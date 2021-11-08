Tom Pierson, president and CEO of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber since mid-2011, is stepping away from the job on Dec. 31, proud of the work that’s been accomplished and acting on a long-held belief that leadership positions have a shelf life and that organizations benefit from new ideas and perspectives.
“This 10-year mark is an excellent opportunity for new leadership to take the organization to an even higher level,” Pierson said in an Oct. 8 email to chamber members announcing his decision.
Pierson, 51, has no plans for a new job after he departs. Instead he wants to take a year off to reassess what might be his next move, do more hiking, continue coaching middle and high-school soccer, spend time with family, and decompress after a difficult couple years fighting to help businesses during the COVID- 19 pandemic. He hopes his hikes include at least the Washington leg of the Pacific Crest Trail, about 500 miles of the trail’s 2,650-mile total.
Pierson and his wife, Cindy, just saw the last of their three children off to college, and plan to stay in the area. They call Milton home.
“Working here has given me more than anything that I’ve done,” Pierson said. “It’s just a unique job in terms of the things that you get involved with and the individuals that you impact, and the community that you impact.”
Pierson has a saying, “Will anybody know that you’ve been around in 100 years?”
That doesn’t mean getting a statue, he said.
“It’s more … will somebody understand the work that you, that we’ve all done during this time period, and will that have an impact for generations to come? And so that’s what gets me up every morning and what I think about when I walk into my office.”
The chamber’s new Pierce County Business Accelerator — which launched Sept. 28 and is geared to help all entrepreneurs and small-business owners, but emphasizes BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), as well as veteran- and woman-owned businesses — could be one of those programs people review years from now and determine that it helped advance people, he agreed when asked. The accelerator hopes “to foster innovation and create wealth-building opportunities,” its website says.
We caught up with Pierson to talk about his work at the chamber, which had 1,249 members, 17 employees, and about a $2.4 million budget at the end of its fiscal year on Sept. 30. That’s up from approximately $1.6 million and about 12 employees when he started in 2011. The budget grew to about $3.1 million before the pandemic, but as companies cut costs to survive, chamber membership fell about 15 percent, and revenue dipped.
The annual budget that began Oct. 1 jumped to almost $4.6 million, thanks to nearly $2.4 million from Pierce County in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to implement the new business accelerator. The accelerator, a Pierce County project, is being implemented by the chamber through community partners that include the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Korean Women’s Association, Mi Centro, Tacoma Urban League, and The Black Collective.
The federal money funds accelerator operations through May 2022, with another $2.5 million in federal money for assistance such as grant matches up to $10,000 and an annual rent stipend up to $500 per month. The operations money is paying for instructors and individual professional services to get 200 people trained and graduated from the program. The chamber, county, and partners hope the accelerator proves successful, attracts future funding, and will be sustained in perpetuity.
Before the chamber, Pierson led the Federal Way Chamber of Commerce for eight years, bringing a business-advocacy focus to the role. Preceding that, the 1993 Washington State University graduate worked as chief of staff for King County Councilman Pete von Reichbauer for 10 years.
“A lot of times you, see people leaving in times of trouble, and I feel like even though we’re still in a pandemic … we’re in a very strong place right now” at the chamber, Pierson said.
So, tell me why you’re leaving …
By the time I leave, it would be 10½ years (at the chamber). And I always said, even when I was interviewing for this job, I believe there’s a time limit … whether it’s a chamber job or other organizations … there’s a natural time when you’ve done good work, and now it’s time for somebody to take it from that level and move it forward. And you don’t want to get stale.
I feel like we’re doing a lot of new things and … during this whole pandemic, we’ve done a lot of good stuff, but I just feel like there’s a time period there where — and I’m thinking about the organization — it’s healthy to have strong leadership, but it’s also healthy not to have leadership in a position too long, as well. I thought that when I started, so this has been something that’s been on my mind for a number of years, and I feel like this is the right time for the organization. …
A new person will come in, and they’ll scratch their head and wonder what we did, why, and so forth, but I also feel like the organization is in a strong place. …
What would you say is your biggest accomplishment at the chamber?
The Pierce County Business Accelerator will be a life-changer and generational change for our community and individuals and families, but I’d say it’s too early. That program (kicked) off Sept. 28, and we’ll start getting entrepreneurs through there then, so time will still tell on that. So that’s, I guess, kind of an asterisk (in terms of its pending results).
I think the (State Route) 167 completion, getting that voted out of the Legislature and funds in place. That was a project that was stalled for … (decades). That was always the thought — that that highway would be completed coming out of Puyallup and into the port area, to the tideflats. We fought on that for … I’d say almost five years. It passed in 2015, but (went) through multiple legislative sessions and coalition-building, and so forth. It was a huge lift. I would say it’s got to be on the top of the list. … (A state transportation official told South Sound Business in 2019 that the 6-mile project officially started that October and is targeted for completion in 2028.)
The work on our rapid response in terms of COVID … I know that we helped … hundreds of businesses during that time, and just gave them a place for access to information when it was hard to navigate and things changed all the time.
You haven’t decided what you want to do next, right?
My plan is really to take 12 months. I don’t have a destination; I don’t have a job. … This last two years has been incredibly difficult. My plan is really just to take time with my family, take time health-wise — I don’t have any health issues outside of the normal COVID extra pounds I probably put on — but really just kind of take time internally to kind of think about what the next steps are.
