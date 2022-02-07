Ask: Mark Everton

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport counted almost 52 million passengers in 2019, the last “normal” year before COVID. The new leader of the destination management organization (DMO) promoting Des Moines, SeaTac, and Tukwila wants more of them to discover those areas’ culture, natural beauty, shops, hotels, and restaurants.
“We don’t have a problem getting people to come here; we have an opportunity,” Mark Everton, president and CEO of the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority, said in early November, about halfway through his first year on the job.
“How do we get them to stay, and how do we get them to pause and look around?” he asked rhetorically. “And so that’s really what our marketing focus is: not so much how do we get them to come here; it’s how do we get them to spend more time here and use us as a home base?”
Everton sees opportunities to make Seattle Southside an add-on before or after trips through the airport, Elliott Bay cruise ship terminals, and beyond. In fact, he’s working with DMO colleagues in Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, Vancouver (Washington), the Tri-Cities, and elsewhere on a daylong symposium in March of hotels, DMOs, and the cruise ship industry to consider how all can gain from each other. The Columbia River destinations accommodate river cruises.
“How do we get more people, more ships, and longer stays; and how do we support the cruise industry by marketing that; and how does the cruise industry co-op with us to make this happen?” he said.
Asked about working with competing destinations, he said, “I like to think that we all subscribe to the rising-tide theory, that it’s good for everybody.”
Everton, who replaced the retired Katherine Kertzman in May, brings perspective to the role as a longtime hotel and resort operator, almost entirely in California and, most recently, as president and CEO of the Oakland, California, DMO, Visit Oakland.
One could draw parallels between Oakland, with its better-known neighbor to the west, San Francisco, and Seattle Southside, bordering its neighbor to the north.
Oakland and Seattle Southside each has significant strengths, and each is incredibly culturally diverse, which presents opportunities, too, Everton said. In fact, during Everton’s leadership, Oakland was selected as one of the 24 best places in the world to visit by National Geographic Traveler in 2019 in the category of culture.
What was the hook to land that kind of recognition?
What we were recognized for was the cultural diversity of Oakland, and it consistently had been recognized as one of the most culturally diverse cities in America — 124 languages spoken in the public schools (not unlike the many languages spoken in King County schools). … Within (my) first couple of months (at RTA), we did a couple of day staff retreat, and one of the focuses was on cultural diversity. We brought in a professor from Highline College (in Des Moines) to come talk to us about cultural diversity and why there is such a large West African and Central African presence in this community, and how we recognize that, and how we celebrate it. Obviously, the Indigenous communities are very significant, and we should continually recognize that we’re on their land and we’re sharing it with them. And so I’m really smitten by the opportunity to celebrate that as an organization and as a marketing organization. And I think a lot of people worldwide and in the United States are looking to travel where there is diversity and where there are different cultures and things to learn. … So key for us is how do we message that, and how do we get that message out there as an attractive place for people to visit?
What are you focusing on to try to get the word out?
The region that we represent is really made up of three cities: SeaTac, Tukwila, and Des Moines. And what’s interesting about it is the three cities are about as different as they can be, but yet they complement each other incredibly well. So you’ve got SeaTac, which has obviously got the airport, (and) a phenomenal number of hotels. … Then you go over the hill to Tukwila … it has a phenomenal amount of dining and retail, and it has the largest shopping mall (Westfield Southcenter) in the state of Washington. … And then you go to Des Moines and … oh my gosh, absolutely stunning beauty and just a natural presence as it sits on the water with its marina and looking across the Sound. So the three work really well together. … My predecessor, who really kind of envisioned creating this regional area, she absolutely nailed it.
How long were you with Visit Oakland?
Five years. There’s a kind of a precursor to that, which is … running hotels. Shortly after college, I ended up getting involved with the Four Seasons in San Francisco (as) … financial controller and spent a good 15 years of my career working in hotels, but doing it from a finance and operations side before I moved into being a general manager and then an area managing director. When I left hotels, my last assignment was with a boutique hotel company that was based out of San Francisco called Joie de Vivre (a Commune Resorts & Hotels brand), very similar to Kimpton … and I oversaw all of Joie de Vivre’s properties in Hawaii, Southern California, and Silicon Valley, in addition to managing a property in Jack London Square (in Oakland) called the Waterfront in downtown Oakland.
It sounds like you studied finance in college (Humboldt State University in Arcata, California)?
I did. I was a finance and accounting major, and after dabbling in a couple of little things right out of college, I had an opportunity to go to work at the Clift (Four Seasons Clift Hotel in San Francisco), and the Clift at that point was one of the few five-star, five-diamond properties in the country. … It was really a phenomenal property, and with that, I kind of caught the hospitality-hotel bug and had an opportunity to travel quite a bit, open up properties, worked at a variety of different types, both urban and resort, and obviously Hawaii, and then it was in my blood. I miss it to a degree, but then again, I also don’t miss the 24/7 hectic pace of a hotel. And especially not with COVID — talk about challenges.
Are you a California native?
I spent my life growing up in California. I was actually born in Seattle. (When he was an infant, his parents moved to Sacramento, then the Bay area, where his father, Wayne, worked in insurance before buying several small community newspapers in the region.) … They retired, and he and my mom moved back to Washington … in La Conner. (Wayne was elected La Conner mayor in Skagit County in 2003, where he served until 2008.)
You have a good understanding of each sector (hotels and DMOs) and what their needs are, right?
Correct, and it’s a very symbiotic relationship, because most DMOs … (their) revenue is driven by the hotel industry. We get our revenue either in some cases as a portion of hotel tax that’s collected and redistributed by the cities, or, in our case, in a TPA (tourism promotion area), which is similar to a BID (business improvement district). So the hotels self-assess, and they pay us $2 per room night that they generate, but that symbiotic relationship is: The better job we do marketing, the better the hotels do. And conversely: The better the hotels do, the more revenue that we’re able to produce to, again, use to continue to market them.
Whatʼs the RTAʼs annual budget?
We are right at about $3.4 million, and that’s down from about $5 million in 2019, so we’re still down about 32 percent, which is pretty consistent with where our hotels are. Hotel revenue in our region is down about 30 percent.
How many employees do you have at the RTA?
We currently have 10.
Is that down from pre-COVID?
I think we were at 17 or 18 pre-COVID. Hopefully if tourism rebounds, thereʼll be some money to hire. We’re already planning and are looking to fi ll a couple positions currently. That kind of takes us into the next area of questions, which are: What keeps me awake at night, and what’s the concern? One is workforce and making sure that we have, across the industry, the workforce necessary to sustain tourism and travel. … My big-box hotels are running a limited occupancy because they simply don’t have enough staff to be able to service the rooms. … Hopefully as we continue to come out of COVID, we’re going to be able to overcome some of these workforce issues, and that will help us get our industry back at a more stable level.
How do you feel about 2022 looking forward, with group business, etc.?
We are not seeing the return of international travel yet. Bookings at our hotels are still down. Groups and conventions are slowly starting to come back. … I think it’ll be mid- to late ‘22 and into ‘23 before we start to see some of the big convention groups, conferences. My hotels here are seeing a lot of smaller businesses, smaller organizations. The groups that our hotels are seeing return are able to operate within the Washington state and King County guidelines. They are usually smaller groups with attendees that are affiliated or are from the same employer. And so we’re starting to see those come back from a hotel standpoint, but I think the big conferences and conventions, for at least the Pacific Northwest, are another nine months to 18 months out.