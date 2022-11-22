Ask: Andrea Reay

Andrea Reay is the first woman to head the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber in its 138-year history.
She became president and CEO in May, putting her about halfway through her first year on the job when she sat for a video interview in early October. She discussed visions for the chamber’s future and its efforts to promote equity in business, and encouraged businesses to tap the nonprofit service organization’s resources.
Reay, 43, knows what it takes to run a business. Her father, Gary Heffner, owned four independent pharmacies at different times in South King County over almost 50 years, including Family Pharmacy in Auburn and Federal Way.
“I grew up in a family who knew the triumphs and the struggles of owning a small business,” said Reay, who partially attributes her passion to help small businesses to that upbringing.
“If you don’t walk a mile in those shoes, it’s hard to really understand those day-to-day struggles,” she added, recalling customers calling the house at 8 p.m. to fill a prescription and her father opening the store to help, or the constant cash-flow balancing act between supply costs and reimbursement. “My dad was an amazing pharmacist; he did a lot to care for people — he accepted fruitcakes and strudels and canned salmon from people when they couldn’t afford their copays, or they lost their health insurance.”
While her father excelled at caring for people, he didn’t know everything about business, which is where chambers can assist, she said, offering a message to Pierce County entrepreneurs: “Do what you do best, then lean on us. You’re not alone; let us help support you.”
Reay also worked in her father’s business, sorting pill bottles as a girl and later as a certified pharmacy technician through college and whenever her dad needed extra help. She was grateful for the many skills she learned on the job, and still holds her pharmacy technician license.
While her teenage aspirations to play Broadway faded, the Auburn High School and University of Washington graduate, who earned a bachelor’s degree in theater and classics, pursued her arts passion at Seattle Repertory Theatre in a brief stint as production coordinator. She met future husband Chris Reay there, and they have a son, 12, and daughter, 16. Chris now works as interim technical director at 5th Avenue Theatre and video supervisor at Seattle Opera. Andrea also worked almost nine years as production administrator at Seattle Opera.
She then became executive director of Discover Burien for two-plus years, made a brief return to Seattle Opera as assistant director of production, then became president and CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce for six years before landing the Tacoma job.
She takes over a chamber that in 2020 changed its mission statement to: “Making South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington state.”
Reay shared progress in that effort and work still to be done as she guides an organization with 1,310 members and 17 employees as of early October, and a budget of $2.8 million.
“I think we’re going to do great things,” said Reay, whose office includes a Ted Lasso-inspired “Believe” sign.
What’s the status of the Pierce County Business Accelerator? (PCBA was a county project launched in fall 2021 and implemented by the chamber through community partners to help entrepreneurs and small-business owners, with an emphasis on BIPOC-, veteran and women-owned businesses. Federal money funded the accelerator into 2022, with another $2.5 million in federal money for assistance such as grant matches up to $10,000 and annual rent stipends up to $500 per month. Operations money paid for instructors and individual professional services.)
We have graduated 200 women and BIPOC entrepreneurs over the last year, so that is really exciting. (Funding expired for the accelerator, but the chamber was seeking a Washington state innovation grant to extend it.) … If we’re not successful with the innovation grant, then we’d be looking at other funding opportunities. … It’s an incredibly successful program. We’re very committed to extending it and making it happen.
Of those 200, how many have actually started businesses, or what’s their status?
Everybody’s kind of in different places of where they are on the journey. Some were already established businesses but wanted to take their business to the next level. Other people had several different ideas for businesses and participating in the cohort (tried) to solidify exactly what they wanted to do. (PCBA includes technical assistance, professional services, capital help, etc.) … It’s very uniquely tailored to what those needs of that individual business owner are. We’re excited to have 200 stronger, more thriving businesses in Pierce County. That’s how we’re hoping to just continue to build more equitable economic development and some generational wealth within our community.
That dovetails with the chamber’s mission to be the most equitable place to do business in Washington. Is that vision falling into place?
Absolutely. It’s important for us to put into action our values, and that is absolutely investing in entrepreneurship, providing that support to the people within our community that need it the most. What are we doing to reduce barriers? What are we doing to build generational wealth? The accelerator program is a perfect example of … the best of all the programs that we know. We know it’s not enough to just give people classes for free. We also need to provide the support and the coaching. … It’s important to be uniquely tailored — what works for one business isn’t going to work for another. … And to provide the capital access as well is also a key component. It’s not enough just to give people a check; it’s not enough just to give people a workbook. It’s a much more holistic model.
