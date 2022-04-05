A Fuller Picture of COVID’s Impact on the Arts

Even those not closely examining the effect the coronavirus has had on the arts over the last two years could be confident — and accurate — when concluding using their nebulous impressions that the impacts were by and large “not good.”
Recently, though, a clearer, more thorough picture was painted when Seattle-based advocacy and support group ArtsFund released its COVID Cultural Impact Study. Homing in on Washington state, the 113-page report, authored by BERK Consulting with help from GMA Research and UW’s Dr. William Beyers, surveyed 200 cultural nonprofits, 737 patrons of the arts, and 874 people representing state residents. Participants were asked about their COVID-related experiences to not only get a better idea of the pandemic’s effect on Washington’s arts and culture industry in the last 18 months, but also how the sector can best be supported in the future.
“COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the way that we interact with each other, and arts and culture have been a substantial part of what is seeing our communities through this change,” said Michael Greer, ArtsFund’s president and CEO, in a release. “We recognize we are not at the tail end of the pandemic — we are at the beginning of a structural transformation. As our sector continues to provide economic, social, and emotional support for our communities, this study offers both the qualitative and quantitative evidence needed for arts organizations to advocate for support and plan for the future.”
With revenue streams significantly down in 2020 alone — the report found that there was a 21 percent (or $95.9 million) dip in overall statewide revenue from 121 responding organizations, despite a $35.7 million leap in secondary revenue sources like donations and grants — staffing was greatly affected, with 41 percent of the state’s organizations having to furlough employees and/or reduce hours and pay. As of publication, the arts sector’s workforce is sitting at about 60 percent of its pre-COVID base, with wages at 68 percent of prepandemic numbers.
While pandemic relief funding has proved helpful with staffing and events for places such as Vashon Center for the Arts, Executive Director Allison Reid said she would like to see financial support for the arts continue on a more permanent — and less competitive — basis, driving home the importance of keeping standing an organization such as the center, which is the dominant artistic outlet in its rural, island community.
“We’ve certainly received more funding than ever because of the pandemic,” Reid said in an interview with South Sound Business. “But in terms of legislation and moving forward … when we would apply for a National Endowment for the Arts grant (before the pandemic) for our arts residency or arts education programs, we were competing, and many times we didn’t get it, because the pool of organizations out there is significant. And I think we need to move toward legislation that allows most of these organizations that are legitimate, and that are serving a demographic and providing the arts to communities, that they are receiving regular support.”
Reid’s sentiments were echoed by Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s Jon Douglas Rake.
“I think there should be more assistance in the arts — period — with the government,” the founder and managing artistic director of the Tacoma arts staple said in an interview. “And we kind of get pushed aside on a lot of programs.”
Rake said, though, that he was still appreciative of state and county support.
“They kind of watched out for us, and it was nice,” he said.
The report also found that size mattered: The larger the organization, the more access it had to pandemic relief funding.
Although about 70 percent of the study’s participating organizations have been able to open in some way as of the time of the study’s publication — with many also notably opting to offer streaming options to expand accessibility — public participation, both during the early phases of COVID and the uncertain months that have followed, is still on shaky ground. “Cultural participants” surveyed for the report said they planned on spending 50 percent less on culture-related activities than they would have before the pandemic’s onset. Many aren’t comfortable returning to live events in general.
And many members of the public aren’t always willing to adapt to local organizations’ measures to keep audiences and performers alike safe: Rake said that while many people have appreciated mandates, “We’ve heard a lot of nasty stuff as well.”
Even then, the public’s sentiment around the arts is generally supportive. As noted in the survey, residents said that, “joy through art” is among the reasons they’d keep on participating in cultural events and supporting the organizations putting them on, and that they believed art played an important role in a community’s “unity and vitality.” A remarkable 93 percent of the public agreed that cultural organizations and the arts more broadly would be “very to somewhat important” to Washington’s economic recovery.
Aside from COVID effects, the study additionally reported that BIPOC-identifying organizations saw more funding and attention amid and after summer 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests: There was a 29 percent jump in financial contributions toward that subset between 2019 and 2020. Yet that new attention hasn’t lasted. Contributed revenue to BIPOC-identifying organizations saw a 50 percent decline between 2020 and 2021, with that funding anticipated to only continue decreasing this year.
Using the data, ArtsFund concluded that in order to effectively prepare for the future, there needs to be an expansion and sustainment of public support for the arts, with additional centering of the cultural sector in economic development. ArtsFund also noted that there needs to be more workforce protections, a focus on participatory equity, and investment in assisting organizations better adapting to whatever future obstacles and needs might arise down the road. Ultimately, it could take years for the sector to recover.
When asked about how she’s looking at the rest of the year, Reid highlighted how difficult it can be, as an arts institution, to effectively pivot alongside new COVID updates, given how much planning has to be done well in advance. This year arrived with a major setback: In December 2021, Vashon Center for the Arts had had about 80 percent of 2022’s programming figured out, but, with an increase in breakthrough cases and the progressing ubiquity of the Omicron variant announcing themselves soon afterward, saw ticket-buying essentially flatline.
“That was definitely one of those moments of like, ‘I cannot believe we’re actually in this state right now,’” she said, noting how, like many people, optimism was a dominant emotion just a few months earlier. “Because the likelihood of PPP funds coming for a third year is not there. If we lose that revenue stream, what does that mean?”
As of February, tickets have begun selling at a more comfortable pace. But there remains an acute awareness of how quickly things could change.
“It’s a very nerve-racking process, because you want to be able to respond quickly,” Reid said. “At the same time, you also want to wait and see if it begins to shift.”