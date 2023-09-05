Eric and Michelle Johnson grew their business, Washington Generators, from a startup out of their garage in 2010 to a thriving company that became among the top 2% of 6,000 Generac generator dealers nationwide.
They bought a building and property in Kent, enjoyed success, and eventually grew to a point where, according to Eric, an electrician by trade, it was more than he envisioned and wanted, especially as he sought more time with family.
“I needed somebody that was different than myself, not a founder; I needed somebody that was an administrator,” he said.
“At some point, you have to figure out: What is your offramp; what is your exit?” Johnson said. “And if you can do that, then at least you can aim for it and potentially achieve it — and we did.”
They sold the business in fall 2021 to Corey Gilgan and two investor partners. For Gilgan, majority owner and president, Washington Generators was his entrée into business ownership. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who served five years in active duty, was stationed mostly at Fort Lewis, and served two tours in Afghanistan, Gilgan worked in the tech-startup ecosystem in California after the service but desired to return to Washington, venture out on his own, and work on something more tangible.
Owning and running Washington Generators, which includes a staff of about 25 people, has been a good experience, he said, adding that he’s already interested in buying other businesses, perhaps in the home services or trades sector.
“I think as a buyer you need to sort of set expectations that any entrepreneur has that it’s going to take more time … you’ll hit some hiccups; you’re just as susceptible to the macro economy (as) anyone else is, and maybe even a little bit more so because you’ve got debt to service because you probably took out a large loan in order to buy a company,” said Gilgan, who took out a bank loan through the SBA. “But I’m absolutely having a good time, even though some days feel like I’m not. On the whole, I think it’s fun to build stuff, and set a vision, and find the right people in order to make it happen.”
Potential buyers and sellers of businesses might find some insight from the experience of Gilgan and the Johnsons.
Three Reasons for Sale
The Johnsons were typical of many sellers of businesses, who usually fall into one of three camps, according to Gregory Kovsky, president and owner of IBA, a Bellevue-based business brokerage and commercial real estate company that sells real estate when it’s attached to a business and which brokered the Washington Generators sale. Those include sellers, Kovsky said:
◉ Who’ve taken their business as far as they can, or as far as they want to.
◉ Those who are retiring and don’t have a family member to pass the business to.
◉ Those dealing with life issues that might include partnership breakups, divorce, health problems, or deaths.
IBA represents sellers in business sales, but it also maintains a database of potential buyers by industry and their purchase-price range. IBA, which also has offices in Spokane; Portland; and Bend, Oregon, and is additionally licensed to broker commercial real estate, is among myriad business brokers in the Greater Seattle area. Potential sellers come to IBA to see what their business is worth in the market, Kovsky said, adding that IBA will do a free valuation to let sellers experience IBA and the value it gives the business. It’s a chance for the seller to evaluate IBA and for IBA to evaluate the seller, the project, and how realistic the seller is on their business’s value.
If the seller and broker like what they see, the marketing begins. That includes confidentiality agreements on the company for sale to avoid impacts to employees, customers, and vendors that could affect the business, Kovsky said.
IBA typically sells businesses within three to nine months of going to market, Kovsky said, with deals happening quicker if IBA has potential buyers in its database fitting the criteria of the selling business. The bulk of IBA’s business sales are in the $2 million to $15 million range, but they can range from $1 million to $30 million. IBA is paid a percentage of the sales price; a commission on a $1 million sale might be 10%, and on a $10 million sale it might be 4%, he said.
The Washington Generators deal took slightly more than three months to complete, according to Gilgan.
Johnson said having a professional broker without emotional attachment to the business was important for him and worth the money.
“It’s kind of like stepping over a hundred-dollar bill to pick up a dime,” he said of those who choose not to use a broker. “I don’t know if I’m the same as most business owners, but it (the business) was a part of me. The business was … an extension of myself. Every little thing that happened really mattered and … I think I’m too emotionally connected to what’s going on to represent myself as far as selling. I knew that I needed to have somebody that could take a step back, that could review all of the finances and all of the books, and essentially sell that business. And in some ways, he did a better job than maybe I could have by analyzing things in a way that I don’t analyze things and saying, ‘Hey, look: Here’s what makes this business great.’”
'Accounting Matters in M&A'
Johnson said he was surprised by the level of detail examining his books as part of the buyers’ due diligence. A forensic accounting of all 10 years of transactions at his business uncovered an old legal bill, for example, which he was asked about. While the bill was for an insignificant legal matter, that’s the kind of due diligence for which a seller needs to be prepared.
“If there’s an inkling that you might sell … two, three, five, however many years in the future, do things the right way now because it will come out, and it can sink your sale,” he said. “Accounting matters in M&A.”
Gilgan agreed.
