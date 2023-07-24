Ball Auto Keeps the Wheels Turning

The July-August 2023 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the fourth in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read the previous story here.
Nestled in the heart of downtown Tacoma, Ball Auto has fueled, repaired, stored, and sold vehicles for Tacoma residents for more than 77 years.
R.H. Ball started working at the Nash dealership after dropping out of high school. Due to his quick work as a mechanic, he earned the nickname “Speed.” It wound up following him throughout his life, even though he never really liked it.
Beginning in 1930, Ball became part owner of Sanford-Ball Nash at Sixth Avenue and Tacoma Avenue South. After World War II, he felt as if he was getting the raw end of the deal with their partnership and ultimately left in 1946, according to Mike Barnett, manager of Ball Auto and R.H.’s great-grandson. That same year, R.H. opened his own business: Ball Auto.
Ball was a constant figure at Ball Auto for the rest of his life. He was involved in day-to-day operations alongside his son, Kirk, up until Ball’s death in 1995 at 95 years old.
“He had a little radio in his office where we used to listen to the baseball games,” Barnett said. “My mom, she would always talk about how Speed would always be in here doing all the paperwork.”
After Ball’s death, Kirk, now 85, managed the shop before passing it down to his daughter, Lori, and her husband, Derek Barnett, in 2007. Lori did the bookkeeping and car contracts, and Derek was a mechanic.
They often brought their sons, Mike, now 32, and Drew, 27, into the shop with them. As kids, the boys played around the cars, often baseball with a Wiffle ball or with whatever spare auto parts they could find. Whenever they had time off school, they could be found at Ball Auto.
“(Drew) and I pretty much grew up down here,” said Mike, who started working at the business on the weekends while still in school, starting around the time he turned 13. After graduation, he worked his way up the ranks, starting with cleaning the shop, then detailing, performing oil changes, and later mechanic work.
“I always just knew; I never really thought much about it,” Mike said about working for the family business and eventually taking over. “It was something I knew I always wanted to do, even as a kid. I remember being 6 years old, and I wanted to become a mechanic; it was always my thing.”
About a year and a half ago, Mike and Drew took over management. Lori and Derek are now mostly retired, but still come into the shop one day a week to help out.
After a little more than 77 years of service to their community, Ball Auto still thinks about the future. Mike hopes to see it reach 100 years, so they can continue to take care of the community in the same way that the community has taken care of them.
“Thanking the community is a big thing for us,” Mike said. “I mean, they’ve taken care of four generations of my family. I love that; I think it’s so cool. You just don’t see it anymore.”