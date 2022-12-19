Bill Robertson is a Hopeful Realist in Challenging Times

Bill Robertson thinks about work all the time as CEO of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System.
There’s a lot to weigh running the state’s largest, community-based, locally governed health system, with more than 20,000 team members, including employees, providers, and volunteers, more than $4 billion in revenue expected this year, 11 hospitals, and more than 240 clinics — let alone doing that through COVID, nursing shortages, soaring expenses, expansion projects, hospital acquisitions, and other challenges.
Asked how he unwinds from it all, Robertson is matter of fact.
“Well, you don’t,” he said. “I don’t believe in work-life balance; I do work-life integration. But I do things that are different than work. I love hitting a tennis ball; I’m horrible at it, but I play tennis a couple times a week. I read voraciously. I love to travel. I love hiking here; man, it’s gorgeous. … Family’s really important.”
Robertson, 63, has headed MultiCare since 2014, a period in which its revenues have more than doubled, and today he is steering it through choppy waters for hospitals around the state.
The Washington State Hospital Association said in early October that hospital and health system losses statewide reached $1.7 billion through the first half of 2022, with a $1.2 billion operating shortfall. A WSHA post cited low Medicaid reimbursement, high inflation, labor shortages, increased cost for staff recruitment and retention, complex patient needs, difficult-to-discharge patients, and depletion of federal funds for driving the losses and threatening hospitals’ specialty care.
MultiCare lost $250 million through the first six months of 2022, one of its officials reported during an Oct. 4 WSHA media briefing.
“It’s a huge loss,” Robertson said. “Unsustainable.”
We met Robertson in late October for a Q&A to talk about the health care climate, other issues, and what he likes to read when he’s not thinking about work.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
How bad is it right now for hospitals statewide?
So it’s unsustainable, an existential threat to access to health care in the state of Washington. … Health care across the United States that happens in hospitals is experiencing this; so, very little increase in revenue, yet dramatic increase in costs, caring for patients who shouldn’t be here. There was a time when we had 20 percent of our patients shouldn’t have been in the hospital, but there was no place, post-discharge, for them to go.
Such as to rehabilitation facilities?
Well, rehab, skilled nursing, their families didn’t want them at home, they are homeless, and so there’s no place for them to receive care. … You’re talking somewhere between $30 (million) and $60 million of expense (MultiCare’s cost for patients who could otherwise be discharged and are reducing bed availability for incoming patients).
Is this an item hospitals will bring to the Legislature to try to get funding for nonacute facilities to take more patients?
It is not just a funding issue … it’s also a policy or regulatory challenge because some of the reasons why people can’t go to long-term care is because of economics, and some of it’s because of how the regulatory scheme dictates how they can or cannot take patients. So there was a while where if you had anybody in your nursing facility who had COVID, you couldn’t take another patient. Well, we have lots of COVID patients in hospitals, yet we couldn’t discharge someone who needed to go … to a long-term care facility because they had a COVID patient somewhere in their mix — so that was a huge challenge for us.
We have a really interesting regulatory environment around things like what your power of attorney can do for you. So if I am in the ICU and I need to be disconnected from life support, my wife can do that. … But if I’m in an ICU and I need to be transferred to a long-term care center, my wife can’t make that decision. So that’s just part of the regulatory scheme of Washington.
Another thing that’s really interesting in the state of Washington is … chronic underfunding related to Medicaid beneficiaries in long-term care. Since it’s so underfunded … people can’t successfully operate long-term care facilities that take Medicaid patients. So now we have a shortage of post-acute beds, and this is a region that has way fewer post-acute beds than what I’ve seen in other parts of the United States. And then add to that (higher labor costs) … several long-term care facilities … went under. … It’s this vicious cycle of layers of policy well intended that have created lack of access to care, or lack of being able to be viable to provide that care, which then leaves us holding patients. And what’s interesting is hospitals are society’s safety net.
Do hospitals intend to try to get more money out of the state for Medicaid reimbursements, for example?
It’s an interesting reality in the state of Washington that hospitals have not received an increase in what they’re paid for Medicaid patients in 20 years.
So it doesn’t sound too hopeful in the near term.
Well, we are hopeful that the health of the hospitals of the state is important enough to the state to consider looking at approaches. We do have some ideas … as the hospitals of Washington, that we’d like the state to consider. And I think those are going to be part of our agenda in 2023.
It sounds like your message to the state next session is going to be quite dire, just based on the numbers coming out of the hospitals.