While the Johnsons kept good, clean books, he recommends a few things for buyers of businesses:
◉ Pay for a so-called quality of earnings report by an accountant or some other qualified professional. “Quality of earnings reports — they’re not cheap,” Gilgan said. “You’re in it for $10,000 to $25,000, depending on how intense you want to get.”
◉ When deciding whether to buy a company, be financially literate enough to read a P&L, and how to look at an income statement and balance sheet, after which they can evaluate a price and deal structure.
◉ A lawyer also is important to negotiate with the seller’s lawyer, and deal with the purchase and sale agreement.
◉ An insurance professional also might be needed, but the buyer probably can keep the same coverages as the seller, depending on one’s level of risk appetite, he said.
IBA also has access to CPAs and lawyers and understands components to M&A, facilitating sophisticated negotiation, and doing deals that work for both parties, Kovsky said. That can include tax structure of the deal, timing of it, or getting a company such as Generac to sign off on Washington Generators’ successor. IBA can work with a seller’s attorney and CPA or make referrals to them. Sometimes, help from a company such as IBA includes a little psychology, too, Kovsky said, in working with people selling something that has been a major part of their lives for years.
“There’s a lot of emotion in this, and we just need to be a calm force, and problem-solving to make sure all the i’s get dotted and t’s get crossed,” Kovsky said. Some sellers choose to sell their business themselves, not unlike a sale by the owner of a home.
But as Kovsky said, “It’s a prime ‘you don’t know what you don’t know situation.’ You could probably do it … but you could end up leaving dollars on the table. You could end up seller-financing a big piece of the transaction when there’s an SBA loan that could have cashed you out so you don’t have that risk. You could have liability issues that don’t get addressed adequately in legal documents. You could end up paying substantially more taxes because you didn’t structure the deal correctly. … You can sell anything; it’s whether you get the highest value.”
Washington Generators drew multiple offers through letters of intent, Kovsky said. Gilgan’s team won the deal, and Johnson stayed on for six months to assist in the transition, which is not uncommon in such deals.
No Idea Will Be Perfect
Gilgan noted that it’s important for buyers to realize that not every deal is going to be perfect — and that’s OK.
“There’s quote-unquote, as the industry calls it, ‘hair on the deal,’” he said. “There’s going to be things you don’t know; there’s going to be things that you couldn’t possibly know until you’re in the operator’s seat. It’s just too much information for the seller to share during the process. I think as long as you trust the seller, and they’re trustworthy, that they’re open about where all the quote-unquote ‘bodies are buried’ or where the land mines are … there’s going to be something that you uncover in the first 30, 60, 90 days where it may have caused you to second-guess your acquisition. But everyone goes through that process, so don’t feel like … you got the bad end of the stick. It’s just pretty normal, and, ideally, it’s not material to your ability to run the company and, ideally, you can work with the seller to move past that and keep an open and honest conversation about the best ways to work together in order to make the company successful in the future.”
That’s where a brokerage such as IBA can be the glue between buyer and seller.
“The one thing I love about what we do is, once we get past price … and get parties to shake hands on that, we are working collaboratively to achieve a common goal,” Kovsky said. “So if we agree on price, then we’re not in confrontation. We’re trying to complete a transaction using best practices in full disclosure because, in this case, we want Corey to be successful. We want Corey to potentially buy another company. … So we want him happy. And then on the seller side, we want them to get a fair value and not to have trailing liability where they have to be kept up at night.”
As Gilgan looks to add to his business portfolio, he said others seeking to buy a business shouldn’t fear a lack of capital.
“There’s no shortage of capital to buy good companies,” Gilgan said. “So, if people are thinking, ‘Oh, my God; I don’t have enough money to pull this off,’ it’s probably not true. The hardest thing to find is a good company to buy. The money is the easiest part.” If people don’t have friends or family to help, he recommended:
◉ Getting on the internet, including X, formerly known as Twitter, to find communities of business buyers who are likely to invest with serious buyers needing capital. Gilgan invests in business buyers, too. “It’s sort of like a pay it forward, right?” he said. “So if someone gave me money in order to realize my dream, I’m doing the same thing for other people,” if it’s the “right person, right deal.”
◉ Check out searchfunder.com, which he likened to a social network for buying small companies. Gilgan’s two investment partners include a former co-worker, while the other was a small-business owner in California with similar background to his whom he found through searchfunder.com.
For his part, Kovsky is running a company that brokered the sale of his father’s veterinary hospital and real estate in Portland in the 1980s. Kovsky studied finance, investments, and accounting in college, worked in the field in the Midwest, then returned to Portland to pursue a different path. He met IBA’s owner through his father, who had enjoyed his sales experience, and Kovsky went to work for IBA brokering deals before buying the company in 2000.