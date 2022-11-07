How BCRA Built Its Culture of Service

This is the first in a series of stories in our November 2022 Philanthropy Issue exploring the different ways South Sound companies are giving back.
For 33 years, BCRA Inc. has designed purposeful, attractive, and sustainable spaces that create a sense of belonging, improve quality of life, spark opportunities, and build healthy communities. The Tacoma-based service firm believes that communities flourish when basic needs are met in those spaces.
BCRA supports local organizations and nonprofits by giving back time, talent, and treasures to local organizations that support essential services such as housing, food, health, and education, according to its giving mission.
“(Philanthropy) is extremely important to our staff. To attract staff and retain staff, they want to know what they’re doing makes a difference, and that it makes an impact. It’s not just transactional. It’s not just an 8-to-5 thing. It’s bigger than that,” said Stuart Young, BCRA managing principal and architect. “We learn a lot from our giving, about the needs of our community, and how it’s uniquely expressed. Different communities or different demographics have different needs. We have a better peek into options for being more effective in the ways that we contribute.”
Under its roof, BCRA employs more than 80 individuals in architecture, civil and structural engineering, landscape architecture, land-use planning, interior design, branded environments, and more. With locations in Tacoma, Seattle, Spokane, and Portland, BCRA is forging partnerships with organizations and nonprofits that give them a deeper understanding of what communities really need.
In particular, BCRA has formed a connection with the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center in Tacoma, which serves more than 300 marginalized people per day in the areas of education, food, clothing, furniture, toiletries, and temporary housing. To help achieve the company’s service goals, BCRA has provided pro bono design services for a newly expanded facility that is now helping with community fundraising activities. Beyond that, BCRA hosts summer barbecues for staff and families and organizes a gift drive during the holidays.
“Honestly, I think we’ve benefited more than anything we give,” Young said.
BCRA has built a culture of service over its three decades of work in Tacoma. With community and service in mind, BCRA encourages its staff to connect with organizations that support their individual passions and receive the time off work to do so. The staff has partnered with local organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, where they spend lunchtime connecting with children; Read2Me, where they work as reading tutors at Jennie Reed Elementary; and Tacoma Community House, where they act as “talk time” partners for English language learners, to name a few.
For marketing manager Erin Knuth, service days, particularly at the Tacoma Community House, allow her to be vulnerable and to meet those deeper needs.
“I’m very grateful for the Community House connection, which has brought me the Tacoma Community House itself, with immigrants and refugees that are working on their English language. … It’s been super fun and rewarding,” Knuth said.
In 2021 alone, BCRA donated more than $137,400, volunteered a total of 212 hours in different organizations, and provided 230 hours of pro bono services and in-kind donations. It has given to organizations including the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties, Emergency Food Network, Tacoma Pierce County Habitat for Humanity, Tacoma Community House, and the Tacoma Rescue Mission. BCRA also has a program that provides scholarships to the University of Washington Tacoma, Palmer Scholars, and Degrees of Change.
“We have to lean in and stay persistent doing it. It doesn’t always have to be in big financial ways,” Young said. “(Giving back) takes part of you being vulnerable, and that’s what people need right now.”