A Show of Hands

For many South Sounders, the tools of their respective trades primarily involve paperwork, a desk, and a computer. However, there are some local entrepreneurs who instead make a living working with their hands. We ventured away from our own keyboards to meet some of these entrepreneurs and to document them in action.
Diamond Sanger
Owner and Designer, Diamond Leah
That Diamond Sanger is one of the most sophisticated clothing designers in Tacoma seems certain, what with her eponymous label’s minimal-yet-quirky pieces done in soft neutrals and classic black and white.
But what seems far less likely while browsing her chic downtown-based showroom is that Sanger is in her rookie year — that is, her 2021 collections are her very first. Most people would be intimidated to break into a notoriously difficult industry during a pandemic, but with nearly 10 years of experience as a boutique owner under her belt, Sanger spent her lockdown preparing for her own creations to take center stage.
So, who is Sanger dressing? “People that are women-identifying, I would say — but there are certainly pieces that I feel like men can wear,” she said. “There are definitely a lot of hints of androgyny. I want to be catering to as many people as possible, (and part of that) is also being a little bit more inclusive with my sizing.” (Diamond Leah currently carries unisex sizes XS through XXXXL.)
The “core collection” offering, with its roomy silhouettes that rely on thoughtful tailoring and quality fabrics, would indeed make an impact on any wearer — no matter the size or gender. It’s this focus on unexpected design choices and materials that seem to be the brand’s driving force.
While the garments are conceptualized, patterned, and pre-produced in Tacoma, the collections are made in Los Angeles using roughly 90 percent natural materials and dead stock fabrics in an effort to create the most sustainable end product possible. “It’s all very wearable,” Sanger said, “but I feel like it has those subtle details that make it feel a little bit different.”
“Different” seems to occupy a large portion of the brand’s current vocabulary. Sanger likes the look of a person whose style is equal parts daring and polished, as is evident by her own perfectly imperfect personal style — and her craftsmanship borrows from that same cue.
“I want to be able to create pieces that people can feel really confident and really different in,” she said. “I just want people to think about clothes. You can have fun, you can be really crazy.” — LJC
Eliav Cohen
Owner and Aeronaut, Seattle Ballooning
Eliav Cohen’s workday vantage is far superior to that of any high-rise executive. Instead of an elevator ride to the top floor, Cohen calls out the rate of ascent or the elevation reading as he slowly rises above the Enumclaw tree line: 200 feet per minute. 500 feet per minute. 2,000 feet. 2,500 feet. 2,700 feet. 3,000 feet ….
As owner and pilot of Seattle Ballooning, Cohen pilots daily sunrise and sunset hot air balloon flights, launching in and around Lake Tapps and Enumclaw.
The landscape around Cohen is so surreal — with views of lush valleys dotted with quietly grazing cattle, glistening vistas, distant cityscapes, and the winding White River — that you feel immersed in a painting. “Where we fly is epic,” Cohen said, as the setting sun reflected in his sunglasses.
The true art, however, is the dance Cohen and his team perform as they ready a balloon. It takes less than 10 minutes from the time the massive balloon and basket are unloaded until the canopy is inflated. Cohen works quickly, but calmly, as he instructs those around him in a voice somehow both patient and urgent, quiet yet authoritative.
Cohen is a master of his craft — why wouldn’t he be? He’s been flying ever since a fortuitous sales contest earned the then door-to-door salesman a private ride on his boss’ personal ballroom 12 years ago.
“He taught me that after you balloon you should drink good wine or Champagne, and you should probably smoke a good Cuban cigar,” Cohen remembered. “So, I was like, ‘I kind of want your life.’ Of course, he had millions of dollars as a CEO, but I knew I just needed to make enough money for a balloon and a truck.”
When Cohen is in the sky, he is working to further landowner relations in the area; balloons need wide-open spaces to take off and land. The entrepreneur also is working to inspire a new generation of aeronauts with a focus on recruiting women, people of color, and others from marginalized communities straight out of high school.
“It’s the right time,” Cohen said. “You can imagine, who (wouldn’t be) excited about women and (diverse) young people getting into an old white man’s sport?”
The program already has success getting a cohort of young people excited about ballooning, and earning Seattle Ballooning a feature in The New York Times and a gift of another balloon for its fleet, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.
Of honing his craft and passing it down to the next generation, Cohen said, “If you get to love what you do every day, you are never working.” — JK
Justin Freed
Harbor Teak
When Justin Freed officially retired from decades spent in the Coast Guard and then, later in life, from a career as a certified financial planner, his wife Patricia had one request: “Please find something to keep yourself busy.”
It seemed Patricia inspired him in more ways than one as that “something to do” became an interest in importing and woodworking Indonesian lumber — thanks to frequent and meaningful visits to Patricia’s native Indonesia.
So began Harbor Teak, the South Sound’s go-to for not only custom teak woodworking and restoration projects, but also for specialty items from Southeast Asia. (Although it should be noted that in addition to teak, Freed also carries selections such as ipe, tigerwood, and batu.)
Freed’s Gig Harbor showroom is a collector’s dream: monkey pod vases and oversized masks are nestled among silk tapestries and embroidered bags. But the real work happens in the back room, aka Freed’s woodworking studio.
“I’ve always been the kind of person that would rather try to see if I could fix something or somehow reuse it, repurpose it, something like that,” he said. “Because even when you restore it, you clean it. It still has a very mature look to the wood. And you’re never going to be able to get that from something brand new.”
For the past five years, Freed has employed a come-one-come-all attitude in terms of commissions. It’s not unusual to find the craftsman working on a rowboat one day and a vintage armchair the next.
And it’s not surprising that for a man who spends his days admiring the combination of color, texture, and grain of lumber, that the most rewarding part of his day is seeing pieces returned to their former glory.
“It kind of gets back to, you know, (that question of) why are you doing this? I’ve had people that have brought things to me that are 20 and 30 years old,” he said. “They want to have them cleaned up and restored, and realistically, for about the same price, I can sell you two new ones. But if that’s not what they want, we cleaned them up really, really good. And you know what? It was absolutely the right decision. Turned out they were very, very beautiful.” — LJC