I’m curious how you think the Tacoma-Pierce County business environment has changed in the last decade.
Ten years ago, we were in a recession, and things were really pretty dismal … but I think … we have found our identity, prepandemic, and then through the pandemic that has been reinforced. And so what is that? In Pierce County, I believe that we’re authentic. You talk about this polarization at the federal level and (politically) … but I believe that our leadership (for Tacoma-Pierce County, and at the state and federal levels) … is able to set aside those things that we kind of disagree on and really galvanize. … We’re more authentic, and that matters when we’re trying to deal with difficult situations. …
Then you add the pandemic, where your major metropolises are not the place where people want to be. … National search groups, they’re looking for the Tacomas, they’re not looking for the Seattles or other major metropolitans. And you hear it from individuals that moved here, whether it’s in state or out of state: They want a place where they feel welcome. They want a place where they can grow their family as well as their business or their job, and all those pieces are now mostly here. … People would always talk about how many people travel during the day north and then come back for the evening. And obviously in a pandemic, people aren’t doing that. But as we come out of the pandemic, they’re not going to want to go back to that. And businesses realize that, and especially in the environment up in Seattle, the political environment; but I think it’s greater than just what Seattle’s doing. It’s what we’re doing that’s setting us apart differently than being a second city. We’re no longer a second city; we are ourselves.
What about a challenge Tacoma- Pierce County still faces?
One of the challenges, and I think we’re growing out of it, has been … how many of our kids were locating to other places outside of this region. … (People) would graduate here, go to (college) somewhere else, and locate somewhere else. … My guess is that has decreased over these last few years. Part of it is Tacoma Public Schools, and they’ve done an amazing job in terms of turning around their education system … and then the work of our higher ed … (institutions) in adjusting toward our economy. The example there would be University of Washington (Tacoma’s) cybersecurity degree program, which was a first in the nation, connecting with local employers, JBLM (Joint Base Lewis- McChord), and our talent base here.
I think we’ve done some good work, and in terms of the BIPOC community … it’s still a challenge, but I think it can be a great opportunity … so how do we continue to capitalize on that?
The other challenge … is how do we put ourselves on the track to be one of the greenest regions in the country? Because if you think about electrification coming out of hydro and other things that we have at our doorstep, we could easily be that; and how do we transition our fuels and other things … to be greener, less carbon-intensive, and (reduce) greenhouse gases? … In Pierce County, we could be working together with industry to figure out what that pathway is and be careful not to be polarized on the issue. … I think there’s a pathway that makes sense for the community … it doesn’t need to be one or the other.
Regarding the area’s diverse community and the new Pierce County Business Accelerator, it sounds like you see the accelerator as an opportunity for BIPOC and disenfranchised communities.
Yes. … We’re in a mark of time, right. … I remember we issued a letter. (Pierson and the CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County issued a joint letter in June 2020 after the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, saying, in part, “We state unequivocally racism is a public health crisis, an economic crisis, and a political crisis. Just as our communities have rallied to address the COVID- 19 crisis, we need to rally to address the crisis of racism.”) … One reaction is, “Yeah, but what have you guys been doing?” Which is a good question to ask, right? And the reality is, we hadn’t been doing enough. I always say I used to believe that being against racism was good enough. And I’ve learned through this process that it isn’t, and we need to be working toward being anti-racist in our policies and deliveries of … services or things that we do here. … It’s not a place that you arrive at. It’s work that you do toward that. … The letter is one thing, but our actions speak for the words that we put on a piece of paper.
I guess you could say the chamber is … beginning to walk the talk … and the accelerator is one action that you’re taking. I noticed on your website, it looks like a mission statement … that maybe is fairly new, too. You say, “Our mission is to make the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington state.” That was written only in the last year or so, right?
Yes, we changed that last summer. And I think we’re probably the first chamber in the nation to have that emphasis. … I believe mission is something that you’re striving after. And it has to be overarching. In our value statement, we put anti-racism in there, but that’s what we’re striving for. We have blind spots and we’ll do missteps, and there’ll be others, but if that’s what we’re working toward in all the things that we do … it’s putting action to more than just a letter or words on paper.
Is there anything you wish you could have accomplished?
I don’t have anything to say that I wish we did X or Y. Prepandemic, we were working on trying to get a soccer stadium built (near Cheney Stadium). I guess that would be one thing left on my list … continuing the sports side of the business in town … would be important to me. When you see what Aaron Artman and his leadership have done with the (Tacoma) Rainiers and also with the (Tacoma) Defiance and Reign FC, how do we galvanize that? The plan was to have a stadium and kind of a village complex with medical services that would be geared toward sports medicine and specifically toward female athletes. … I suspect that will come back, but that’s a big thing out there that I think is a huge opportunity and something that got lost in this pandemic.
You’re the soccer coach for middle school and high school at Life Christian Academy in Tacoma. Did you play soccer, is that why you have such an interest?
I played pretty low-level soccer. But you get kids, (and) I got roped into it just like a lot of coaches do in a lot of different sports (when someone says), “We might not have a team for your daughter if we don’t find a coach.” Next thing I know, my wife had signed me up to be a coach.