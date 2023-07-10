A Century of Harkness Furniture & Mattress

The July-August 2023 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the second in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read the first story here.
When asked about his business’s success over the preceding 100-plus years, Dave Harkness, owner and president of Harkness Furniture & Mattress, said it’s all about the layers of foundational work laid down before him by the company’s previous leaders and his family.
“Some people choose their profession; I always felt like I was born into mine,” Harkness said.
Harkness’ grandparents emigrated from Scotland to Tacoma to relieve some of the health effects his grandfather experienced from factory work there. After earning just enough money to bring his family the rest of the way, his grandfather began riding the South Tacoma Way streetcar, stopping door to door to ask folks whether they needed a rug weaved or cleaned.
Thus began the first iteration of the business: the South Tacoma Rug Shop.
Once World War II began, there was a massive appliance shortage, as metal was prioritized for war efforts. As part of a buying group, Harkness’ father, Jim, and uncle, George, were able to grab sought-after items such as vacuums, drapes, and sofas — which sped up company growth.
By 1947, the company had rebranded to Harkness Furniture. Dorothy, Harkness’ mother, played a significant role in the growth of the company by skillfully managing its advertising at a time when many women were just beginning to join the workforce.
The company flourished in the ’50s and ’60s with the help of Harkness’ father. Eventually, he purchased multiple nearby lots and was able to expand the business’s real estate to double its original size.
By the 1970s, Dave began working weekends in the warehouse to fuel his Camaro, though he aspired to join his father in the showroom.
“My dad said, ‘OK — but you have to prepare,’” Harkness recalled. “So I went to school and got a four-year degree with a specialization in management and accounting. I was lucky to work with my dad for about 10 years before he passed, and I took on ownership in 1987.”
In 2008, the Harkness family enterprise welcomed its fourth generation of family leadership with his son, Kellen.
“I had planned to eventually sell the company when it was time to retire. But my son — who had never worked at the store — came home his junior year of college, and said he may want to try working in the business,” Harkness said. “He came into the store, and my advice to him was, ‘Focus on what you enjoy the most within the organization, and find people better and smarter to run everything else.’”
In 2014, the company’s success was recognized with a North American Retailer of the Year award by the Home Furnishings Association.
While Harkness is the first to admit that he’s been blessed with the work and skills of past generations, he looks forward to watching the company flourish under his son’s leadership.