Complementary to that would be programs such as the Comcast RISE Investment Fund and Thrive Tacoma Business Fund (private and public programs offering $10,000 and $5,000 grants, respectively, and business help including digital and marketing assistance for small women- and BIPOCowned businesses)?
Absolutely. … Comcast is a private business, similar to the government, saying, “We want to put into action our values, and we value equitable economic development, and we value building generational wealth within and for our communities.”
Do you have a one-year, or short-term, goal for the chamber as CEO?
My short-term goal when I started was to listen and learn (which included 150-plus meetings with members and stakeholders over her first 100 days). … There’s some healing that needs to happen … we’re still kind of in this COVID hangover a little bit. There’s still so much uncertainty (and) … unpredictability when we’re talking about what’s happening within our lives, what’s happening within the economy. Just being able to come back together is really healing and really valuable as a community. So I’m looking forward to this year just bringing people back. How can we best support you? … Here is our opportunity to come back and talk about, “What do we want the future for Tacoma and Pierce County to look like? What are our top priorities?” For us, as a nonprofit service organization, that’s what we need to be most responsive to.
In those 150 meetings, was there a main theme or concern that emerged?
It goes back to just having an equitable and inclusive culture, which is just having a seat at the table. So many policies or systems happened during COVID that … needed to be done quickly, that maybe (what) was fast took priority over good at times and had to happen because of the interests involved. We have an opportunity to come back and maybe not be as fast, but maybe be better. So, it’s that desire for business to be a participant, for us to have a seat at the table when there are policies, or actions, or maybe even inactions, that are impacting the business community, really a desire to engage and to reengage. I would say that’s for sure a top concern. The other thing that I have just really loved about my meetings: If you are here, you love being here. … That fierce love and pride that people have for Tacoma, for … all of the communities, all of the cities within Pierce County, it’s tremendous. … There is just a deep love, appreciation, commitment, and pride that comes with living and working in Pierce County, and you don’t find that everywhere. … I’ve loved that.
You have a good appreciation for that, having grown up not far from here, east of Auburn.
(She reaches for a letter that King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer, who represents the south county, received from her father in the 1970s, when her father wrote von Reichbauer, then a state senator and chair of the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee, expressing concern about the level of state insurance reimbursement for independent pharmacies. Von Reichbauer sent Reay the letter after her father died in 2014, prompting tears when she received it at work.) My dad owned pharmacies in (the region); my mom is a graduate of Clover Park High School (in Lakewood); and then over to my right (she points in her office) I have a business card: My grandfather owned a new and used car lot on Pacific Avenue in the ‘60s … went to Bellarmine (Preparatory School in Tacoma on a scholarship) … ended up stationed in McChord. So yeah, deep family roots here, for sure. It feels like I’ve come home.
Where do you want to see the chamber in five years?
We talk a lot about you have to have that growth mindset, whether you’re running your own business or, like us, you’re a business that supports other businesses. So we’re constantly thinking about how do we not only grow our capacity and grow our impact, but also the growth of the community so that is sustaining the businesses that we have now, helping them to grow, helping them to be more successful, more profitable, be able to offer more jobs and opportunities, but also attract. So, how are we attracting; how are we advancing? How are we encouraging other businesses to relocate to our community? And … how are we ensuring that the people who live here can stay here and also have the skills, have the training to be successful in whatever career pursuit that they go after? So it’s absolutely education and workforce development, business retention, and business expansion.
Is there some message that you’d like to convey about the chamber, about you, about business in general?
I think that there is still a misperception about what chambers are. What I would like to do … and spent a good part of my career doing, is pushing back against that misperception that chambers are only around as an elite organization that exists to make rich people richer. … We are a catalyst for prosperity, but we’re not a catalyst for prosperity for a few; we’re a catalyst for prosperity for all. And when we talk about equitable economic development and we talk about creating vibrant and thriving communities, this is how we do it. … We’re about supporting that vision where everyone does have enough, where we are thriving, where we are successful, and that we’re available. I think there’s also a misconception about access. We’re here as your partner and your support, no matter what challenge or opportunity your business or our community might be facing. … We’re here as a catalyst for prosperity for all; and that we are very focused on building vibrant, thriving communities; and that we are accessible; and we are that support network. I think sometimes it’s like, “Oh … I was afraid to call you, or, I’m not a member, so I didn’t think I could reach out.” We’re here for you; we’re here for your business; you’re not alone. You have an ally; you have a support network. We want to help; we want to support.