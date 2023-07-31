The July-August 2023 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the fifth in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read the previous story here.
You might say relationships are the gold standard at Carlson Brothers Jewelry in Tacoma; after all, they come first, according to Fred Hornshuh IV, co-owner and president.
“I truly believe, and everyone else here does, too, God put us on this Earth to have a relationship, and if we do that well, then everything else will work out good,” said Hornshuh, 47, whose great-uncle, Carl “LeRoy” Carlson Jr., started the store in 1942 and three years later married his Lincoln High School sweetheart, Waletta Hornshuh.
The store’s website notes that “service after the sale is equally as important as the sale itself.”
No wonder Carlson Brothers Jewelry has thrived as a family-owned and -operated business for 81 years.
Emphasis on family. The store employs seven family members: Hornshuh and his wife, Kari; their three daughters, Gracey Larios, Lily Hornshuh, and Abigail Hornshuh; and his parents, Fred III and Linda Hornshuh. Fred III is vice president and head jeweler.
That kind of customer focus on service and quality, making about 90% of all jewelry in-house, and doing all repair and cleaning work on-site rather than shipping it out, have proved a recipe for success.
“We’re that old-school jeweler that used to be the norm 50 years ago, and now it’s a niche because there really aren’t hardly any left,” Hornshuh said.
Carlson Brothers makes rings, earrings, pendants, and some necklaces. Gold chains are one of the few items made outside the store. It also does all its own hand engraving, a craft polished by Hornshuh’s father, and jewelry repair. It also sells Citizen and Seiko watches and has its own watchmaker, “which is absolutely unheard of anymore,” Hornshuh said. The watchmaker, Dwight McCartney, has worked at Carlson for 35 years.
“That’s a big draw for us, too,” he said. “People find out about us because we can work on their watch without sending it away.”
Same for jewelry. Your great-grandmother’s heirloom ring needs cleaning or repair? It’s not leaving the premises, Hornshuh said.
“That’s one of our main focuses, is you’re trusting the person in front of you,” he said. “We’re not sending it off to somebody else to get it done. … (Customers) feel comfortable that way.”
Hornshuh said he’s been around the store since birth and started working there at about age 14 to earn money for a mountain bike. He has countless stories about making special jewelry for customers. One includes a husband wanting a special butterfly necklace made for his wife shortly after he learned an illness left him little time to live. The husband wanted the necklace — a complicated piece — made before he passed. The store worked quickly to meet his wish and Kari Hornshuh brought the finished piece to him in hospice to give to his wife.
Carlson crafts most of its jewelry by hand in its shop while also incorporating the latest technology, from laser welders to computer-assisted design. “As long as we can keep the quality the same, we will apply technology where we can,” Hornshuh said.
Store founder LeRoy Carlson was a rockhound who apprenticed in a Tacoma jewelry store while attending Lincoln High School. His love for the trade led him to buy what was then Tacoma Agate Shop in 1942 to start his own jewelry store. His brother, Einer Carlson, joined him in the early 1950s, hence the Carlson Brothers name. Needing more space, they built today’s location, which opened in 1979. Einer later joined Fred Meyer Jewelers in Alaska, running a large division there. LeRoy took a step back from day-to-day operations in 1983, but he still worked on jewelry while handing store management off to Hornshuh’s father, Fred III, while LeRoy’s son, Carl Carlson III, ran the business. LeRoy died in 2020 at 96, and Einer in 2014 at 89.
The Hornshuh father-son team of Fred III and IV bought the business in 2013. Hornshuh said his daughters eventually will succeed him running Carlson Brothers. He also has a son, Fred V.
Hornshuh said he’s helping customers today whose parents and grandparents were customers before them. It’s word of mouth between families and friends that keeps the business thriving, plus quality jewelry and service, he said.