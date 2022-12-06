A Year of the Pierce County Business Accelerator

Early last year, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s board brainstormed what could be done to assist small-business owners — specifically businesses owners of color — suffering the economic impacts of COVID.
Eventually, chamber members and community leaders birthed the idea for the Pierce County Business Accelerator, a program looking to serve the area’s small-business community through additional training, technical assistance, and networking opportunities. It started as a pilot geared around 12 Black-owned businesses in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood. Then, in August 2021, Pierce County was funded $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for a more longterm, chamber-administered version of the program. Next Consulting, the firm for which Grant Twyman is the chief operating officer in addition to his work as a chamber board member, was asked to lead the accelerator’s training portion.
For one year, starting in September 2021, Next led nine cohorts and graduated some 200 businesses across nine South Sound cities. About 90 percent of them were BIPOC-owned businesses; the remaining 10 percent were women- or veteran-owned, with new dollars raised and matched for participating businesses coming to about $2–$3 million. Each group of graduates took a six-week course covering marketing, finance, hiring, and more; each two-hour session occurred weekly, with instruction from four community business leaders.
“And these are small-business leaders and owners in the county,” Twyman noted. “What we decided to do on this first initial run was to avoid your typical folks from the academy, like a professor teaching business. We wanted small-business owners to teach small-business owners.”
Guest speakers also sometimes stopped by classes, with program organizers strategically bringing in, for example, an accountant or bookkeeper for the finance-centric session, business bankers when the subject for the day was raising capital, and so on.
The biggest challenges the accelerator faced, Twyman said, were the Omicron surges of last winter. They forced the program — which from the jump was committed to being an in-person rather than virtual offering — to pause between December 2021 and March 2022. Twyman said that he and other organizers anticipated retention to be an additional obstacle, given that the majority of students were busy business owners who might not be particularly partial to a collegelike setting. But that worry, thankfully, ended up being unfounded.
“I give credit to the team for creating an environment that is conducive for small-business owners to engage — and I give credit to small-business owners committing to the process, and trusting the process, for six weeks,” Twyman said.
During training, Twyman was struck by the sense of community fostered.
“Life happens in six weeks,” he said. “Folks are having babies, changing jobs, making big decisions. At the end of six weeks, there was a bond in each class where folks didn’t want to stop meeting. (It was) a unique, kind of intangible (thing) that we didn’t predict, but now, looking back, there was a new community of small-business owners that formed. That’s a community within a community, of course. But where the entrepreneur journey can be really lonely and isolating — and then you add on to the fact of the pandemic — we created this unique environment for folks to bond and get to know each other and solve problems together and tell stories and collaborate.”
When considering future iterations of the accelerator, Twyman said that Next aims to add a couple components around building and maintaining business credit, as well as dive more into financial literacy.
Because the $5 million in ARPA funding has now been used in full — it was meant to cover a year, supporting 200 participating businesses — the future of the accelerator doesn’t have any firm upcoming dates. But Twyman is hopeful when looking ahead.
“Pierce County is working on more funding to continue additional accelerators,” Twyman said. “Same program, just, instead of (fi nishing nine cohorts), we will go on to 10, 11, 12, so on and so forth. We’re all kind of in a holding pattern to see if more accelerators can be launched.”
Twyman also noted other similar county and city opportunities coming up worth pursuing for small-business owners who missed the initial accelerator window.
What makes this particular program so special, Twyman said, is in part that it involved facilitators, leaders, and instructors who reflected the target population of small-business owners.
“That resource is so needed, because you speed up trust, you speed up rapport, and then you solidify how the content is being delivered, because folks believe in the person that’s leading them or facilitating a particular class,” he said. “I think it’s essential, because small businesses in our community are growing new jobs and many other businesses. Growth and many opportunities around small business has the ability to reduce other social issues that we see. Take the wealth gap, take crime, take homelessness — I think an opportunity to start and grow small business will (help) sort out some of those other issues, as well.”