas for the rainy day.”
What’s it like for a consumer to join a VPP using the WhyGrene platform? Phelps likens the platform to a device people are familiar with.
“It’s really like a smart thermostat app but also for your battery, EV, solar, generator, and all those different assets,” he said.
Once you set your preferences, the platform takes care of the rest, he added.
Key, too: WhyGrene’s platform is brand agnostic, able to monitor and manage different makes of vehicles, solar inverters, and more, and track the complex network through its cloud-blockchain technology. That, Phelps has said, gives it an edge over competitors in the space, and is one reason why StartUs Insights ranked WhyGrene in the top 5 globally of 467 startups analyzed in the so-called grid transaction solutions space, he said during a pitch last year at the Techstars accelerator in Alabama.
At the UW Clean Energy Testbeds, WhyGrene has a battery from Seattle battery technology startup Joule Case connected to the microgrid where, from an app on his phone or laptop, Phelps can direct the battery to charge from or discharge to the grid. The 50-kilowatt-hour battery is about the size of a small EV battery, and WhyGrene is monitoring and managing the battery remotely on a test basis. Next, WhyGrene wants to test its technology with a 550-kWh mobile battery from Joule Case that’s in a trailer and used to power events. The companies are talking with utilities to see where they could park the battery to charge from and discharge to the gird when the battery’s not being used for events.
From those tests, WhyGrene built what Phelps calls a digital twin, essentially a model of a microgrid connected to solar panels, EVs, home battery packs, and generators to demonstrate to Tacoma Power what WhyGrene’s platform can do. The digital twin simulates how WhyGrene can monitor and manage the charging and discharging of a wide range of energy assets. WhyGrene completed its digital simulation for Tacoma Power in late March and is discussing a larger phase of testing, he said.
For Tacoma Power, WhyGrene also is modeling energy scenarios for Franklin Pierce Schools, which bought the state’s first electric school bus in 2019 with a grant from The TransAlta Centralia Coal Transition Grants Energy Technology Board to understand what energy the bus would need from and provide to the grid if it were on WhyGrene’s system. Assuming the electric bus fleet in the district grows to 70 over time, WhyGrene is modeling the amount of solar power needed to charge the buses, the size of battery packs to store that energy, how much energy the batteries and buses could return to the grid, and more, Phelps said.
If Tacoma Power were someday to choose WhyGrene to provide energy exchange services, the company would transfer its services from simulated batteries and other assets to real ones, which it already has proven to work at the UW Testbeds, he said.
“The first phase is digital twin; second phase is monitor and manage all of the assets in real time; the third part is connect them to the grid as the virtual power plant,” he said, hoping some of those pilots with customers could launch later this year.
WhyGrene’s end goal? Providing reliable and affordable clean energy, Phelps said.