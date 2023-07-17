The July-August 2023 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the third in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read the previous story here.
As a young girl, Lori Burkhart Isbell remembers walking into Burkhart Dental Supply and seeing a tooth counter. The massive piece of furniture displayed in the office on Center Street in Tacoma was full of tiny drawers and doors storing hundreds of various colors of teeth in different shapes and sizes that clients would use as dentures.
That sight made a big impression that eventually came back into her life decades later. By the time she returned to that tooth counter, Burkhart Dental Supply, a full-service distributor of dental supplies, equipment, and services to industry professionals, had been around for some time. It was founded in 1888 by William E. Burkhart, D.D.S., who was motivated to start the business after seeing a need to supply and educate the Pacific Northwest’s emerging dental community.
Originally named Tacoma Dental Depot, the company has stayed in the family since its start, passed down through five generations of Burkharts. The company officially was renamed Burkhart Dental Supply in 1891, long before Dr. William’s passing in 1937. Over the next four decades, the company expanded its reach through branches opened from Spokane to Anchorage. During this era, the company brought in the first computer system, built a new facility that doubled its warehouse and showroom space, and underwent four leadership transitions.
In 1984, then-president Perry Burkhart Sr. passed the baton to his son, Perry Burkhart Jr., who added 12 branch locations over the next 20 years. During his tenure, Perry moved the company to a larger 36,000-square-foot complex and grew the family company’s worth from $13 million to $117 million. In 2006, Perry appointed his daughter, Lori, president.
Before taking the helm, she had established her career in elementary education. She never imagined she would become the next president until she was invited by her parents to a sales meeting in California.
“For me, that translated as a free vacation,” Lori recalled with a laugh. “Of course I said yes, and as I was spending time with people and with our sales leadership, I felt really connected with (them).”
After six months of deliberating, Lori applied for a customer service management position and secured the job. When a branch manager role opened in Denver, Lori moved there for the leadership position. She said the transition was easy; she felt fortunate to have a mentor and boss who was interested in seeing the business advance through the Burkhart family.
After a year of hard work in Denver, she moved to Tacoma to become a field sales representative. Eventually, she’d transition into the president role.
“It was challenging,” Lori said. “It was kind of hair on fire. … I became a (first-time) mother around the same time, and that was a big transition. The business (also) had significant challenges that we were working through. The thing I liked about that, though, is it didn’t allow me to tiptoe in slowly. It was like, ‘OK, we need leadership, and we need it now. Step in and go.’”
Today, Lori oversees 19 company branches and said she strives to lead the company with creativity and energy — just as her father and previous generations had.
“Getting to pour myself into something that my family members before me poured so much of their lives into just feels like a huge honor,” she said.
How does a business stay open for 135 years? Lori attributes the ongoing success of the company to the hard work and customer service each salesperson delivers.
“We really do go out of our way. I think having those kinds of relationships and having that in our blood is maybe the secret sauce,” she said.
Looking to the future, Lori is excited to continue making a difference in the dental industry and building up the next generation of salespeople and service technicians. Whatever might come, she believes Burkhart Dental Supply will go in shoulder-to-shoulder with its customers.
“When I think about legacy, I think about other people who’ve contributed to our business that are not part of our family,” she said. “There are people going back a generation or two that have dedicated their whole career and creativity. They thought of things that either solved huge problems or garnered huge opportunities for us. I think about putting my 100% into the business. I feel like that is one way to honor the individuals who put their whole selves into our business."