Well, I think it is. It’s reasonable to say that absent a significant change, there’s going to be less access to needed health care in the state of Washington, and we’re already a state that has fewer beds per thousand population than most of the rest of the United States. So we’re already a state that has managed to not have excess bed capacity in hospitals … through rigorous certificate of need and those types of things. (WSHA’s Oct. 6 post said that “Addressing these dire financial circumstances remains WSHA’s top priority. We are asking the state to address the backlog of difficult-to-discharge patients, allowing these patients to be transferred out of the hospital and into more appropriate long-term care settings. We will advocate during the 2023 legislative session for an increase to Medicaid rates for hospitals, new funding for post-acute care, and behavioral health supports that will allow for intervention prior to an emergency department visit.”)
All the hospitals have so much to wade through.
But we’re hopeful. We’re hopeful realists because if you’re a pessimist, life is just not worth it. … If you’re an optimist, you’re disappointed too much. So if you’re a hopeful realist, you accept where it is and what the challenges are, but you’re hopeful about the future. I find (that) a more productive way to see the world.
MultiCare recently announced a delay in the opening of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital until 2026 to do a redesign. Is part of that financially driven due the slowing economy?
The redesign was to make sure we were delivering what our communities needed … and to … (be) good stewards of our community’s resources.
Is that going to be your biggest capital project in the MultiCare system in the near term?
$415 million is the project. We have had a larger project than that in our past. The patient care tower at Good Sam was a larger project. … Our world view is, we have to always be relevant, too, in meeting the needs of the communities where we serve. … Recently we finished out the top two floors of Good Samaritan Hospital, and that came online, fortunately, just before COVID … so we had extra capacity. We’ve had several projects at Tacoma General in the past, the new wings and a new NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) program. We have a new project that we are in the development phase — we don’t have a price for it yet because it’s still being developed — for Good Samaritan because there’s continuing need there. There are projects at Auburn Medical Center and a project at Capital Medical Center, and ones on the Inland Northwest. But Mary Bridge is a really large project.
Mary Bridge is the biggest one on the books now?
It is the biggest one on the books now.
You’re acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial, and that gives you 12 hospitals?
Twelve acute care hospitals. (MultiCare’s other hospitals are Allenmore, Mary Bridge Children’s, Tacoma General, and Wellfound Behavioral Health, all in Tacoma; Auburn Medical Center in Auburn; Capital Medical Center in Olympia; Covington Medical Center in Covington; Deaconess in Spokane; Good Samaritan in Puyallup; Valley in Spokane Valley; and Navos Behavioral Health in West Seattle.)
Does MultiCare intend to continue expanding throughout Washington?
Our vision as an organization is that we want to be the Pacific Northwest’s highest-value system of health. … Our end game is about health for our communities. … For us, Pacific Northwest is not just Washington. Now, we’re mostly in Washington. We are a community-based, nonprofit, locally governed organization, and we see the opportunity to relate in lots of different ways to other community-based, locally governed nonprofit organizations.
So we have a really robust production relationship with Kootenai Health … in Idaho. We collaborate around IT and behavioral health, and urgent care, and purchasing of supplies, and things like that — so we have an array of those types of relationships as well. But we’re always interested in like-minded organizations that want to improve health status, want to make sure people have timely access to care, want to manage total cost of care. … We’re interested in having relationships with those kind of organizations.
So either relationships or perhaps mergers, acquisitions?
We have a whole array of collaborative activities that we do. We even partner with people who we also compete with; so in this South Puget Sound region, the Franciscan organization being Franciscan, and MultiCare collaborate around … four big initiatives. … The trauma program is collaborative, the Wellfound Behavioral Health is a collaborative activity, the Carol Milgard Breast Center, and now we’re working with the county and others on the Blue Zones project in Pierce County.
You have a collaboration in Bend, Oregon, with a cardiac group down there.
Yes.
It sounds like you possibly could be acquiring properties in other states.
I think that we are open to, “How do we continue to be ever more relevant in the Pacific Northwest?”
Your 2021 annual report said you had 240-plus clinics last year. I’m sure that’s higher.
It is higher today. I don’t know (the number) … but I do know that in the inland Northwest, we’ve added 30 primary care physicians in 2022, so a fairly large increase in that. We’ve added five or six Indigos (urgent/ primary care facilities) this year.
Are the 1,580 employed providers in last year’s report counted as part of MultiCare’s 20,000-plus total employees?
They’re included in the 20,000. … We employ a lot of providers, but in our clinically integrated network, there’s about 5,200 providers, of which we’re about 1,800 of them. So we relate broadly to many physicians in private practice. We think that that’s one of the ways we actually create value for the people we’re privileged to serve because we help them be more successful at staying in private practice. … We don’t think there’s just: Be employed or be in private practice; there’s a whole set of ways for us to make sure people have viable access to health care.
