Brewing Something Special

Coffee-drinkers appreciated drive-thru services more than ever before during the COVID-19 pandemic. The coffee beans fueling many lattes and Americanos at many accommodating roadside stands — and their caffeine-addicted patrons — come from Sumner-based Dillanos Coffee Roasters.
Owned by David Morris and Chris Heyer, Dillanos is a wholesale roaster celebrating its 30th anniversary. And its owners say it’s growing faster than ever.
Just in the last year, Dillanos has experienced massive growth. It has expanded by approximately 23 percent from 2020-21, due to this sudden explosion of drive-thru coffee shops. And more than 1,800 locations across the country sell coffee made with Dillanos beans.
Back in 1992, however, Morris was ready to leave his former career as stunt biker for more professional pursuits. Heyer, his stepbrother and future business partner, was a high-school student and was working as a barista.
Having heard from Heyer how successful the coffee business could be, Morris opened an espresso cart in front of a Buckley convenience store.
The coffee business looked completely different back then, Morris said. It was before the global domination of Starbucks, and most Americans were still naive in the ways and uses of the coffee bean.
“People would come up, and they don’t even really know what to order,” Morris said. “We had to teach them what a latte and a mocha and all that kind of stuff was.”
Morris’ stepfather soon formed a business partnership with him, and they opened a few retail locations. Heyer joined the business when he was 19, and the team embarked on a mission to gain coffee-roasting expertise.
“It was hard to get the information back then — but we did,” Heyer said. “(We) learned through a lot of trial and error how to roast coffee.” They educated themselves by attending trade shows and seminars and speaking to experts. Soon, they were able to select and source beans for themselves, opting to jettison the retail locations to focus solely on wholesale roasting.
In the early aughts, the company began to branch out into other products. By 2007, the team had developed its own line of flavored syrups, designed specifically to pair with coffee.
Today, Dillanos is a one-stop shop producing everything a retail location could possibly need, right down to dog bones and lollipops for the front counter. The company even has its own graphic design department for decor, labels, and merchandise. When the team creates proprietary blends for chains and small businesses, it packages the coffee with that company’s label.
“That’s probably about 75 percent of what we do,” Heyer said, “It has somebody else’s name on it, and people don’t even know it’s us.”
Since its inception, Dillanos has steadily moved to larger locations as it has grown. Currently, it has more than 100 employees between its headquarters and its distribution center in Eastern Washington.
In the specialty coffee business, consistency and quality are essential, according to Morris and Heyer. They have found that relationships with farmers, customers, and employees are paramount for remaining consistent.
“With several of our coffees, we have a direct relationship with the farmer — we negotiated the price over their dinner table in some cases,” Morris said.
They understand the importance of ensuring farmers are successful, so they can continue to grow high-quality beans. Collaborating with the farmers, Morris and Heyer have found the crops consistent and the taste of the coffee unchanged.
“We value that relationship to make sure they’re successful so they can grow great coffee, to make sure that we’re successful,” Morris said.