What was it like operating your health system during COVID?
For me it was awe-inspiring to see what clinicians and team members were able to do in a really uncertain world. And then what science was able to create, how resilient human beings were to find a way to solve this huge problem. And that’s pretty awe-inspiring to think that in January of 2020, we didn’t have a vaccine. And by December of 2020, we were putting vaccines in people’s arms. To think that there was this global slowdown on access to supplies, and people figured out how to make sure our team members stayed safe, how there (were) no tests, and then we figured out how to do tests. We didn’t know how to do the care because the care — I mean, every virus is different — and how rapidly clinicians figured out how to save people’s lives. I was in awe of that.
And then on a microscopic level here, you saw the same thing.
Oh, yeah; because we saw it every day in how people came together not just in health care, but communities came together and health care … to meet this threat. … Obviously, (it’s) been hard on people … a lot higher levels of burnout in health care today because of that.
The emergency rooms you’re building around South Sound: I would imagine that’s a way to kind of spread your coverage out, too, without massive capital investments in new hospitals or anything like that. Are we going to see more of those maybe farther south, pushing out?
We have one under development near Olympia in the Lacey area that will open in … another 12 months (the fifth such facility after Parkland, Bonney Lake, South Hill, and Federal Way). … It creates an access point, so the community doesn’t have to go all the way to a hospital, and it’s much more rapid-cycle care. You get into a hospital ER, and there’s lots of really, really sick people. So the amount of time you spend there is a little more. These, on average, about 120 minutes door to door, unless you’re going to get transported to the hospital. So that’s a good access point, sort of a portal into MultiCare. And it sounds like if you can, you’ll be perhaps spreading those wings out farther, too. Yes, and we, of course, are an Indigo urgent care platform, which is really great care provided on average in about 32 minutes. So you walk in and, 32 minutes later, on average, you’re walking out.
I saw something earlier this year about MultiCare’s investment in an affordable housing project on Hilltop through Forterra. What’s the status of that?
We are excited about being a part of how we create better workforce housing, better access to housing. I think that … Forterra has some concerns and some challenges they’re trying to sort through, and so we’re staying engaged to make sure that our willingness to support that is rewarded with a project that’s viable.
You grew up in Tennessee?
I did. But my mother grew up in Tacoma. … My parents moved us from Walla Walla to Tennessee when I was 6. (Robertson lived in Tennessee through college.)
Family?
I have an awesome wife (Della). We’ve been married almost 41 years. … She’s (an) amazing person. And we have one son who’s in his mid-30s and lives in Minneapolis.
What’s he do?
He works in health care. He helps health systems design really high-functioning urgent care platforms. So he took after his dad. Well he’s smarter and better-looking and a lot taller (laughs).
What do you love about Tacoma, and what’s one thing that needs fixing?
I love how Tacoma is able to come together and solve problems as a community, and I think it has done it really well for a long, long time, and continues to do that. And we’re looking out here over the Foss Waterway, which was a major community cleanup project. Pacific Avenue, the fact that UWT (University of Washington Tacoma) is here, the Museum District: These are all things that the community figured out and engaged in. And I think that’s a really important attribute to keep nurturing as a community. There’s lots of things I love about Tacoma (where he also lives).
I think that Tacoma needs to make Tacoma’s way as opposed to seeing Seattle or Portland as its guides. … We have so many assets here: one of the most significant ports in the United States; we’re a multimodal platform; we have great educational institutions; we have a workforce that knows how to work; and, you know, the Gritty City. … We know how to make things happen, and we need to find our path as a community that continues to grow and be a place people want to be and … Seattle and Portland shouldn’t be our guides. So that’s what I would say we have the opportunity to do differently.
What do you like to read when you say you read voraciously?
I like history a lot. Right now, I’m reading the history of Peter the Great, Russian czar. With what’s going on in Ukraine, I wanted to get a deep history perspective. My next book is going to be about Catherine the Great, so I’ll be interested in that. … But I also love science; I read lots of science. I like books about math, which is, I know, odd. I also like fiction. … Several of my favorite fiction authors … have books coming out in October. … Michael Connelly’s, I think, next book (Desert Star) is out. … It’s just the next one in the series, and I’ve read all of ‘em.
Do you have a favorite travel location?
Well, Morocco was awesome. I also really loved the Galápagos (Islands). Tanzania was an awesome trip. … I love Europe. … And I love traveling the United States because there’s so much (here).